We have prepared this ultimate Azur Lane tier list for the best battleships in the game to help make your decisions a little easier. Why? Azur Lane requires you to choose the best ships in order to go on a winning streak, but it might be a difficult as well as a confusing task when you’re asked to choose from such a large list. Note that, the ships are arranged by carefully judging the viability and utility in intense battles.

Yostar’s side-scrolling naval warfare RPG is about intense shooting in a mesmerizing anime realm. The game asks you to arrange your battleships by judging enemies’ line up and survive until the end of the battle to become the winner. It's not an easy task to pick the right battleships for your fleet, and that's why we have this Azure Lane tier list.

Azur Lane has a decent player base as the dev team is quite responsive and the game has minimal server downtime. Along with this, the social aspects of the game are also impressive as it has year around in-game and social events. Most importantly, the developers deliver frequent patch updates that help them balance the game.

Now, let’s take a look at our meticulously prepared Azur Lane tier list. We will make sure to update it whenever there’s a significant change in the stats of the ships.