Arknights Endfield Twitch drops - How to get them and where to watch

Looking to get some Arknights Endfield Twitch drops? This article has all the details so you can snag those free rewards.

With the launch of Arknights Endfield, there are so many events that it's unreal. We have the log-in events that give us free 6* character, we have the Activity Rewards (with invite codes), and we have the Twitch Drops!

If you're familiar, other games have done this before - all you have to do is watch streams of Arknights Endfield, and you'll slowly gather up all the loot. Let me explain.

How to get Twitch Drops?

All you need is a Twitch account and an Arknights Endfield account - I believe it should be the same email address, but I am not 100% sure on this (as I have not tested it). Then, you connect your Twitch account to the Arknights one using the official link

All you have to do to get your hands on the rewards is watch streams.

Which streams can I watch for Twitch Drops?

What are the Twitch Drops for Arknights Endfield?

150 Oroberyl

10 E-Cognitive Carrier

10000 T-Creds

15 I-Combat Records

3 Arms INSP Sets

The accounts you can watch have the tag "DropsEnabled", or "Drops" or something that indicates they are eligible - I have linked them all , so if you're curious, you can find them all in one place.Some of the drops include:

How much do I need to watch?

Watch for 15 minutes and claim the reward T-Creds*10000

Watch for 30 minutes and claim the reward I-Combat Record*15

Watch for 1 hour and claim the reward Arms INSP Set*3

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes and claim the reward E-Cognitive Carrier*10

Watch for 2 hours and claim the reward Oroberyl*150

According to Twitch , the rewards are granted when you watch for up to 2 hours!

How long does this event last?

Event times: Thu, Jan 22, 4:00 AM - Thu, Feb 19, 3:59 AM GMT+2

The event is not permanent - it runs from the launch of Arknights Endfield until February 19th, 2026. It might come back in the future, but nothing's set in stone yet.