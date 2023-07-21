Azur Lane collaborates with SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon in the rerun of the World Spanning Arclight event

Yostar has just brought back the World Spanning Arclight event in Azur Lane for a rerun. It originally took place in 2021 and is now back for a few weeks with a collaboration with the popular anime series, SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon. The seven shipgirls also return from last time, alongside two new ones, Princess Hime and the 2nd.

Azur Lane’s World Spanning Arclight event teleports players from high school campuses to the marine world, where the battle is taking place. Shipgirls had transformed themselves into students for the anime, and now they’ll be able to return to their original forms as it's time to fight. The Siren menace returns and it's up to players to stop it once and for all.

Besides the rerun, players can also participate in another limited-time event that will remain available until August 2nd. Clearing levels will unlock PT, which can be exchanged at the event shop for exclusive items like the Super Rare shipgirl Chise Asukagawa as well as the Elite one, Mujina.

In addition, seven fan-favourite shipgirls from SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon also joins the game. The list includes Rikka Takarada, Akane Shinjo, Yume Minami, and Chise Asukagawa, who will be part of the limited construction pool, Chise Asukagawa, available from the event shop or map, and Hass, Namiko, and Mujina, who can be obtained as milestone rewards for event points.

On top of the returning shipgirls, players can also expand their squads with two new ones – Princess Hime and the 2nd. Both of them will also be part of the Limited Construction Pool. If you're wondering where they stack up against the rest, check out this Azur Lane tier list of the best ships!

Don’t forget to check out the event store, which has been populated with the new Home Relaxation and Casual skin sets for several characters.

Download Azur Lane now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.