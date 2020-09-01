Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm has been keeping me up at night for weeks now. Every waking moment, wondering how much more of the game is left, how many more items I must search for, and how many more dungeons there are to delve through.

Well, I no longer need to worry nor even think about it, for I have been through the entirety of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, and written down my full experience so you don't wander into any trouble at any step of the way.

In this guide we're going to go over some of the basic mechanics you need to know to play Oceanhorn 2, and then below you'll find links to all ten parts of our full Oceanhorn 2 walkthrough, which you can browse for any dungeon or puzzle solution you could possibly want. We've got full step-by-step instructions on how to complete the entire game, so there's no way you'll get stuck.

Just read through our tips below, and make sure to bookmark this page for everything you need to know about Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm.

All of our Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm guides: