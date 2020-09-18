Sometimes, you just want to be spooked - scared to the bone - as you try to figure out how to get out of a strange, sometimes impossible situation. The horror genre is an acquired taste, not everyone enjoys the challenge around being both afraid and stuck as they try to find their way out of it. Luckily there are loads and loads of horror games on mobile, and that's not just because the touchscreen brings you closer to the action than other input options.
There's definitely a thrill that comes with the challenge of solving puzzles while being afraid of what is going on around you. If you're big into that thrill then you've come to the right place to find your next game. We've compiled the best horror games currently available on Android devices right now, and you can find them out by reading on.
Fran Bow is a creepy point and click adventure game where you are exploring the world of a small child, recently released from an asylum after her parents were killed. Through her eyes, you will need to explore the world and find a way to cope with what has happened, all on your own.
Taking inspiration from childhood classics like Mickey Mouse, Bendy and the Ink Machine has you exploring a studio that had, previously, created and animated a character called Bendy. After arriving at the seemingly deserted building, you’ll need to explore around quietly as an ink demon is now loose, looking to make sure you don’t get out alive.
If you’ve not heard of Five Night at Freddy’s, you should download it now. With a large cult following, many sequels, and fan games of similar names, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a stealth game where you are trapped in a room, looking out at different places in an old Chuck E Cheese-esque place, tring to make sure nothing creeping out of the dark gets you.
Following the story of a young girl who has lost her memory and ended up in an asylum after a massive car accident, the Sanitarium is a truly creepy game. This game is riddled with intense puzzles, but it’s the complex and detailed story that transients between madness and reality that really makes this game stand out.
Instead of being all alone, Oxenfree gives you a group of friends who have all opened a portal to the afterlife realm, haunting them as they try to deal with their own past and their friends. You’ll need to explore Edwards Island with your step brother and school friends, in hopes of bringing these monsters back to their world.
Thimbleweed Park is a horror thriller where somebody has ended up dead in a small town of 80 residents. It’s a game that won’t keep you up at night, but is a game not to be missed if you want a little bit of unsettling in your life. The story is well connected and there is a lot to do, while exploring a story that does have to do with someone being murdered.
Samsara Room is just unsettling, there is just something not quite right. A point and click adventure game that has an unsettling feeling while being quite bright, you wake up in a room and need to escape, solving some challenging puzzles and seeing some creepy shadows lurking while you're trying to get out. Samsara Room is well designed and has a great variety of puzzles.
A zombie survival game with a story to keep you captivated, Into the Dead 2 is a first person shooter where you need to use a multitude of weapons to keep zombies at bay, in order to protect your family from this world of the undead. It’s action packed, unlike other slow, puzzle-based horrors, that brings something different to the genre.
Slayaway Camp is more horror-light - made for people who might want a bit of a scare but are still interested in actually playing a game that won’t give them nightmares. Putting you in the shoes of a serial killer trying to kill off teens at a summer camp, this game has you making paths that allow a swift and easy kill!
Do you like jumpscares? I don’t! But Eyes has them. A terrifying survival horror game full of ghosts, jumpscares and the feeling of always being watched, you’ll need to attempt to get out alive in rooms that have been long abandoned, but might have something useful in them anyway, as long as the lights stay lit.
Clearly inspired by the Slenderman Stories, Slendrina:The Cellar takes you on a mission to find books in a dark and abandoned cellar. Never looking back, you need to be careful while walking in her territory, she could be literally anywhere. This game is one in a series of games with the same name, so if you enjoy this one, do check out what else Slendrina is up to.
Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about discovering the secrets that sit inside normal looking houses - ones of your neighbor - after breaking into them! Your neighbor in this game is an AI that learns by your moves, adapting to better protect themselves, while you try to discover whatever sinister secret they have within their basement.
A creepy, spaced-based horror game, Alien: Blackout has you trying to keep yourself alive while trapped on a space station that’s got a terrifying alien on it, who is currently trying to hunt you and your crew. This alien will need outsmarting through choices and making decisions that will affect you and your crew members, you’ll need to be their guide to safety.
Taking the concept of common nightmares and fears, Rest in Pieces turns you into a fragile, porcelain doll trying to stay alive while getting closer to demons who live in your nightmares. Each character has their own fear, from clowns to sea monsters, all needing to be destroyed by making your way to the back of the world, avoiding dangers along the way.
Another game about killing campers, Friday the 13tth: Killer Puzzle lets you play horror movie icon Jason Vorrhess, exploring the world to kill anyone in his path. It wouldn’t be a horror games list without a mention of a Friday the 13th game, and Killer Puzzle has over 100 levels for you to try and figure out, all while murdering the people around you.
I Am Innocent is a detective-based puzzle game that utilizes realistic phone calls, text messages, photos and documents that you’ll need to use during your investigation. A bunch of teenagers have been murdered, all linked to the disappearance of your sister, which happened many years ago, and you’re the one that’s finally going to get to the bottom of this mystery.
Fighting your way through a hospital that contains a witch trying to torment you with really creepy monsters, Dark Meadow: The Pact is a fairytale inspired story-based game with graphics that will send shivers down your spine. Worth note, the game uses gesture controls to fight your way through this area, making the game feel all that more real.
Featuring a shadow-like graphic style, Limbo takes you into a creepy, dark, strange world looking for your missing sister as you try to avoid dangers and solve puzzles in the darkness. There is something creepy about playing through Limbo, whether that’s due to being a small child, alone in the woods or due to the size of the monsters you end up facing...
Knock-Knock is a creepy survival game where you are a lodger, in a cabin in the middle of the woods. It seems that either everyone has gone insane, or there is a darker presence at play, trying to make sure that you are afraid of the darkness and unknown that lurks around you. You’ll need to search through this home and find a way to escape insanity.
Exploring a missing girl’s phone, Sara is Missing is a story based game where you explore text messages, emails, files, data, videos and more to understand the last moments that Sara spent alive. The game itself does feature some jumpscares, choices that need to be made, and a lot of complex story.
Exploring an abandoned amusement park that has a killer clown in it, you’ll need to be quick, quiet and solve puzzles to get out of the haunted house and away from this clown in Death Park. The amusement park has been long abandoned, complete with hospitals, basements, mazes and a circus, all to bring a chill down your spine. It’s a horrifying 18+ game.
Facing your fears in a hospital full of horrors, Horror Hospital 2 sees you playing a young girl who’s wandering around a seemingly abandoned hospital, but there are horrors walking around, waiting for you to bump into them. The game is captivating and the audio really helps create a terrifying game well worth checking out.
Horrorfield has the added bonus of being able to play online, with others, in real time who will help you survive (if you’re lucky). Joining a team of 7 different survivors, you’ll all have different abilities and jobs, with the main goal of surviving the night and fixing the generators that keep the horrors at bay.
Going back to your old academy and stealing a violin doesn’t seem like a scary adventure, however, when there is a strange, older teacher who wants to stop you and loads of enemies to fight against, it’s going to be a bit more challenging and far more scary in this creepy old school. Erich Sann is a stealth horror survival game with great ambient sounds.
Another detective case, you are solving the disappearance of a small girl, taking you to a small fishing village full of mystery, unknown and slightly unsettling. The Innsmouth Case is based on H.P. Lovecraft, combines horror and humor to make a well rounded game with an interesting story that will give you a bit of a spook.
