Update: June 28th - Adjustments to some hero tiers, added Red Excalibur Arthur

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is one of the best looking, and most interesting anime games we've seen on mobile, well, ever, and as a result it has been downloaded millions of times already. Below we'll check out a complete tier list featuring every single character in the game, including the limited ones.

And since we know what every dedicated gacha RPG fans want, we strive to update this tier list on a regular basis and keep track of every single update and adjustment that will go live on the global server. That's right - this list is dedicated to the global server, but we keep a close eye on the Asia server to keep track of all the updates!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross tier list - what to reroll for

When it comes to rerolling, you want to make sure that you end up with a pretty strong lineup from the get-go. That means you need to know which characters are the best in the game, so you know when to keep pulling, and when to reroll. Typically the heroes you'll see in the SS tier and S tier are the best, and if you have the patience to reroll a lot of times, you want to aim for these.

Below we're going to list every single Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross character, including a couple which haven't been introduced into the game yet, and rank them in a definitive tier list of how powerful and useful you will find them in the future.

Of course, like it usually happens with similar games, it could be tough to choose between all of the units and build your team. One thing's for sure though - picking characters that are ranked high in our tier list is a guaranteed success.

With the waffle out of the way, see below for our complete list of all Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross characters, their stats, where they sit on the tier list, and more.

Before we dive right in, we need to mention that the list is sorted from SS-tier to D-tier, with SS-tier featuring the best heroes in the game, and D-tier with the worst possible ones. In all honesty, you should never bother with units that fall below B-tier. If you plan on playing the game for a long time, you're almost guaranteed to end up with some of the top units sooner or later.

Now then - let's dive in, shall we?

Want more? Check out our growing collection of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross articles!