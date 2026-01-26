All Arknights Endfield gear sets and how to get them

Gear is a crucial part of Arknights Endfield since it helps boost your character's power even further. So, we'll talk you through how to get them all.

When you get your team all set up, it's time to equip them with gear. There are several options in terms of gear, which can either enhance your characters' strengths by a lot, or... provide nothing at all.

You want to try to avoid the latter if you managed to pull one of the top-tier Arknights Endfield characters, since you want to max them ASAP. To max a character, you need to give them their ideal weapon (which can be acquired from the Arsenal Exchange) and some good gear. The gear consists of the following:

Armor

Gloves

Kit 1

Kit 2

Tactical

There are no helmets, pants, robes or whatnot - it's simple. You want to give your characters each of the pieces that can form a set whenever possible, since those can activate a passive that further enhances your characters.

How to get gear sets?

All gear sets in Arknights Endfield

AIC Heavy Gear Pack

Wearer's HP +500

After the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer restores 100 HP. Effect trigger cooldown: 5s.

AIC Light Gear Pack

Wearer's HP +500

After the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer gains ATK +20 for 5s.

Armored MSGR Gear Pack

Wearer's Strength +50

When the wearer's HP is below 50%, the wearer gains 30% DMG Reduction against all types of DMG.

Roving MSGR Gear Pack

Wearer's Agility +50

When the wearer's HP is above 80%, Physical DMG +20%

Mordvolt Insulation Gear Pack

Wearer's Intellect +50

When the wearer's HP is above 80%, Arts DMG +20%

Mordvolt Resistant Gear Pack

Wearer's Will +50

When the wearer's HP is below 50%, Treatment Effect +30%

Aburrey's Legacy Gear Pack

Wearer's Skill DMG +24%

When the wearer casts a battle skill, combo skill, or ultimate, the wearer gains ATK +5% for 15s. The buff from each of the three skill types is unique and does not stack with itself.

Catastrophe Gear Pack

Wearer's Ultimate Gain Efficiency +20%

The wearer casts a battle skill; the action returns 50 SP. This effect only triggers 1 time per battle.

Swordmancer Gear Pack

Wearer's Stagger Efficiency Bonus +20%

After the wearer applies a Physical Status, the wearer also performs 1 hit that deals 250% ATK of Physical DMG and [10 Stagger]. Effect trigger cooldown: 15s.

LYNX Gear Pack

Wearer's HP Treatment Efficiency +20%

After the wearer gives HP treatment to an allied target, that target also gains 15% DMG Reduction against all types of DMG for 10s. If the said treatment exceeds the target's Max HP, the target gains 30% DMG Reduction against all types of DMG. The aforementioned effects cannot stack.

Aethertech Gear Pack

Wearer's ATK +8%

After the wearer applies Vulnerability, the wearer gains Physical DMG +8% for 15s. This effect can reach 4 stacks. If the target already has 4 stack(s) of Vulnerability, the wearer gains an additional Physical DMG +16% for 10s. This effect cannot stack.

Bonekrusha Gear Pack

Wearer's ATK +15%

When the wearer casts a combo skill, the wearer gains 1 stack of Bonekrushing Smash that grants the wearer's next battle skill DMG Dealt +30%. Bonekrushing Smash can stack 2 time(s).

Pulser Labs Gear Pack

Wearer's Arts Intensity +30

After the wearer applies Electrification, the wearer gains Electric DMG +50% for 10s. After the wearer applies Solidification, the wearer gains Cryo DMG +50% for 10s. The aforementioned effects cannot stack.

Frontiers Gear Pack

Wearer's Combo Skill Cooldown Reduction +15%

After the wearer's skill recovers SP, the team gains DMG +16% for 15s. This effect cannot stack.

Hot Work Gear Pack

Wearer's Arts Intensity +30

After the wearer applies Combustion, the wearer gains Heat DMG +50% for 10s. After the wearer applies Corrosion, the wearer gains Nature DMG +50% for 10s. The aforementioned effects cannot stack.

MI Security Gear Pack

Wearer's Critical Rate +5%

After the wearer scores a critical hit, the wearer gains ATK +5% for 5s. This effect can reach 5 stacks. At max stacks, grant an additional Critical Rate +5%. This effect cannot stack.

Type 50 Yinglung Gear Pack

Wearer's ATK +15%

When any operator in the team casts a battle skill, the wearer gains 1 stack of Yinglung's Edge that gives DMG +20% to the wearer's next combo skill. Yinglung's Edge can stack 3 times.

Tide Surge Gear Pack

Wearer's Skill DMG Dealt +20%

After the wearer applies 2 or more stacks of Arts Infliction on the enemy, the wearer gains Arts DMG Dealt +35% for 15s. This effect cannot stack.

Eternal Xiranite Gear Pack

None

You can craft the lower-level gear sets in your factory, or you can acquire the gear "blueprints" from Template Crates. These mostly apply to the higher-level gear. Then, you will need to acquire the components required for each gear (also from your factory), so that's one of the main reasons you need to have a good set of blueprints and a solid factory setup Below, I've listed every single gear set in Arknights Endfield, as well as the stats they provide. Hopefully, this will help you pick the best gear for each character!

How to get gear sets?