Star Sailors, Com2uS' new collectible RPG, sets launch date for end of the month

Star Sailors, Com2uS' new collectible RPG, is set to launch globally this month

Dropping June 30th, it offers its own twist on the anime visual identity

Meanwhile, expect the usual hefty package of content, characters and adventures in this new release

Anime has become pretty much the standard visual identity for many major RPGs on mobile. It's easier on the technical side of things than 3D visuals, after all, and easy to add your own twist. And in the case of Com2uS' Star Sailors, it's an identity they've eagerly embraced as this collectible RPG is set for global release, slated to arrive June 30th on iOS and Android.

Star Sailors has already been in the hands of players in the United States and Indonesia for a few months now. Unlike many other examples, it eagerly embraces a distinct visual identity with the contribution of illustrator Coax as art director.

Sailing the stars

To the untrained eye, it may be hard to distinguish the differences, but for anime fans (like myself) it's easy to see the more personal twist on the 2D art style here. But other than that, what else does Star Sailors have going for it?

Well, at its core this is a turn-based collectible RPG that features a fairytale-style world, where you'll have all the usual options of upgrading your gear as well as collecting monsters to help you out. There's also the promise of plenty of different content ranging from dungeons to explore and PvP challenges to engage in.

Along the way you'll be jumping into an adventure to save the now fractured human kingdom by discovering ancient magical artefacts. So far so normal, but Com2uS are a developer with some pedigree, and when Star Sailors drops June 30th it'll certainly be worth keeping an eye on!

In the meantime though, if you're looking for other great releases to try on mobile then this is the place to be! Our regular list of the five new mobile games to try this week is now live and features the most interesting picks from the last seven days.