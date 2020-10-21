When it comes to the thrill of shooting zombies, fighting against other players, dodging bullets and trying to survive, shooters are definitely the place to go. Not only that, but they come in so many different shapes and sizes; Everything from hyper-realistic games through to pixel-based twin-stick shooters Some have puzzle elements while others are just about destroying everyone in your path.
Join us on a journey as we go through the best shooters that you can download for iPhone & iPad right now.
Call of Duty: Mobile is a realistic shooter where you can play in a bunch of different game modes, like a 100 player battle royal mode, 5v5 team deathmatch modes, sniper vs sniper battle and more, all while customising your loadouts, talking in voice or text, and playing through different maps. It’s a popular and well known game for a reason!
PubG is quite similar to CoD, but instead of 5v5 deathmatch, it’s 4v4 deathmatch and there are zombie survival and payload modes as well. The game does have a 100 player battle royal if you are looking for that. These different modes give you more variety in gameplay. PubG is realistic and comes with lots of different weapon drops for you to find and master.
Shadowgun Legends allows you to fight aliens instead of just people in a massive multiplayer game! There is a storyline that you can follow as you try to save all of the world and become a hero to Earth. Shadowgun Legends have a lot of different weapons and loadouts that you can customize, as well as some cool, superhuman attacks that can be used when not shooting.
Into the Dead 2 has you saving your family during a zombie apocalypse, fighting through hordes of undead. You need to keep moving, collecting weapons and resources, to stay alive and hopefully find your family alive. There are a lot of enemies to take on and a bunch of different guns to try out!
Instead of just shooting everything that moves, Frag: Pro Shooter has you shooting select targets while looking for cover in their game! There are a bunch of different characters to unlock and master, changing your playstyle, which can bring a lot of life to games which otherwise can feel very same-y over time.
Maybe you’d like a bit of science in your shooter. In Tesla vs Lovecraft you can fight in giant robots against hordes of Lovecraftian monsters, destroying them quickly and efficiently with science! You can find various power-ups to help you in your fight, but it’s quite chaotic as you battle in the streets.
A retro-inspired shooter, Kick Ass Commandos sees you fighting your way through various levels where you need to clear rooms and kill targets. Your missions are really challenging and there are plenty to dig your teeth into. It’s a great retro shooter that really has a lot to offer for those who play it.
Modern Combat 5: Blackout is a first person shooter that takes you into the military, where you need to take on missions all over the world as a part of the World Liberation Army. You can customise your soldier's loadout and special abilities, which can then change how you play the mission.
Guns of Boom has smaller maps and with easy to follow layouts, meaning that intense action can still happen without having to explore massive maps looking for people to kill. There are plenty of guns and gear that can be unlocked and leveling up, which can help you stay alive, as well as amo to help you. It’s just slightly less intense than huge 100 people maps!
Archero is one of those more colorful shooters. It combines dungeon crawling with shooting to create a more unique gaming experience. You only have a single attempt per world to defeat 50 levels of enemies. It’s a challenging game, but you can quickly gather items to help you and loot to keep you going forward. With limited attempts per day, you’ll need it!
A space shooter had to make it onto this list and Infinity Shooting: galaxy War was the one I selected! You can endlessly shoot your way through a bunch of enemies, in your giant spaceship. Bonuses can be found and you can unlock more weapons, which can then help you deal more damage and kill more enemies.
Tacticool is a shooter with a new viewpoint - an angled, top down view - where you can see more of what is happening all around you. Of course, there are tons of weapons to find, but one of the main aspects of the game is being aware of the world around you, seeing different dangers and exploding barrels before they actually knock you down.
Commanding an army of humanoid animals who are facing off against zombies, Bad2Bad Extinction is a pretty interesting shooter! Despite being a game where you play as animals who can hold guns, the weapons and attachments to them are very realistic to make up for it! The game is quite intuitive as well.
Playing inside of a giant robot mech, War Robots Remaster has you either trying to keep a base or trying to eliminate all enemies in an area. Facing off against a team of other mechs, you can customise your loadouts and change around your mechs to help you the best in your own playstyle.
Adding a puzzle shooter to the mix, Mr. Bullet is a puzzle game where you have a limited number of ammo to bounce around a level and kill all the targets. When it comes to keeping yourself alive, you will want to aim carefully to complete the puzzle, using the walls to bounce the bullet around.
