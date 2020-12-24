Super Mario Run
1
Publisher:
Nintendo
Genre:
Platform
A Mario platformer where you don't have any directional control over Mario himself might sound like heresy, but Nintendo has found a way to work layers of depth into Super Mario Run.
Alto's Odyssey
2
Publisher:
Snowman
Genre:
Endless running
Alto's Odyssey is a stunning endless skier that has you leaping and flipping down a vast mountain. There's nothing original about it, but auto-runners don't come any more polished or satisfying than this.
Badland 2
3
Publisher:
Frogmind Games
Genre:
Casual
Badland helped put the tap-to-fly mechanic on the mobile map, and this sequel improves upon it in every way. Few other auto-runners can match the silhouetted majesty of its fantasy world.
Rayman Fiesta Run
4
Publisher:
Ubisoft
Genre:
Arcade, Endless running, Platform, Retro
Rayman's mobile games have given a huge jolt to the auto-runner genre, showing that simple gameplay needn't preclude console-standard refinement.
Chameleon Run
5
Publisher:
Noodlecake Games
Genre:
Platform
Chameleon Run combines slick 2D auto-runner gameplay with chunky 3D graphics, resulting in a truly tactile experience.
ALONE
6
Publisher:
Laser Dog
Genre:
Action, Arcade
Find out more about
ALONE
Alone is a super-stylish endless flier that sees your doomed space shuttle crashing through a crumbling cave system. It's pretty brutal.
Punch Quest
7
Developer:
RocketCat Games
Genre:
Arcade, Fighting
Punch Quest takes the traditional auto-runner and then mixes in some retro scrolling beat-'em-up magic. It's a wonderful combination.
Bubbles the Cat
8
Classy one-tap platforming with sharp retro visuals and a number of clever twists on the familiar formula.
Super Glitch Dash
9
An extremely slick and challenging first person runner with a sharp sci-fi setting. If you want to feel like you're really running through a futuristic dystopia, this is your game.
Spicy Piggy
10
Publisher:
Nitrome
Genre:
Action, Arcade
Nitrome takes the auto-runner and does what Nitrome does with things - makes them tighter, more colourful, and more challenging than normal.
Boson X
11
Publisher:
Mu and Heyo
Genre:
Endless running
A brilliant, twitchy arcade masterpiece that takes the 3D endless runner to new heights.
Summer Catchers
12
Think the auto-runner genre is fresh out of ideas? Summer Catchers says hi, with its added deck-building elements and bouncy car-platformer gameplay.
Monster Dash
13
Developer:
Halfbrick Studios
Genre:
Platform
Monster Dash dates back to the early days of smartphone gaming, but it received an unexpected "bigger, badder" revamp in mid-2020. It still plays great, but it now looks a little sharper.
Rest in Pieces
14
Publisher:
Itatake
Genre:
Endless running
A decidedly unusual 3D auto-runner that adds a schlocky horror vibe to this typically chirpy genre. There's a swing-based control system that lifts the game a further notch above the ordinary.
Ava Airborne
15
Publisher:
Laser Dog
Genre:
Endless running
Ava Airborne attempts to give you everything in one auto runner package - and pretty much succeeds. Packed full of content, it's very difficult indeed to grow bored of Ava Airborne.
Jetpack Joyride
16
Genre:
Action, Arcade, Endless running
An undisputed endless runner classic from the early days of the Google Play Store. Jetpack Joyride's tactile, surprisingly varied gameplay is still going strong.
Pac-Man 256
17
Developer:
Hipster Whale
Publisher:
Bandai Namco
Genre:
Arcade, Endless running
A game that ingeniously takes the familiar maze-running premise of Pac-Man and applies it to a modern endless runner framework.
Into the Dead 2
18
Into The Dead 2 pulls the auto-runner genre kicking and screaming into first person, as you run for your life through fields of the undead. Eek!
FOTONICA
19
Developer:
Santa Ragione
Genre:
Endless running, Platform
This starkly minimalist first person auto-runner has you dashing and bounding through wireframe landscapes. It's stomach-lurchingly immersive.
Hyperburner
20
Hyperburner is an auto-runner that stirs in elements of sci-fi flight sims and futuristic racers. It feels pretty darned epic, all in all.
Crossy Road
21
Developer:
Hipster Whale
Genre:
Arcade, Platform
The game that kicked off a new kind of auto-runner, Crossy Road combines tappy gameplay with adorably blocky graphics and loads of unlockable characters.
Dragon Hills 2
22
Dragon Hills 2 is like an inverse Tiny Wings, but with oodles of gleeful destruction. One of the most empowering auto-runners on the App Store.
Agent Dash!
23
Developer:
Full Fat
Publisher:
Full Fat
Genre:
Action, Arcade, Endless running
Plenty of games have copied Temple Run's 3D auto-runner gameplay, but few have pulled it off with as much style and polish as Agent Dash.
Temple Run 2
24
Developer:
Imangi Studios
Genre:
Endless running
The sequel to the daddy of 3D auto-runners isn't as fresh or as game-changing as the original - how could it be? - but it is a very polished example of the format.
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
25
Crash Bandicoot always had the spirit of an autorunner at its core, so this mobile adaptation makes perfect sense. It's a fairly typical 3D runner, but with that extra dash of charm and polish.
Comments