Six new shipgirls join Azur Lane during the Light-Chasing Sea of Stars event

Join Guam on a mission to the simulated world and save reality.

Azur Lane is launching its Light-Chasing Sea of Stars event, which features a story about Guam, a new Ultra Rare shipgirl. Guam assembles a team to journey into the simulated world in what was supposed to be an easy mission. However, things have gone awry and the group finds themselves in severe danger as the threads of the future and the past are irrecoverably intertwined. Now, the team must navigate the temporal mists to fix reality.

Azur Lane is a naval warfare game from YoStar Limited. Featuring anime-style characters, the game is part RPG, part 2D shooter, and part tactical game with gameplay inspired by 2D side scrollers.

The Light-Chasing Sea of Stars event, which runs through January 3, adds six new shipgirls to Azur Lane, including two Ultra Rare shipgirls, Guam and Laffey II. One of Azur Lane's original characters, Laffey, is finally getting an evolution. You can obtain Laffey II by collecting Bunbun UR vouchers during the event.

Super Rare shipgirl Constellation, Elite shipgirl San Jacinto, Super Rare shipgirl Flasher and Elite shipgirl Louisville are also joining the game. Guam, Constellation and San Jacinto have a rate up in the Limited Construction pool during the event. You can attain Elite shipgirl Louisville by reaching milestones and earning PT, while Flasher can be obtained at a standard rate or through stage drops and PT exchange.

Nine new Bunny Girl skins have also been added to Azur Lane, including three new L2D skins: Stage-Setting Charmer for Guam, Sleepy on a Busy Day for Laffey II, and Knight of the Pop-Up Shop for Cleveland. You can rent these skins using outfit vouchers, which you'll earn by logging in during the event.

Nine Swimsuits and Christmas series skins are returning to the store, like 2D swimsuit skins for Brest and Northampton II and dynamic skins for Yorktown II and Hornet II. Additionally, by completing the Light-Chasing Sea of Stars event missions, you can earn a limited Christmas-themed Vampire skin, Night Princess's Festive Feast.