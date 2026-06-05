Disney Speedstorm's latest free update, Second Star Magic, is now live

-and straight on 'till morning

Disney Speedstorm's newest update is here with the debut of Second Star Magic

Hop behind the wheel with five new racers, including Peter Pan and Captain Hook

And check in for a new season vault, free racers and the debut of super karts!

As I so often mention, the Disney Vault is a vast archive of characters and places that many developers draw from. Not least being Disney Speedstorm, including in their latest major update, Second Star Magic! Now you can dive into the magic for yourself as the update goes live as of today.

As you Disney scholars might suspect, Second Star Magic focuses on none other than Peter Pan and the magic of Neverland. But it's not just Peter Pan debuting as the newest racer; he's also joined by Captain Hook, Tinkerbell, Merida and Rex! Yes, a whopping five new racers all for free!

This season is also packed with a host of other additions to take note of. Super Karts, for example, are a new kind of vehicle that offer enhanced bonuses for certain types of racers, with the first class to get a boost being Tricksters, with more to come later.

Meanwhile, a new season vault sees the introduction of characters from the Hundred Acre Wood with the characters of Winnie the Pooh. Not to mention two new free racers in the season with Violet from The Incredibles and Vanellope from Wreck-it Ralph. And if you wondered why the character whose whole schtick is that they're a kart racer hasn't shown up until now, well, there's a very good reason for that.

Finally, keep your eye out for new supercharged racers such as Anna from Frozen, Ursula from The Little Mermaid and Barbossa from Pirates of the Caribbean. Among a host of others.

Speaking of Disney Speedstorm, you may find yourself at a loose end if you're jumping into it for the first time. So why not take a gander at our Disney Speedstorm tier list to find some of our favourite picks among their roster of racers?