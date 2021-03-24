First things first: this is not your average Another Eden tier list, as units in the game aren’t really categorized in so-called tiers. For another, it’s not your typical gacha game where you roll for the best units and others fall by the wayside since the game is more of a classic JRPG than a gacha game, anyway.

That said, this guide is to show which characters serve the best roles, but the bottom line is that you should essentially choose the unit that you like best, and whoever looks cool to you. Aesthetics are gorgeous in Another Eden, so character design is a major appeal for the units. Besides, you can actually get by pretty well with just the free units you gain throughout the main story, but just in case you want to figure out which banners to pull from, this Another Eden tier list has you covered.

Another Eden tier list: the fan faves

It’s important to keep in mind that for any given Another Eden tier list, units with AS or Another Style are usually fan faves right off the bat. Units with AS have a different character design plus a tweaked skillset, so pulling one from the banners is a good deal by itself.

Mariel - a non-elemental support mage that can heal party members and cast regen; has Aurora Force skill that can provide type resistance for all party members

Ciel - earth-elemental support unit with very high Power debuff; can cast type resistance for all party members for a whopping 5 turns.

Levia - 5-star water-elemental mage; the end goal for the arduous task of fishing for the completionists out there

Hozuki (AS) - obsessed with her tail; is the ultimate waifu

