Another Eden's ninth anniversary is here, and it's business as usual with a new update too

Another Eden is celebrating nine years of JRPG action

And now you can jump into brand-new story content in Ghosts of Hope

Two new allies, Ruvi and Eleanor, arrive alongside celebration rewards

Wright Flyer Studios' Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, aside from likely qualifying for one of the more unwieldy names on mobile, is also one of the longer-running releases. But Another Eden's ninth anniversary is set to be fairly low-key, although it does come alongside the brand-new 3.15.0 update!

The headlining addition in this update is that of a new apocrypha, 'The Ghosts of Hope' Part 1: Severed Vows of Tomorrow. In it, you'll work alongside the heroic Order of Lancel, a once-proud band of knights now in ruins, and their Oathmaiden Eleanor to try and salvage what remains of the group.

By making your way through this story, you'll not only experience the exciting JRPG storylines that Another Eden is known for, but you'll also be able to add a new ally to your roster. Ruvi arrives alongside the aforementioned Eleanor as a new ally to add to our Another Eden tier list, while Flammelapis will boast their own new look.

On this day...

But, as much as I may have downplayed the anniversary news a bit, you don't need to fear about lacking content to enjoy. A new campaign offers up to 9000 Chronos Stones to celebrate the ninth anniversary, alongside new special encounters to explore.

And even if new characters aren't your thing, you'll want to dive into the latest story content, as this anniversary will also see you granted Lone Encounter tickets for participating. With a little under a decade under their belt, it's no surprise that Wright Flyer Studios' latest event is a bit more low-key, but still well worth enjoying.

Looking to check in on even more exciting JRPGs? Well, we have those, and even more, ranked on our list of the best RPGs on Android, featuring our top picks from across the genre.