Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm has been keeping me up at night for weeks now. Every waking moment, wondering how much more of the game is left, how many more items I must search for, and how many more dungeons there are to delve through.
Well, I no longer need to worry nor even think about it, for I have been through the entirety of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, and written down my full experience so you don't wander into any trouble at any step of the way.
In this guide we're going to go over some of the basic mechanics you need to know to play Oceanhorn 2, and then below you'll find links to all ten parts of our full Oceanhorn 2 walkthrough, which you can browse for any dungeon or puzzle solution you could possibly want. We've got full step-by-step instructions on how to complete the entire game, so there's no way you'll get stuck.
Just read through our tips below, and make sure to bookmark this page for everything you need to know about Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm.
All of our Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm guides:
- Part 1 - Pirate Hideout, Galactoss, Arne Beacon, and more
- Part 2 - Saving Trin, Arne Invasion, Hoverbike, and Sernoa Station
- Part 3 - Sernoa Station, White City, L'Istrait, Deep Jungle, and more
- Part 4 - Owru Chief, Deep Jungle treasure, Owru Shrine, Beacon Hill Dungeon
- Part 5 - All Power Spheres, Prita Beacon Underground, Firebird Boss Solutions
- Part 6 - Submeria, The Great Lagoon, Thunderstones, and more
- Part 7 - Thunderstones, getting the Diving Helmet, entering Ootheca, and more
- Part 8 - Ootheca Dungeon, Demon Turtle Yurmala Boss, Invasion of Great Lagoon and more
- Part 9 - Source, Well House, High Philosopher's House, Escaping Prison, Prototype Spiderbot
- Part 10 FINAL - Riskbourne Citadel, Saving Trin, Reclaiming Gear, Beating Mesmeroth, Final Boss
