Free Fire x Gintama crossover will bring themed skins, comedy, and fourth-wall breaks

Back to some anime absurdity

Free Fire teams up with Gintama from April 24th to May 23rd

Playable content includes Gintoki, Kagura, and themed map locations

Weapons, cosmetics, and rewards reflect the anime’s humour and style

Free Fire went underwater a couple of weeks ago. Naturally, the next step was samurai, fourth-wall jokes, and a man who’d absolutely rather be doing anything else. Free Fire is teaming up with Gintama for a limited-time crossover, and it’s exactly as bizarre as that combination sounds.

Gintoki, Kagura, and Elizabeth drop straight into the battlefield, bringing that very specific brand of “serious fight, completely unserious tone” with them. And it’s not just skins slapped onto existing assets either.

The Yorozuya headquarters shows up across Battle Royale maps, fully recreated as a two-storey building you can actually walk through. Office upstairs, Otose’s izakaya downstairs, and just enough detail to make it feel like it’s been awkwardly teleported in from another genre.

The cosmetics are in on it too. You’ve got Gintoki and Kagura bundles in both their original and classroom spin-off forms, Elizabeth doing Elizabeth things, and then the more questionable wardrobe options – Gintoki’s strawberry underwear, Shinpachi’s glasses, Okita’s eye mask.

Weapons get the same treatment. Kagura’s umbrella turns into a Winchester skin, Gintoki’s Toyako shows up as a katana, and the Justaway grenade might be one of the more fitting additions Free Fire has had in a while. There’s even a collectible nod to Hijikata’s mayonnaise obsession, which feels like a detail included purely because someone insisted it had to be.

You can unlock most of this through missions and login rewards, including a themed motorbike, so it’s not all locked behind purchases. It keeps things accessible, which suits the tone. This isn’t meant to be a serious, competitive shift. It’s all just loud and over the top. That’s anime for you.

If you’re looking for more chaos once this wraps, our list of the best multiplayer games on Android is a solid place to keep the momentum going.