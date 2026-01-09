Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time & Space adds new prequel content for Wryz Saga

Another Eden is making another addition to the Wryz Saga

Jump into a new prequel quest, and claim rewards in the latest Revival Campaign

Keep an eye out for plenty of goodies available by playing through the existing Wryz Saga

With the day coming to a close, there's just enough time to cover a little more in terms of new updates. And if you're a fan of Wright Flyer Studios' Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time & Space, then you're in luck. Because Another Eden is adding brand-new prequel content for its Wryz Saga!

The content that goes live today includes the Prologue to Arcadia story content. As part of The Cliffs of Wyrmrest Wryz Saga, it's yet another quest that'll give more context to the world of Another Eden.

Of course, it wouldn't be an update for a character-packed experience like Another Eden without the addition of more characters to play! And there'll be another entry to our Another Eden tier list soon enough with the debut of Cerius Another Style. Not to mention a host of events to help you get a boost.

Edenical

In particular, the Revival Campaign for clearing the Wryz Saga will be of special interest to returning players. It'll offer up to 3000 Chrono Stones for those clearing all three parts of the Wryz Saga so far.

Meanwhile, you can also jump into the Story Spotlight campaign to nab yourself two Lone Encounter tickets as part of the event. This lasts until February 18th, while other goodies you can claim will be available until January 20th.

Another Eden is always a baffling one to cover. But only because it's an unashamed JRPG-like. And for many of you, I'm sure that's exactly what you're looking for to decompress over the weekend!

And if you need even more options, then we've got you covered. Just take a quick gander at our list of five new mobile games to try this week! Featuring all the best launches from the last seven days for you to try.