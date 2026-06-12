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Beat Hazard Arcade lets you blast your music library in this twin-stick shooter's debut on mobile

Beat Hazard Arcade lets you blast your music library in this twin-stick shooter's debut on mobile
By Iwan Morris
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iOS + Android
| Beat Hazard Arcade
  • Beat Hazard Arcade is set to bring action-packed gameplay to mobile
  • And it's all based on your music library, with random levels generated based on the track
  • Enjoy three hours of original music and try before you buy

We've got a real treat that's just been announced for mobile today. Especially for those of you, like myself, who listen to a lot of music on your phone. What if you could combine that with fast-paced twin-stick shooter gameplay? Well, that's precisely what the upcoming Beat Hazard Arcade will offer!

Coming to iOS and Android this July, Beat Hazard Arcade made a big splash on PlayStation and will soon be available on mobile. In it, music tracks are transformed into space shooter levels, with each stage capped by an enormous boss ship that's randomly generated based on the track that's used.

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Song of the Cosmos

Of course, as you can probably guess, that's part of the concept of Beat Hazard Arcade. You'll have access to three hours of original music to play through, but can also add in your own musical library à la Viv Ribbon in order to generate your own levels.

The only problem with the concept that I've seen is that there isn't much information on how exactly this will work. I'd assume that you can connect your streaming platform of choice to Beat Hazard Arcade and upload them, but your guess is as good as mine for the moment.

Still, we'll find out soon enough. Beat Hazard Arcade will be free-to-try with a one-time purchase to unlock the full premium experience, and as mentioned above, will hit both iOS and Android. I'm genuinely quite interested in this, as I'm a big music lover and rhythm game fan (although I'm lousy at the latter), so combining the two sounds like a real recipe for excitement!

But, for the moment, we'll be waiting on its arrival. So if you want to play something newly released that's out right now, why not check out our regular list of the five new mobile games to try this week?

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Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
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Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who joined the Pocket Gamer Biz site fresh-faced from University before moving to the Pocketgamer.com editorial team in November of 2023.