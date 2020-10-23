Shooters. Shoot-'em-ups. Shmups. Shooty bang-bang pixel manipulators. Whatever you call them (probably not that last one), we all like blasting digital enemies to pieces for kicks.

Thankfully, you can get your shooter kicks right here on iOS. And in a variety of guises too, from arcade shmups to first person shooters to twin stick shooters, and lots of odd genre-splices in between.

The following list seeks to bring the wonderful world of mobile shooters together into some semblance of order. It's far from definitive, of course. Even with a generous 25 selections, we can't hope to give due credit to every last great shooter on iPhone and iPad.

But we can pick some of our favourites at the moment. This list will shift and change with the seasons and our personal whims. But whatever the current selection, you can be sure you'll find a bunch of brilliant blasters to play on your iOS device.

And if you really can't hold in your petitions for a particular inclusion, please do share in the comments section below. We promise not to shoot you down.