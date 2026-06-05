Angry Birds 2 is the latest mobile hit to get in on World Cup fever with their Season of Football

Angry Birds 2 is kicking off its Season of Football starting today!

It features a whole host of exciting new events, such as the Angry Birds Cup

Meanwhile, Red and Brazilian football mascot Canarinho look to settle the soccer vs football debate

World Cup fever is taking shape all over the globe. And while reception to travel, hotel prices, and ticket prices has made it a bit more muted than usual, plenty of fans are still eager to watch. And many top mobile games are getting in on the action, including Rovio's Angry Birds 2 with the launch of their Season of Football!

The event features the Angry Birds Cup, where you can pledge to a particular team and work towards different milestones alongside the rest of the community for that particular team, with great prizes awaiting the top players. Meanwhile, for every red card issued in a real-world match, fans will also get a special in-game Red Feather to help boost Red's power!

Soccer or football?

To complement this new season, a special crossover event is also set to take place. Series icon Red will team up with Brazil's national football team mascot Canarinho, with the two shown in a 'live' debate on Angry Birds' social media . That's where fans can cast their vote to decide once and for all whether it's soccer or football.

The update also introduces a new Treasure Pass season, with the Golden Ball challenge granting only a single shot to topple the pig's tower. Meanwhile, the Football Showdown Bracket Tournament sees a new twist on the Rowdy Rumble tournament event, putting you to the test against other players!

Usually, I'd be a little less than excited for the World Cup. But after my recent visit to Brazil, I'm getting into the spirit somewhat! So I reckon it's well worth dipping into this event and feeling that energy.

And if you find yourself wanting something else to enjoy this weekend, why not take a look at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week?