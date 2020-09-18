Sometimes, you just want to be spooked - scared to the bone - as you try to figure out how to get out of a strange, sometimes impossible situation. The horror genre is an acquired taste, not everyone enjoys the challenge around being both afraid and stuck as they try to find their way out of it. Luckily there are loads and loads of horror games on mobile, and that's not just because the touchscreen brings you closer to the action than other input options.

There's definitely a thrill that comes with the challenge of solving puzzles while being afraid of what is going on around you. If you're big into that thrill then you've come to the right place to find your next game. We've compiled the best horror games currently available on Android devices right now, and you can find them out by reading on.