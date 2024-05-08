Royal Revolt: A Trader's Tale is a spin-off of the popular Royal Revolt series out now

Play it on Google Play or the App Store, and trade your way to victory

Adventuring is a difficult job, so why not let the money come to you instead?

A Trader's Tale lets you take on the role of shopkeeper slash adventurer

Create your own shop and craft new items with the loot from your adventures!

Ah, RPGs, the unfettered delights of slaughtering your enemies, looting speciously inhabited tombs and questing into, and subsequently wrecking, supernatural ecosystems. But what if you're tired of senseless violence? What if you'd rather take the easy, more lucrative road and get the money to come to you instead?

That's what the new game Royal Revolt: A Trader's Tale, is all about. Based on Royal Revolt 1 and 2, this newly released title lets you take on the role of both trader and adventurer. Set up your own shop, haggle with customers in fun minigames and craft items to rake in the dough. But for those looking for excitement don't fret, because just sitting in your shop won't do, you'll have to take on the role of an adventurer as well, plunging into the aforementioned dungeons and looting items to help you craft, recruiting your own party to aid you in your quest!

Royal Revolt: A Trader's Tale, is out now on Google Play.

Royal Revolt: A Trader's Tale is an innovative, but not new concept. We get some shades of newer titles like Potionomics (thanks to the haggling minigames, crafting and creation of your own shop) and Stardew Valley (ironically because of the adventuring aspect). Both of these are sure to attract players who like action and simulationist aspects, but we can't help feeling that one may detract from the other.

Still, if you want to try it for yourself, now's the best time to hop in as Royal Revolt: A Trader's Tale is now available on Google Play!

Want to see what else we feel is hot on mobile at the moment? Then be sure to check out our constantly-growing list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) in order to see what's hot on your smartphone.