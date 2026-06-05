EA Sports FC introduces The World's Game update to tie in with a certain upcoming international competition

No FIFA here, officer

EA Sports FC is leaning into the World Cup angle without the explicit name

The World's Game lets EA's spinoff football sim take on all the global scope

But just without that FIFA branding after their split so many years ago now

With the World Cup right around the corner, we've seen all manner of games lean into the upcoming event. Unsurprisingly, many of those have been footballing games, and none have the pedigree in that genre like EA, as EA Sports FC Mobile kicks off a massive new update with The World's Game and its international spotlight.

The World's Game focuses on 'global competition' with 53 fully licensed national teams, including the 41 that have qualified. EA even has licensing partnerships with teams such as Brazil, Turkey, Spain and Portugal to recreate their teams with enhanced authenticity.

We are the world

Now if the first thing you note is the conspicuous absence of anything referencing the World Cup 2026, then congrats, you've got a keen eye! But after the split between EA and FIFA, it's hardly surprising that they'd avoid any possible confusion that this was somehow an official World Cup update.

Of course that doesn't mean EA FC Mobile can't lean into the scope of the global competition. The update will introduce a new 48-team tournament mode that'll let you play through an entire World Cup-style tournament from the group stage to the finals.

Even over in Ultimate Team, the folks at EA are celebrating iconic historical moments. Those of you who log in will net yourself a 93 OVR Festival of Football ICON Pelé alongside three evolutions that mark the legacy of this famed footballer. So even if the term World Cup is never uttered once, it's more than worth checking in.

In the meantime, why not take a gander at our list of the best footballing games on iOS? That's where we've ranked some of our top picks from across the mobile world for all your footballing fanatics out there to try out over this summer of sport.