Today, we have got some exciting Anime Warriors codes to nab some exclusive freebies.
Are you a fan of all the warrior characters from popular anime and love playing Roblox? Anime Warriors is the perfect game for you to experience those characters in the Roblox environment.
It sees you exploring a completely unknown universe by summoning those powerful characters by completing some mind-boggling quests. Meanwhile, you’ll also get plenty of opportunities to upgrade your characters to make them even more powerful.
Active Anime Warriors Codes
- THANKS4100KLIKES - Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals (NEW)
- SeventyFiveK - Redeem this code to get 100 Crystals
- WOAHFiftyKLikes - Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals
- Twenty5kLikes - Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals
- 5kL1kes - Redeem this code to get 30 minutes x2 Yen boost
- RELEASE - Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals
- Incredible10k - Redeem this code to get a free boost
ExpiredCurrently, there are no expired codes for Anime Warriors.
How to redeem Anime Warriors codes?Follow the steps below to claim the codes instantly.
- Launch the game
- Press the codes button, located on the right side of the home screen
- Copy one of the active Anime Warriors codes from the list above
- Press the confirm button to receive the rewards
- Enjoy your rewards!