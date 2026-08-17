Onmyoji: Arena tier list - The best Shikigami by lane and role

Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version 3.333

If you're new to Onmyoji: Arena, chances are you don't really know who the meta champions are and who the best picks are in terms of power. Today, I've focused exactly on that and have created a complete Onmyoji: Arena tier list of all the heroes, so you will know exactly who to pick.

To be completely honest with you, it was quite difficult to rank some of the heroes because of the lack of information. Let's take Menreiki, for example - if you manage your masks accordingly, and are a master player with her, you will definitely consider her SS tier. But if you don't know how to combo her skills and how to best use them depending on the situation, you could say she's barely a B-tier. There is a healthy discussion about the game on Reddit, so check it out when you are done with this tier list.

General tips on the best heroes

Of course, if you know how to play a hero very well and how to deal with all of its weaknesses (because we both know that some heroes counter others), then stick to that hero. No matter if the Shikigami is currently in the meta or not, in the lower ranks, you can get away with many things. So even if you win with a C-tier hero and lose with an S-tier one, it's all about knowing what you're doing.

That being said, in this Onmyoji: Arena tier list, you will find all the Shikigami in the game divided by their lane and then ranked according to their power. Choosing a hero based on the meta can make a difference at higher ranks, but in the lower ranks, it's all about your skill with the champion, no matter which tier it belongs to.