Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Keqing guide! Keqing is the Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing and has been nicknamed ‘Driving Thunder.’ Her role was to cover most of the needs of Liyue while waiting for Rex Lapis to return each year.

She was sceptical that Rex Lapis wouldn’t always be there to watch over them, and she often questions her own purpose but manages to keep that from bothering her too much, as she’s a workaholic. When she was originally gifted with her Vision, she tried to destroy it out of anger but has since appreciated the power it gives her.

In the Keqing guide below you will find the following features:

Keqing Appearance

Keqing Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Electro / B Tier / 5* Rarity / Sword

How to get Keqing?

Genshin Impact Keqing Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

She can teleport, which is great for movement or dodging

Her Charge attack is wicked fast and can multiply damage

Keqing’s Skill has the ability to target enemy weak points and is quick to recharge

Weaknesses

Levelling up to at least Ascension 2 is required to get the most out of her abilities

Her charged attack costs more stamina than most

Best Build for Keqing in Genshin Impact

Keqing Guide - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Pale Flame

(2) Physical DMG +25%

(4) When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for 7s. This effect stacks up to 3 times and can be triggered once every 0.3s. Once 3 stacks are reached, the 2-set effect is increased by 100%.

Aquila Favonia

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Physical DMG Bonus 9%

In Genshin Impact , Keqing is a sword-bearing Electro user who has the ability to chain her charged attacks, which gives her lightning-fast combinations with little interruptions. She can teleport and use that ability to dodge enemy attacks and keep up her speed.You can obtain Keqing in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Keqing is a great DPS for any team when she is paired with the Aquila Favonia weapon. It increases her physical attacks by 20% and reflects any damage received back to the enemies around her. Use the Pale Flame artefact set to increase her Physical DMG even more, especially with the buffs to her Elemental Skill damage.Ridge Watch Domain rewardATK is increased by 20%. Triggers on taking DMG: the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, holding the banner of resistance aloft, regenerating HP equal to 100% of ATK and dealing 200% of ATK as DMG to surrounding enemies. This effect can only occur once every 15s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Keqing with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

In Genshin Impact , Keqing will be able to quickly move through enemies, with her charged attacks helping you combo with the normal attacks. Use Venti for controlling larger crowds and his Burst to pull them into one group so she can use her Burst on them.

Xingqiu is another great addition to help boost damage with his Hydro element causing Wet reactions. Use Qiqi to help heal, when paired with Keqing, her skill will heal and apply Qiqi’s Cryo to them as well.

F2P Team

Keqing will be pumping out a lot of DMG as the DPS. Using her with Kaeya will allow him to spread Cryo, which allows for Superconduct reactions, debuffing enemies. Fischl is a great energy booster for the team, which will get her Burst up faster. Barbara will serve as a healer, keeping the party’s health up.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Yunlai Swordsmanship - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 41%

2-Hit DMG 41%

3-Hit DMG 54.4%

4-Hit DMG 31.5% + 34.4%

5-Hit DMG 67%

Charged Attack DMG - 76.8% + 86%

- 76.8% + 86% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 25

- 25 Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128%/160%

Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Stellar Restoration - Elemental Skill

Hurls a Lightning Stiletto that annihilates her enemies like the swift thunder. When the Stiletto hits its target, it deals Electro DMG to enemies in a small AoE, and places a Stiletto Mark on the spot hit.

Hold to adjust the direction in which the Stiletto shall be thrown. Stilettos thrown by the Hold attack mode can be suspended in mid-air, allowing Keqing to jump to them when using Stellar Restoration a second time.

If Keqing uses Stellar Restoration again or uses a Charged Attack while its duration lasts, it will clear the Stiletto Mark and produce different effects. If she uses Stellar Restoration again, she will blink to the location of the Mark and unleash one slashing attack that deals AoE Electro DMG.

When linking to a Stiletto that was thrown from a Holding attack, Keqing can leap across obstructing terrain. If she uses a Charged Attack, she will ignite a series of thundering cuts at the Mark's location, dealing AoE Electro DMG.

Lightning Stiletto DMG - 50.4%

- 50.4% Slashing DMG - 168%

- 168% Skill DMG - 84% x 2

- 84% x 2 CD 7.5s

Starward Sword - Elemental Burst

Skill DMG - 88%

- 88% Consecutive Slash DMG - 24% x 8

- 24% x 8 Last Attack DMG - 189%

- 189% CD - 12s

- 12s Energy Cost - 40

Keqing unleashes the power of lightning, dealing Electro DMG in an AoE. She then blends into the shadow of her blade, striking a series of thunderclap-blows to nearby enemies simultaneously that deal with multiple instances of Electro DMG. The final attack deals massive AoE Electro DMG.

Thundering Penance - 1st Ascension Passive

Aristocratic Dignity - 4th Ascension Passive

Land's Overseer - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Whopperflower):

Whopperflower Nectar

Shimmering Nectar

Energy Nectar

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Prosperity

Guide to Prosperity

Philosophies of Prosperity

Within 5s of recasting Stellar Restoration while a LIghtning Stiletto is present, Keqing's Normal and Charged attacks are converted to Electro DMG.When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's CRIT Rate is increased by 15%, and her Energy Recharge is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for 8s.When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, the time consumed is reduced by 25%.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin Challenge):

Ring of Boreas

Constellations

Thundering Might

Keen Extraction

Foreseen Reformation

Attunement

Beckoning Stars

Tenacious Star

Genshin Impact Keqing Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Cor Lapis ×3

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1

Whopperflower Nectar ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Cor Lapis ×10

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3

Whopperflower Nectar ×15

Lightning Prism ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Cor Lapis ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6

Shimmering Nectar ×12

Lightning Prism ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Cor Lapis ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3

Shimmering Nectar ×18

Lightning Prism ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Cor Lapis ×45

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6

Energy Nectar ×12

Lightning Prism ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Cor Lapis ×60

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6

Energy Nectar ×24

Lightning Prism ×20

Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her ATK as AoE Electro DMG at the start point and terminus of her Blink.When Keqing's Normal and Charged Attack's hit enemies affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can only occur once every 5s.Increases the Level of Starward Sword by 3.For 10s after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her ATK is increased by 25%.Increases the Level of Stellar Restoration by 3.When initiating a Normal Attack, a Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, Keqing gains a 6% Electro DMG Bonus for 8s. Effects triggered by Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts are considered independent entities.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Keqing starts with 1020 HP, 25 ATK, and 62 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Keqing can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

