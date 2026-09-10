Endlessly running towards something

At last, the deluge of endless-runner games for Android appears to have abated. The only trouble is... we kind of miss them.

Not that we ever want to see a return to the saturation point of a few years back. But the auto-runner went through a bit of a boom for a very simple reason: it's a very fun genre to play on your phone.

Or rather, the best examples of the format were very fun to play on your phone. We've assembled over twenty examples in the following list.

So what constitutes an autorunner, or endless runner games? It's simple really: auto-runners are games where your avatar automatically moves through an environment, leaving you to dodge, jump, or otherwise shift their possession as obstacles appear.

They can be side-scrollers, top-down, 2D or 3D. And they can cover a surprising amount of thematic ground, too. These aren't just Temple Run/Canabalt clones.

Have we missed your favourite Android endless-running games? Let us know in the comments below.

Super Mario Run

A Mario platformer where you don't have any directional control over Mario himself might sound like heresy, but Nintendo has found a way to work layers of depth into Super Mario Run.

It's got all the classical auto-runner elements, but take them into the Mario universe, where, as you might well know, you've got quite a challenge on your hands. You know all those speedrunners, setting world records in this game and whatnot? Super Mario Run is the perfect one to showcase your fast reaction speed and skill! Want to know more about this one? Then make sure to read our Super Mario Run review!

Alto's Odyssey

Alto's Odyssey is a stunning endless skier that has you leaping and flipping down a vast mountain. There's nothing original about it, but auto-runners don't come any more polished or satisfying than this.

From the colour scheme to the simple controls, it is easy to play and understand, and the fairly minimalistic approach makes it a joy to look at. If you need more information about the game, then make sure to check our

Alto's Odyssey review!

Subway Surfers

This auto-runner is another one that is part of the classic but dangerous squad. It will get extremely difficult fast, just like Temple Run and Jetpack Joyride, and it's specifically created to keep you on your toes.

You basically control a character that runs along the train tracks and tries not to get hit by any moving or stationary obstacle. Much like many of the games on this list, it receives updates at a steady pace and never has a shortage of active players. It's one of the longest-standing endless runner games on phones and tablets in 2025.

Smash Hit

Smash Hit is one of the oldest endless runners for Android, but still one of the best. The developer updated it in 2019, so it works on modern devices. You will have to move toward tons of glass panels while throwing fireballs at those panels to break them. In this game, the amount of your ammo is also the amount of your health.

In Smash Hit, unlike in the majority of runners, it is extremely important to plan your actions and think ahead instead of just moving forward and wasting your ammo. Smash Hit is definitely one of the best mobile endless runners, which is going to impress even an avid fan of this genre.

MetroLand

From the creators of the abovementioned Subway Surfers, we have a new endless runner that will eradicate your free time! The gameplay will take you back home if you've played similar titles before; it's snappy and smooth. I hope you have good eye and finger coordination because it will test your limits!

If you'd like to know more about it, we have a MetroLand guide to help you out, especially if you're new. There is also a MetroLand characters guide to help you unlock every character in the game.

Ultimate Sackboy

Ultimate Sackboy is colorful, vibrant, and fun! You run forward as a version of Sackboy, who you can customize with a bunch of different unlockables. The whole world has a hand-knitted feel, kinda like it's made of kids' toys. You can find yourself dodging obstacles, watching things pop up from the ground, swinging over gaps, and rolling around in a giant hamster ball.

There is just a lot of juice and polish in this endless runner, making it a fun and whimsical game that's very clearly enjoyed by many!

Super Glitch Dash

An extremely slick and challenging first-person runner with a sharp sci-fi setting. If you want to feel like you're really running through a futuristic dystopia, this is your game.

Unlike the other "typical" auto runners, you enjoy endless running in the third person. Here, you can immerse yourself a lot more easily, and you'll feel like your decisions will impact the game much more. It's exciting and definitely worth a play!

Meteor Dash

Meteor Dash is an endless runner where you are driving a vehicle, looking to avoid crashing meteors and collecting coins. Though the idea might seem quite stressful, the beautiful desert and ease of movement make for a pretty simple and relaxing game.

You can find yourself unlocking different skins and hitting things like cacti and fire hydrants to get a bunch of points! When dodging meteors, I guess you can afford a crash or two. We have a full review of Meteor Dash if you'd like to read more.

Boson X

A brilliant, twitchy arcade masterpiece that takes the 3D endless runner to new heights. Boson X takes the player into a minimalist particle accelerator and challenges them to run and jump around the various randomly-generated platforms.

It's a challenging game that looks fantastic and follows a unique approach. In a way, it's similar to the good ol' SkyRoads on DOS - from the platform perspective at least. It's absolutely gorgeous.

Did someone mention the Boson X Review? Of course, we have it.

Monster Dash

Monster Dash dates back to the early days of smartphone gaming, but it received an unexpected "bigger, badder" revamp in mid-2020. It still plays great, but it now looks a little sharper.

It's from Halfbrick Studios, just like Jetpack Joyride, and that only means one thing - Barry is the OG character when it comes to auto runners. He's the epitome of an amazing gunner, jumper, pilot and driver. In Monster Dash, for instance, he's driving his motorcycle while slashing through all kinds of monsters. It's that much more exciting.

