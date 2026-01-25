Arknights Endfield blueprints guide - how to get blueprints and maximise them

Boost your factory's productivity with our Arknights Endfield blueprint guide - plus, find out how you can get them, maximise them, and even create your own!

In Arknights Endfield, blueprints are not a "mandatory" part of the experience, but rather something that enables you to make your factories a lot more profitable. Blueprints will come in handy, and they are of 3 types:

Acquired in-game

Created by other players

Created by yourself

You can import blueprints shared by others, or you can create your own - if you're someone who likes to min-max productions (or has had experience in games like Factorio, for instance), you can probably create something really useful.

In this Arknights Endfield blueprints guide, I've decided to share a little bit about why they're such a key element to maximising your facilities.

How to get blueprints in Arknights Endfield?

As I mentioned before, there are 3 types of blueprints. I will go over each one of them, so you can better understand how to get them or create your own!

System blueprints

You can get in-game blueprints once you have unlocked certain facilities, and after you've placed them. You can go to the Operational Manual menu, and under Simulation, you can check your SIM Progress - once that is completed, you will get some blueprints for the specific systems.

You can also unlock system blueprints by activating points in the Basic AIC Plan or Wuling AIC Plan.

They're also available in the Menu > AIC Plan > Simulation. There, you can select specific plants and start the sim for them. Once it's completed, you will get the listed rewards, including blueprints.

Gearing Unit > Amethyst Component blueprint

Belt Integration > Dense Originum Powder blueprint

Buck Capsule [A] > Steel Bottle blueprint, Dense Ferrium Powder blueprint, Ground Buckflower Powder blueprint

Packaging Unit > LC Valley Battery blueprint

SC Valley Battery > SC Valley Battery blueprint

Improved Cannery > Canned Citrome [B] blueprint, Buck Capsule [B] blueprint, Ferrium Bottle blueprint

Grinding Unit > Cryston Fiber blueprint, Packed Origocrust blueprint

Electric Mining Rig Mk II > Ferrium Part blueprint

Planting Unit and Seed-Picking Unit > General Plant Farming blueprint, Buckflower blueprint

Thermal Bank blueprint > Power Generation [S] blueprint

> Power Generation [S] blueprint Moulding Unit > Amethyst Bottle blueprint

Industrial Explosive > Industrial Explosive blueprint

> Industrial Explosive blueprint Fitting Unit > Amethyst Part blueprint

Filling Unit > Canned Citrome [C] blueprint, Buck Capsule [C] blueprint

Logistics Connections > Amethyst Fiber blueprint, Origocrust blueprint

Shared blueprints

Here, you can upload blueprints created by other players.

You can import a blueprint by going to the blueprints menu and following these steps:

Go to the Shared Blueprints tab. Select the Import Blueprint button on the bottom side. Paste in the code for one of the shared blueprints.

The shared blueprints have to be on the same server/region, so bear that in mind when taking the code. You need to pick the one that matches your region.

Of course, you can import multiple blueprints, and then craft and place them on your AIC plac however you like!

Create your blueprint

Go to My Blueprints. Select the New Blueprint button. Select the area you want to create a blueprint of. Press CTRL + S (on PC). Name your Blueprint, give it a description and select a tag. Hit Save. Submit it for Review (this will be a blue option, available once you saved the blueprint you created). Once a blueprint has been approved, it can then be shared.

Finally, you can also create your own blueprint:

Are Arknights Endfield blueprints important?

Note: You can hit the CAPS LOCK button (on PC) to enter top view!

Blueprints are extremely important if you don't have the time or knowledge to max everything in your base. You need a solid factory system to craft gear (not weapons), and also to get the materials required to upgrade your characters. That's the main reason blueprints are such a sought-after feature, since they can save time and help with progress.

Shared blueprint codes

You can find tons of shared (and approved!) blueprints on the official Discord server , under the Arknights Endfield Blueprints channel! I recommend you take a look at them, and pick the one that fits you - you can even mix them up to create something you need!

And if you're ever on the lookout for more ways you can boost your battle prowess, have a look at our Arknights Endfield tier list and list of Arknights Endfield codes, too, for good measure.