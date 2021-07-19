1
Like always, top of the Azur Lane tier list is the home to the best battleships in Azur Lane. The ships listed below are the top choices you can always use in every battle without second thought. The stats and attributes of these ships are good enough to sustain and dominate the battles. There are a few ships that switch often between the next tier down but are good enough for regular battle.
(Image Credits - Azur Lane Wiki)
- I-13
- Richelieu
- Formidable
- Baltimore
- Georgia
- Howe
- Roon
- Seattle
- Ayanami
- Helena
- U-101
- Azuma
- Ryuuhou
- San Diego Retrofit
- Essex
- Centaur
- Warspite Retrofit
- Enterprise
- Drake
- Monarch
- Bremerton
- Nagato
- Odin
- Friedrich der Grosse
- Gascogne
S Tier
Ships falling under this category can be considered as the top options or similar to the top of the Azur Lane tier list. There is barely any difference in their utility in comparison S+ Tier options. There might be a few flaws but they are negligible and players can use their own tactics to bring the best out of them.
(Image Credits - Azur Lane Wiki)
- Bunker Hill
- Kitakaze
- Graf Zeppelin
- Neptune
- Bismarck
- Chapayev
- Noshiro
- Ping Hai Retrofit
- Zara
- Ning Hai Retrofit
- Cheshire
- Illustrious
- Amagi
- Eldridge
- Z23 Retrofit
- Montpelier
- Yat-Sen Retrofit
- U-47
- Swiftsure
- Laffey Retrofit
- Tosa
- Vestal
- Akashi
- Minneapolis
- Saint Louis
- Yukikaze
- Saratoga Retrofit
- Perseus
- Tashkent
A Tier
The ships in this tier require a little attention and good decision making before adding them to the fleet. There are a few units whose viability can be questioned during the late game due to weak stats. But, the ships in this category can be a good supporting pair if your fleet has two other top tier units.
(Image Credits - Azur Lane Wiki)
- Portland Retrofit
- Champagne
- London
- Cleveland
- Intrepid
- U-81
- An Shan
- Valiant
- Hood
- Unicorn
- Hermione
- Columbia
- Jintsuu Retrofit
- Ibuki
- Mogami Retrofit
- Little Bel
- Littorio
- Hanazuki
- Kaga
- Dido
- Hyuuga Retrofit
- North Carolina
- Cavalla
- Z1 Retrofit
- Casablanca
- Duke of York
- Javelin
- Jean Bart
- Alabama
- Ark Royal
B Tier
Just like the two top ranks, ships under this category of the Azur Lane tier list switch tiers a lot. If you plan on including them in your fleet make sure your rest of the fleet consists of top tier ships to act as your primary ships. B Tier ships currently need a few reworks but they are good to use in battles.
(Image Credits - Azur Lane Wiki)
- Hiryuu Retrofit
- Shoukaku
- Eskimo
- Prinz Eugen
- Gangut
- Kawakaze
- Kagerou Retrofit
- Souryuu Retrofit
- Newcastle Retrofit
- Curlew Retrofit
- Sirius
- Algerie
- Reno
- Zuikaku
- Tirpitz
- Nicholas Retrofit
- Queen Elizabeth
- Aurora
- Jeanne D’Arc
- King George V
- Shouhou
- Albacore
- I-168
- Birmingham
- Belfast
- Kizuna Al
- Wichita
- Sheffield
- Kinu
C Tier
When it comes to the ships in this tier, you might want to rethink before using them. These ships are out of meta and even the early phase of the battle their usage is questionable. This is due to changing meta and no enhancements in the stats of these units.
(Image Credits - Azur Lane Wiki)
- Taihou
- Shangri-La
- Tanikaze
- Naganami
- Biloxi
- U-73
- Bataan
- U-556
- Little Renown
- Sendai Retrofit
- Fumiruiru
- Eagle
- Akagi
- Carabiniere
- Mikasa
- Curacoa Retrofit
D Tier
The last rank in our Azure Lane tier list consists of ships that are least used in the game. The attributes of these ships are not up to mark and it is highly advisable not to use any of them if you’re intending to win the battle. The only way to use them in battle is by grabbing the dev’s attention to buff them.
(Image Credits - Azur Lane Wiki)
- Izumo
- Victorious
- Suruga
- Arizona
- Tartu
- Isuzu
- Chaser
- Anniversary Kizuna Al
- Zeppy
- Icarus
- Hibiki