Rest in Pieces

A decidedly unusual 3D auto-runner that adds a schlocky horror vibe to this typically chirpy genre. There's a swing-based control system that lifts the game a further notch above the ordinary.

This challenging endless runner takes various creepy elements and elevates the difficulty of Rest in Pieces to a never-before-seen level. If you're not a fan of horror, you might want to stay away from it. Otherwise, make sure to check it out. This unique approach is something to behold.

Summer Catchers

Think the auto-runner genre is fresh out of ideas? Summer Catchers says hi, with its added deck-building elements and bouncy car-platformer gameplay.

The pixelated graphics make it that much more appealing because it simply says I don't care about fancy-looking graphics, I care about playing well and offering a genuine experience - and that it does. It's one of the top auto runners for Android you could try, and the premium price is well worth the money. If you are looking for more info about the game, make sure to read our Summer Catchers guide for beginners.!

Jumanji: Epic Run

Jumanji: Epic Run takes your typical endless runner game and gives it a brand-new look. It's a beautiful game that doesn't need other features to make it good.

Take your favourite Jumanji character on a stroll through the jungle and complete the adventure in style.

Jetpack Joyride

An undisputed endless runner classic from the early days of the Google Play Store. Jetpack Joyride's tactile, surprisingly varied gameplay is still going strong. The game receives updates regularly, and the playstyle is as crazy as ever (if not more).

If you haven't tried this classic before, make sure to do so. It not only has a plethora of free customizations, but also more than enough features to make it a highly competitive and engaging game. It's one of the best auto runners for Android of all time - undisputed.

Pac-Man 256

A game that ingeniously takes the familiar maze-running premise of Pac-Man and applies it to a modern Android endless runner framework.

This 8-bit endless runner game, at its core, is one of the best ever made, and the 256 release only adds a few more layers to the challenge it brings when it comes to defeating the pesky ghosts and outrunning the glitch. It's brilliant.

Into the Dead 2

If you are looking for a more unique approach to the mobile runner games, you can shift your attention towards Into the Dead 2. Without a clear path that you can run on, you can choose the way you want to move, upgrade your weapons and take down zombies along the way.

Into The Dead 2 pulls the auto-runner genre kicking and screaming into the first person, as you run for your life through fields of the undead. Eek!

FOTONICA

This starkly minimalist first-person auto-runner has you dashing and bounding through wireframe landscapes. It's stomach-lurchingly immersive.

If you wanted one of our clear picks for the best mobile endless runners, here you have it. This premium title is all the rave for a number of reasons. You have the trippy minimalist graphics, the engaging play style and the unique approach. What is there not to like, really?

Despicable Me: Minion Rush

Minion Rush is a really fun mobile endless runner that kids and adults of all ages love. In this game, you will be met by everyone's favourite minions from the Despicable Me universe, who will run around a wide variety of locations.

As the regular premise of this genre, you have to try to avoid traps and collect bananas. At first glance, it may seem a little childish, but if you have watched the cartoon, you should know how cruel minions can be.

Crossy Road

The one that kicked off a new kind of auto-runner, Crossy Road, combines tappy gameplay with adorably blocky graphics and loads of unlockable characters.

It gives the endless runner genre a much more calming approach, by making the levels less... punishing by losing. Instead, it makes them fun, engaging, and extremely satisfying. While it's not your typical game belonging to the genre, it is one of the best endless runner games for Android phones and tablets out there. Also, if you want to know how to get every mystery character in Crossy Road, you should definitely read our article!

Maybe this guide to unlock every character in Crossy Road will get you hyped up about the game!

Dragon Hills 2

Dragon Hills 2 is like an inverse Tiny Wings, but with oodles of gleeful destruction. One of the most empowering auto-runners on the Google Play Store.

Dragon Hills 2 will let you pilot a powerful dragon through different world, all while trying to take down enemies lurking around every corner. It's one of the most exciting auto runners on this list!

Sonic Prime Dash

If you have a Netflix Subscription, you can play Sonic Prime Dash through Netflix Games. Similar to the Temple Run or Subway Surfers of mobile games, you are playing through the world of Sonic instead of some jungle or train station. There are lots of juicy graphics and the music itself is really satisfying to listen to.

There are a few side characters like Amy and Knuckles, so it's not all just Sonic! You can see various villains to fight on boss stages, too. It's a fun take on the Sonic franchise.

Temple Run 2

The sequel to the daddy of 3D endless runners isn't as fresh or as game-changing as the original - how could it be? - but it is a very polished example of the format.

It's a very classical-looking endless runner, without additional layers of beautifying features. It doesn't need them. The game is as good as it could get, and it's everything you could ever want from it. A timeless classic.

URBAN RIDERS

URBAN RIDERS has you riding your bike all around a crowded city, full of many obstacles to avoid. Your job is actually to pick up and deliver packages as quickly as possible, while avoiding anything that could possibly be in your way. It's a simple take on the auto-running genre, but it feels very effective in the way it was made. We actually had our App Army review URBAN RIDERS, if you want a more diverse perspective on the game.

And while you are still here, make sure to check our list of the best auto-runner games for iPhone and iPad. Good Luck!