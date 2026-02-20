Another Eden expands its Chrono Cross collaboration content with Glenn and new story

More Chrono Cross in one update

Another Eden is adding new content to its existing Chrono Cross collab content

It sees the introduction of fan-favourite character Glenn in The Cursed Dragoon

There's also a new character and upcoming events to celebrate Japan Cat Day

While it may have one of the stranger names I've seen on mobile, Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is remarkably consistent with other RPGs. Not least in having plenty in the way of collaborations, including their most recent effort featuring classic JRPG franchise Chrono Cross.

Already underway (you know, until 2031), that collaboration has proven to be such a hit that Another Eden has released its newest update with additional goodies for fans of Chrono Cross. To start we've got the debut of fan-favourite character Glenn, who can be added to your party by playing through the newly added story.

That story, dubbed The Cursed Dragoon, sees the existing Chrono Cross characters lost in the kingdom of Miglance. Naturally, their objective is to get home, but there's plenty of twists and turns waiting to keep that goal at bay.

Dragon your feet

You'll definitely want to check in on our Another Eden tier list for this collaboration too. Because not only is Glenn the latest addition to the roster, but the aforementioned Chrono Cross characters Serge, Kid, Harle and Starky are all receiving their own Stellar Awakening upgrades, granting them increased power and making them even better picks.

Aside from that, we also have another neat addition with that of the new character Noble Specturr Nekoko. And, rather fittingly, there are also upcoming events that'll arrive soon in-game to coincide with Japan's Cat Day. So I suppose that the Cat Beyond Time and Space thing isn't entirely a non-sequitur then.

Either way, once you're done with this latest collaboration content you may decide you want to try something new. And why go hunting through the App Store when you can just dig into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for the most interesting picks?