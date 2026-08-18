Top War tier list - Every hero ranked
| Top War: Battle Game
Best heroes in the game listed top-down
In Top War, there are quite a lot of things that you could consider 'farmable', and in certain situations, heroes might be considered one of these things. And since there are just so many heroes out there, it could be quite difficult to choose a handful and make them your number one priority.
Don't despair though, below we've compiled a Top War tier list of all the best heroes in the game so you can choose the best ones according to your needs. The heroes can provide specific buffs and their kit can be extremely good in certain situations, but if you really want some additional info about these heroes, I've got you covered.
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Most of the heroes on the Top War tier list are SSRBefore we take a look at the Top War tier list though, I'll start by mentioning that the rarity of the heroes (SSR, SR, and R) plays a very important role in the game. The higher a hero's rarity, the more troops can join them in battle (SSR heroes can take a lot more troops than R heroes).
Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that all the top-tier heroes are SSR. If you want to get SSR heroes too, all you need to do is keep playing the game - even as a f2p player you are bound to get a few eventually!
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All the heroes have a type - some of them are Air Force heroes, some are Army heroes, and others are Navy Heroes. In the tier list, you will find them all divided by their type, so it will be a lot easier for you to pick the best ones based on what they should specialize in.
If you want to learn more about the game, make sure you check out our other Top War articles!So without further ado, check out the next page for the complete Top War tier list of best heroes!
1
The best Air Force heroes in Top War
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Caarna, Franziska, Maximo (SSR), Duke, Lin, Shadow Storm, Kai (SSR), Selina (SSR), Barbie (SSR), Crimson Typhoon, Abad, Rockfield (SSR), Lady Zizak (SSR), Villiers (SSR), Tian Mu (SSR), Dante (SSR), Brady, Hartman (SSR), Serval (SSR), Arthur Harris (SSR), Lancaster (SSR), Kum & Hazel (SSR)
|A
|Heid, Jett, Vivian, Sasso (SSR), Starscream (SSR), Aya (SSR), Saker (SSR), Tsuru (SSR), Nadia (SSR), Sauvage (SSR)
|B
|Edward (SSR)
|C
|Ricardo (SR)
|D
|Dr. Gero (SR), O’Neill (R)
Maximo - A powerful hero that will greatly enhance any air force units and can quite literally change the entire course of a battle. He's a premium hero who is worth investing in, and by all means, one who can work on the offensive and defensive front.
Selina - She's a good hero thanks to the amazing buffs she provides, and if you manage to max her out, she greatly increases the maximum HP of other units, as well as their attack. Serval - Another broken premium hero that can make life a living hell for enemies. She's especially good when paired up with some of the other top-tier heroes, since they can stack their stats.
2
The best Army heroes in Top War
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Nova, Tannis, Rohr, Sara, Chip Set: Scaleplate Armor, Leon S. Kennedy (SSR), Roadblock (SSR), Striker Eureka (SSR), Kai, Polik (SSR), Brynhildr, Marvingt, Preycis (SSR), Shinji Ikari (SSR), Optimus Prime (SSR), Coyote Tango (SSR), Megatron (SSR), Arcee (SSR), Ben (SSR), Katyusha (SSR), Tywin (SSR), Gira (SSR), Alex (SSR)
|A
|Ella, Heavy Mothership HC-9999, Jill Valentine, Binary, Cherno Alpha (SSR), Del Toro (SSR), Mei (SSR), Bumblebee (SSR), Rei Ayanami (SSR), Cromwell (SSR), Springfield (SSR), Bell (SSR), Li Hongyu (SSR), Fahed (SSR), Silence (SSR), Bradley (SSR)
|B
|Katushya (SSR), Scaramanga (SSR), Ghost (SSR), Friedman Hertz (SSR), Sam (SSR), Gipsy Danger, Diana (SSR), Kuruzo (SSR)
|C
|Amalia (SSR), Rambo (SR), Comedy Consortium (SSR), Delhuyar (SR), Ishi Tarou (SR), Reichstein (SR)
|D
|Wade (SR), Black Widow (R), Kate Curry (SR)
Preycis - This Army hero is great for aiming at the back-row enemies and is one of the best at specialising in that. He doesn't have a whole lot of other buffs (when compared to other heroes), but the sheer amount of damage dealt to the back row cannot go unnoticed. Shinji Ikari - A highly versatile hero, he can be obtained for a limited time only, but during that time, it's crucial to get him. He can be used for pretty much any type of content and has an ability that grants indestructibility for two rounds, which is definitely worth it. Optimus Prime - Another collab character that is impossible to overlook is Optimus Prime, the best Transformer out there (correct?). He can also grant an indestructibility buff, and when maxed out, is absolutely top-tier.
3
The best Navy heroes in Top War
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Lophy, Sinope, Shen Suyu, Meowzilla, Kotiya (SSR), Erinyes (SSR), Diamanto (SSR), Nereid (SSR), Lilia, Yuu (SSR), Seaspray (SSR), Bassel (SSR), Chloe (SSR), Bellevue (SSR), Akatora (SSR), Nimitz (SSR), Layla (SR)
|A
|Margaretha, Valka, Stoick (SSR), Ada Wong, Maplelyn (SSR), 914 (SSR), Bailos (SSR), Tide Crusher BW-3 (SSR), Teresa (SSR), Katrina (SSR), Violet (SSR), Sid (SSR), Anderson Nemo (SSR), Merida (SSR)
|B
|Lee Yewon (SSR), Ganso (SSR), Shaquille O'Neal (SSR)
|C
|Hammer (SR), Simon (SR)
|D
|Bob (R)