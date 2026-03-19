Another Eden wraps An Ode to Origin with act four and its Evolutionary Principles

An evolving threat

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is debuting brand-new content

An Ode to Origin wraps with the debut of act four, Evolutionary Principles

Bring in a new ally in the form of the Dark Devourer and their sidekick Mare

For fans of the classic JRPG genre, Wright Flyer Studios' Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is more than just a game with a ridiculously long title. It also brings together many icons of the genre, such as writer Masato Kato and composer Yasunori Mitsuda, at least in cameo appearances.

Now, you'll be able to jump into even more fun in Another Eden with the debut of act four of An Ode to Origin, their latest ongoing storyline. While Another Eden is always frustratingly vague about the exact storyline going on in its previews, it sounds as if your time helping out in the Golden City isn't the end of the mysteries, twists and turns.

Certainly, now'll be a good time to once more check in on our Another Eden tier list with the debut of a brand-new character in the form of the Dark Devourer and sidekick Mare, who aren't quite as unfriendly as that name may make it sound.

Cats beyond me

Given that Dissidia Duellum is bringing Final Fantasy characters to modern-day Japan, it may not be fair to still dub Another Eden as strange. But it undoubtedly takes its world-trotting premise and bizarre title to the extreme, in a way that I'm sure appeals to those of you looking for fantastic adventures.

Either way, you'll want to check into Another Eden if you've had even a passing interest, because this update also sees the debut of various campaigns and log-in bonuses, with goodies including Chronos Stones and Lone Encounter Tickets up for grabs.

If you're looking for more RPG action to be had on mobile, then you likely already know where to start. We've collated some of the finest of the genre in our list of the best RPGs on Android for you to peruse.