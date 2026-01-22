Another Eden releases An Ode to Origin: Act 3 focusing on new characters and locations

What even is a 'demi-human'?

Another Eden is kicking off a massive new update with An Ode to Origin: Act 3

Explore the Golden City of Remulia, a seeming haven for demi-humans

And grab plenty of new log-in rewards, a new character and other goodies

As we wrap up for the day here at Pocket Gamer (at least in my case) there's still some exciting updates to cover. And the one we've got now is for none other than Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time & Space (try saying that three times fast) and its latest chapter.

Episode: An Ode to Origin: Act 3 (subtitled 'The Demi-Humans') sees your party journeying to the Golden City, Remulia. There you'll find a seeming idyllic paradise for demi-humans, but it might not be as utopian as it first seems. This, and the new character Meryt, promise plenty of new twists and turns to experience.

As for what a demi-human is, if you're a fan of Japanese media (like me), you'll have seen it thrown around a bit. Demi-humans are basically any fantasy race that is just another flavour of human (like dwarves or elves), which don't go as far as being totally non-human.

Different to a demi-glace-human

Which means...absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of Another Eden. But it's a fun little tidbit! Speaking of fun, you'll be having plenty when you log in, because there are 1000 Chronos Stones if you check in before January 31st.

You'll also find a new Stellar Awakening for the character Iphi 'Carmilla'. And you can nab even more Chronos Stones as the login bonuses increase to 50 for the period between January 21st and February 28th. All this and more to celebrate a whopping seven years of Another Eden. Not bad for January, eh?

Looking for more RPG fun to be had? Well, don't feel as if you have to go trawling through the storefronts to find one worth playing.