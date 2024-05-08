Sonic Mania Plus hits Netflix Games, bringing the classic collection to mobile for the first time

Play through more than a dozen remastered levels from the classic entries of the franchise

Sonic Mania Plus is on mobile for the first time ever as it hits Netflix Games

Experience one of the most definitive versions of Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic Mania Plus is now available for mobile at last, courtesy of a release on the Netflix Games service. While we did mention Sonic Mania Plus in our roundup of the (absolutely stacked) additions coming to Netflix Games this month, we felt it merited its own post. Especially because this is now arguably the definitive way to experience classic Sonic on mobile.

Sonic the Hedgehog needs no introduction as Sega's most iconic mascot. And Sonic Mania Plus collects adventures from Sonic 1, 2, 3, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic the Hedgehog CD all in one place, remixing and revamping them. Many of these levels were redesigned for the game, which was first released in 2017 to celebrate Sonic's 25th anniversary, and brought the classic side-scrolling action of the franchise back into the hands of players.

While some may be disappointed that we're not getting the classic Sonic games on their own, it's hard to argue that Sonic Mania Plus deserves praise for being one of the most definitive ways to experience the best of these games. However, some may be a bit annoyed that it's gated solely behind Netflix Games, and would hunger for a standalone, even paid, version.

Still, it's yet another reason why, despite a lack of discoverability, the Netflix Games subscription remains a surprisingly beefy part of the overall Netflix package. Here's hoping that if they do indeed go ahead with pricing changes this makes them available to all.

