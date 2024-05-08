Solo Leveling: Arise launches today on the App Store and Google Play

Duke it out in a 3D action-RPG based on the hit manhwa

Netmarble's Solo Leveling: Arise is out now for iOS and Android! Based on the hit South Korean manhwa, which has received 14.3 billion views across its original and anime adaptation, Arise is a 3D action RPG that lets you duke it out as many of the characters from the series, as well as main character Jinwoo. And it hits stores for PC, iOS and Android today!

Solo Levelling follows the story of Jinwoo, a hunter in a world where humanity is constantly on guard against otherworldly monsters. Despite being the lowest rank possible, E, Jinwoo discovers he is the only human with the potential to level up and improve his skills. Naturally, that leads to him working to rise above his lowly rank and become the greatest hunter in the world.

In celebration of the launch, those who pre-registered will be able to claim their rewards, while new players can benefit from a host of log-in rewards alongside exclusive draw events.

Solo Leveling: Arise has been one of those anticipated releases that's gotten a lot of fanfare, although, for fans outside of South Korea may not be overly familiar with the original series. Hopefully, this game goes some way to changing that, as it's quite a strong concept, although for those looking at a break from more familiar action RPGs with gacha elements this may not do much to mark itself out.

Still, if Solo Leveling: Arise, looks like your thing, you can hop into it now on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android!

