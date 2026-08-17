Onmyoji: Arena tier list - The best Shikigami by lane and role
| Onmyoji Arena
Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version 3.333
If you're new to Onmyoji: Arena, chances are you don't really know who the meta champions are and who the best picks are in terms of power. Today, I've focused exactly on that and have created a complete Onmyoji: Arena tier list of all the heroes, so you will know exactly who to pick.
To be completely honest with you, it was quite difficult to rank some of the heroes because of the lack of information. Let's take Menreiki, for example - if you manage your masks accordingly, and are a master player with her, you will definitely consider her SS tier. But if you don't know how to combo her skills and how to best use them depending on the situation, you could say she's barely a B-tier. There is a healthy discussion about the game on Reddit, so check it out when you are done with this tier list.
General tips on the best heroesOf course, if you know how to play a hero very well and how to deal with all of its weaknesses (because we both know that some heroes counter others), then stick to that hero. No matter if the Shikigami is currently in the meta or not, in the lower ranks, you can get away with many things. So even if you win with a C-tier hero and lose with an S-tier one, it's all about knowing what you're doing.
That being said, in this Onmyoji: Arena tier list, you will find all the Shikigami in the game divided by their lane and then ranked according to their power. Choosing a hero based on the meta can make a difference at higher ranks, but in the lower ranks, it's all about your skill with the champion, no matter which tier it belongs to.
1
Onmyoji: Arena Top Lane tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|Tanjiro Kamado, Kani Hime
|S
|Ibaraki Doji, Furi, Orochi, Yuki, Aobozu, Kujira, Lord Arakawa, Takiyasha Hime
|A
|Kuro, Onigiri, Susanoo, Jinmenju, Rukia Kuchiki, Nezuko Kamado, Zashiki, Shuten Doji, Yumekui
|B
|Tanuki, Shishio, Kuro Mujou, Ryomen, Karasu Tengu, Kyonshi Ani, Vampira, Satori, Kyonshi Imoto, Yoto Hime, Jorogumo
|C
|Ichigo Kurosaki, Inugami, Hououga, Hannya, Inuyasha
2
Onmyoji: Arena Middle Lane tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|Inaba Kaguya, Nyuunai-suzume, Hoshiguma Doji, Ungaikyo, Maestro, Senhime
|S
|Inryo, Shiranui, Kiyohime, Hana, Menreiki, Taishakuten, Lana
|A
|Kyonshi Imoto, Dai Shimei, Bukkuman, Higanbana, Shiro Mujou
|B
|Oitsuki, Futakuchi, Enma, Tamamonomae, Mouba, Vampira, Kingyo, Shiro, Aoandon
|C
|Kikyo, Suzuka Gozen, Susabi, Enenra, Hangan, Yuki Onna, Momiji, Ootengu, Kisei, Tesso
3
Onmyoji: Arena Marksman tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|Mahamayuri, Kidomaru, Enma, Mahamayuri
|S
|Kinnara, Youko, Suzuka Gozen, Tesso, Kaoru
|A
|Rei, Jikikaeru, Miketsu, Futakuchi, Komatsu, Chin
|B
|Hakuro
|C
|Kikyo, Kubinashi, Kanko, Dodomeki
4
Onmyoji: Arena Support tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|Mushishi, Nezuko Kamado, Momo, Akaname, Hako Shoujo, Kusa, Tenjo Kudari
|S
|Hiyoribou, Bukkuman, Ebisu, Shouzu (available starting June 25th), Bakekujira, Kaguya, Ichimokuren, Hana
|A
|Izanam, Umibozu, Yamausagi, Kamimai
|B
|Samurai X, Yamawaro
|C
|Karasu Tengu, Tanuki, Kuro
5
Onmyoji: Arena Jungle tier list
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|Wukong, Itsumade, Furi, Kainin
|S
|Yato no Kami, Kosodenote, Susanoo, Puppeteer
|A
|Ittan-momen, Shishio, Hakuzosu, Onikiri, Rukia Kuchiki, Yoto Hime, Yamakaze, Yumekui
|B
|Yasha, Hone Onna, Mannendake, Ibaraki Doja
|C
|Sesshomaru, Yuki, Karasu Tengu, Yamawaro, Ubume, Kamaitachi, Mouba, Kyuumei Neko