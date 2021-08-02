Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Keqing guide! Keqing is the Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing and has been nicknamed ‘Driving Thunder.’ Her role was to cover most of the needs of Liyue while waiting for Rex Lapis to return each year.
She was sceptical that Rex Lapis wouldn’t always be there to watch over them, and she often questions her own purpose but manages to keep that from bothering her too much, as she’s a workaholic. When she was originally gifted with her Vision, she tried to destroy it out of anger but has since appreciated the power it gives her.
In the Keqing guide below you will find the following features:
- General Info & how to get Keqing
- Strengths & Weaknesses
- Best Build (Artifacts & Weapons)
- Best Party Members for Keqing
- Talents / Skills / Passive
- Talent Leveling Materials
- Constellations
- Ascensions costs
- Keqing Wishes / Availability
Keqing Appearance
Keqing Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Electro / B Tier / 5* Rarity / SwordIn Genshin Impact, Keqing is a sword-bearing Electro user who has the ability to chain her charged attacks, which gives her lightning-fast combinations with little interruptions. She can teleport and use that ability to dodge enemy attacks and keep up her speed.
How to get Keqing?You can obtain Keqing in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation.
Genshin Impact Keqing Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- She can teleport, which is great for movement or dodging
- Her Charge attack is wicked fast and can multiply damage
- Keqing’s Skill has the ability to target enemy weak points and is quick to recharge
Weaknesses
- Levelling up to at least Ascension 2 is required to get the most out of her abilities
- Her charged attack costs more stamina than most
Best Build for Keqing in Genshin ImpactKeqing is a great DPS for any team when she is paired with the Aquila Favonia weapon. It increases her physical attacks by 20% and reflects any damage received back to the enemies around her. Use the Pale Flame artefact set to increase her Physical DMG even more, especially with the buffs to her Elemental Skill damage.
Keqing Guide - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Pale FlameCRIT Rate / CRIT DMG / ATK% Set Bonuses:
- (2) Physical DMG +25%
- (4) When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for 7s. This effect stacks up to 3 times and can be triggered once every 0.3s. Once 3 stacks are reached, the 2-set effect is increased by 100%.
Aquila Favonia
- Base Attack: 48
- Rating: 5*
- Bonus Effect: Physical DMG Bonus 9%
Best Party Members to match Keqing with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, Keqing will be able to quickly move through enemies, with her charged attacks helping you combo with the normal attacks. Use Venti for controlling larger crowds and his Burst to pull them into one group so she can use her Burst on them.
Xingqiu is another great addition to help boost damage with his Hydro element causing Wet reactions. Use Qiqi to help heal, when paired with Keqing, her skill will heal and apply Qiqi’s Cryo to them as well.
F2P TeamKeqing will be pumping out a lot of DMG as the DPS. Using her with Kaeya will allow him to spread Cryo, which allows for Superconduct reactions, debuffing enemies. Fischl is a great energy booster for the team, which will get her Burst up faster. Barbara will serve as a healer, keeping the party’s health up.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Yunlai Swordsmanship - Normal AttackNormal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 41%
- 2-Hit DMG 41%
- 3-Hit DMG 54.4%
- 4-Hit DMG 31.5% + 34.4%
- 5-Hit DMG 67%
- Charged Attack DMG - 76.8% + 86%
- Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 25
- Plunge DMG - 63.9%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 128%/160%
Stellar Restoration - Elemental SkillHurls a Lightning Stiletto that annihilates her enemies like the swift thunder. When the Stiletto hits its target, it deals Electro DMG to enemies in a small AoE, and places a Stiletto Mark on the spot hit. Hold
Hold to adjust the direction in which the Stiletto shall be thrown. Stilettos thrown by the Hold attack mode can be suspended in mid-air, allowing Keqing to jump to them when using Stellar Restoration a second time.Lightning Stiletto
If Keqing uses Stellar Restoration again or uses a Charged Attack while its duration lasts, it will clear the Stiletto Mark and produce different effects. If she uses Stellar Restoration again, she will blink to the location of the Mark and unleash one slashing attack that deals AoE Electro DMG.
When linking to a Stiletto that was thrown from a Holding attack, Keqing can leap across obstructing terrain. If she uses a Charged Attack, she will ignite a series of thundering cuts at the Mark's location, dealing AoE Electro DMG.
- Lightning Stiletto DMG - 50.4%
- Slashing DMG - 168%
- Skill DMG - 84% x 2
- CD 7.5s
Starward Sword - Elemental BurstKeqing unleashes the power of lightning, dealing Electro DMG in an AoE. She then blends into the shadow of her blade, striking a series of thunderclap-blows to nearby enemies simultaneously that deal with multiple instances of Electro DMG. The final attack deals massive AoE Electro DMG. Skill Attributes
- Skill DMG - 88%
- Consecutive Slash DMG - 24% x 8
- Last Attack DMG - 189%
- CD - 12s
- Energy Cost - 40
Thundering Penance - 1st Ascension PassiveWithin 5s of recasting Stellar Restoration while a LIghtning Stiletto is present, Keqing's Normal and Charged attacks are converted to Electro DMG.
Aristocratic Dignity - 4th Ascension PassiveWhen casting Starward Sword, Keqing's CRIT Rate is increased by 15%, and her Energy Recharge is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for 8s.
Land's Overseer - Unlocked AutomaticallyWhen dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, the time consumed is reduced by 25%.
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Whopperflower):
- Whopperflower Nectar
- Shimmering Nectar
- Energy Nectar
Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):
- Teachings of Prosperity
- Guide to Prosperity
- Philosophies of Prosperity
Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin Challenge):Ring of Boreas
Constellations
Thundering MightRecasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her ATK as AoE Electro DMG at the start point and terminus of her Blink.
Keen ExtractionWhen Keqing's Normal and Charged Attack's hit enemies affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can only occur once every 5s.
Foreseen ReformationIncreases the Level of Starward Sword by 3.
AttunementFor 10s after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her ATK is increased by 25%.
Beckoning StarsIncreases the Level of Stellar Restoration by 3.
Tenacious StarWhen initiating a Normal Attack, a Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, Keqing gains a 6% Electro DMG Bonus for 8s. Effects triggered by Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts are considered independent entities.
Genshin Impact Keqing Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Cor Lapis ×3
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1
- Whopperflower Nectar ×3
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Cor Lapis ×10
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3
- Whopperflower Nectar ×15
- Lightning Prism ×2
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Cor Lapis ×20
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6
- Shimmering Nectar ×12
- Lightning Prism ×4
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Cor Lapis ×20
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3
- Shimmering Nectar ×18
- Lightning Prism ×8
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Cor Lapis ×45
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6
- Energy Nectar ×12
- Lightning Prism ×12
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Cor Lapis ×60
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6
- Energy Nectar ×24
- Lightning Prism ×20
Base StatsAt Level 1, Keqing starts with 1020 HP, 25 ATK, and 62 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilityKeqing can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.
You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Keqing performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay aware, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!
