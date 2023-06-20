Azur Lane is bringing back the Mirror Involution event for another week

A couple of years ago, Yostar hosted the Mirror Involution event in its naval shoot-em-up mobile game, Azur Lane. It is set to return for another week, between June 21st and 29th. The second run of Mirror Involution brings six popular shipgirls including the beloved New Jersey as part of various activities. In addition, 11 Bunny-themed costumes and furniture set joins the fray too.

Azur Lane’s Mirror Involution event takes place after New Jersey receives a distress signal from the AF base. The rerun storyline will be pretty much identical to the first iteration, with things going wrong once the work was handed over to the commander. New Jersey must lead a rescue operation to find a way to contact the commander who got lost on his way to support.

Besides the quest line, players can also participate in other limited-time events over the course of the week. Clearing stages will unlock milestone rewards and PT that can be traded in for rewards like the Super Rare shipgirl Ticonderoga and Elite shipgirl Morrison from the event shop.

A bunch of other rewards will be available for completing missions as well. On top of that, players can also get their hands on items like Shipbuilding Support Plans, Build Tickets, and PT, simply by logging in daily. A special sign-up celebration event will also be live until June 21st, giving away free gems to everyone.

The six shipgirls joining this event include New Jersey, San Francisco, Archerfish, Ticonderoga, Boise and Morrison. These vessels and a few others benefit from the newly added bunny suit-themed skins such as Sheepish Sapphire for Boise and Charming Rabbit for Allen M. Summer.

Furthermore, the Bunny Girl Bar furniture set as well as the Manjuuland Gear Skin Box is up for grabs. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather all the goodies missed back in 2021.

Download Azur Lane now for free.