Azur Lane is celebrating its fifth anniversary with The Fool's Scale event featuring several new ships

Yostar has just announced that the popular naval shoot ’em up Azur Lane is turning five with a massive birthday bash to commemorate the occasion. A livestream was held a few days ago where the developers outlined The Fool’s Scales update which is set to introduce half a dozen new characters, ten skins, furniture sets, and a tonne of rewards.

The Fool’s Scales event in Azur Lane is already live and will continue to run until August 30th. It sees shipgirls from Iris Libre and Vichya Dominion regroup. A trailer for the update has been embedded below and it should give a good idea of what’s coming.

In addition, five shipgirls are also making their way to the Construction Pool in costumes inspired by elegant palace dresses. Four of them, including Super Rare Battleship Clemenceau, the Super Rare Light Cruiser Guichen, the Elite Battleship Lyon, and the Elite Heavy Cruiser Suffren, are already part of the pool, while Super Rare Aircraft Carrier Painlevé is available either through exchange or the Gacha system.

Elite Destroyer Kersaint and new gear in the form of Triple 152mm Mle 1930 Main Gun Mount T0 will also be granted for completing event stages. Other additions include Fate Simulation for Chkalov, Prinz Rupprecht, Harbin, and the retrofit shipgirl, West Virginia.

Besides The Fool’s Scales storyline, players can also participate in several other events that offer a chance to earn heaps of rewards. Players will be able to get their hands on a new skin for Kiev, furniture pieces, gear skins, and exclusive fifth-anniversary goodies by clearing certain challenges. Freebies will also keep coming through daily check-in events.

Celebrate Azur Lane’s fifth anniversary by downloading the game now for free.