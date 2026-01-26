Arknights Endfield Red Bolete location and how to use

If you want your characters to hit level forty, there are certain items you'll need. So follow this guide if you're in need of some Red Bolete in Arknights Endfield.

If you have already started playing Arknights Endfield and upgraded your characters, you've probably found yourself needing some Red Boletes. This is the item required to upgrade characters to level 40, along with a few others.

Of course, you need a lot of them if you want to upgrade everyone, but for now, we'll focus on showing you where to find Red Bolete in Arknights Endfield.

What is Red Bolete?

How to use Red Bolete in Arknights Endfield?

The Red Bolete, just like the Pink Bolete and Ruby Bolete are special fungus. These shrooms can be grown or picked from around the map, and they are used to upgrade your characters' potential.You will need to use Red Bolete alongside a few other items to upgrade operators. Basically, when an operator reaches level 40, you will needto promote them.

That makes it a necessary material if you want to progress.

Red Bolete Locations

I've compiled a list of locations you could find Red Boletes in - keep in mind, you can also get them from the Growth Chamber in Dijiang Production.

I have added images to the location of each spot where you can gather them in Valley IV.

Note: Red Bolete cannot be found in Wuling!

Origin Lodespring

This location is right under the Logistics Area.

This location is next to the Blight Cliff Observation Post.

This location is on a separate (remote) route towards the Remote Mountain Passage.

Power Plateau

This location is on the South side of the Old Dorms.

If you have a level 2 Nexus, you can also have a place where you can grow these. You can build it on your OMV Dijiang once Nexus reaches level 2 - it is the Empty Cabin [M] - this can become a place where you can grow various items.