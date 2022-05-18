Top 25 best endless runner games for Android phones and tablets
Endlessly running towards something
At last, the deluge of endless-runner games for Android appears to have abated. The only trouble is... we kind of miss them.
Not that we ever want to see a return to the saturation point of a few years back. But the auto-runner went through a bit of a boom for a very simple reason: it's a very fun genre to play on your phone.
Or rather, the best examples of the format were very fun to play on your phone. We've assembled 25 examples in the following list.
So what constitutes an autorunner, or endless runner games? It's simple really: auto-runners are games where your avatar automatically moves through an environment, leaving you to dodge, jump, or otherwise shift their possession as obstacles appear.
They can be side-scrollers, top-down, 2D or 3D. And they can cover a surprising amount of thematic ground, too. These aren't just 25 Temple Run/Canabalt clones.
Have we missed your favourite Android endless-running games? Let us know in the comments below.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Super Mario Run
A Mario platformer where you don't have any directional control over Mario himself might sound like heresy, but Nintendo has found a way to work layers of depth into Super Mario Run.
It's got all the classical auto-runner elements, but take them into the Mario universe, where, as you might well know, you've got quite a challenge on your hands. You know all those speedrunners, setting world records in this game and whatnot? Super Mario Run is the perfect game to showcase your fast reaction speed and skill!
Read the Super Mario Run Review
2
Alto's Odyssey
Alto's Odyssey is a stunning endless skier that has you leaping and flipping down a vast mountain. There's nothing original about it, but auto-runners don't come any more polished or satisfying than this.
From the colour scheme to the simple controls, the game is easy to play and understand, and the fairly minimalistic approach makes it a joy to look at. Read Alto's Odyssey ReviewDownload Alto's Odyssey
3
Subway Surfers
This auto runner is another one that is part of the classic but dangerous squad. It's a game that will get difficult extremely fast, just like Temple Run and Jetpack Joyride, and it's specifically created to keep you on your toes.
You basically control a character that runs along the train tracks and tries not to get hit by any moving or stationary obstacle. Much like many of the games on this list, it's a game that receives updates at a steady pace and never has a shortage of active players. It's one of the longest-standing best endless runner games on Android phones and tablets in 2022.Download Subway Surfers
4
Rayman Fiesta Run
Rayman's mobile games have given a huge jolt to the auto-runner genre, showing that simple gameplay needn't preclude console-standard refinement.
This Ubisoft creation feels like the old-style auto-runners we all know and love, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that in 2022. Rayman Fiesta Run is still one of the best auto runners for Android, so if you want a game to bring back memories and keep you on your toes, make sure to check it out.
Read Rayman Fiesta Run Review
5
MetroLand
From the creators of the abovementioned Subway Surfers, we have a new endless runner that will eradicate your free time! Gameplay will take you back home if you played similar titles before, it's snappy and smooth. I hope you have a good eye and finger coordination because it will test your limits!
If you'd like to know more about it, we have a MetroLand guide to help you out, especially if you're new. There is also a MetroLand characters guide to help you unlock every character in the game.Download Chameleon Run
6
ALONE
Alone is a super-stylish endless flier that sees your doomed space shuttle crashing through a crumbling cave system. It's pretty brutal. The game is, in essence, an auto-runner survival in space, featuring minimalistic graphics that cleverly combine with the immersive playstyle.
This engaging game is like none of the other auto runners that you're accustomed to, but it's a very welcomed change to the genre. Make sure to check it out, ALONE is truly one of the top endless runner games for Android. Read the complete ALONE reviewDownload ALONE
7
Bendy in Nightmare Run
If you want more heart-burning action from an auto runner, then you might want to shift your attention towards this riveting creation. You might be familiar with Bendy by now, but if you're not - no worries. All you need to know is that something that started off as a rather creepy character, is actually extremely compelling in this game.
Bendy in Nightmare Run is one of the best Android endless runners currently, and while it's not as popular as some of the other titles here, it's definitely on par with them in terms of gameplay.Download Bendy in Nightmare Run
8
Bubbles the Cat
Classy one-tap platforming with sharp retro visuals and a number of clever twists on the familiar formula. With adorable pixelated graphics and an even more adorable main character, you are left wandering and jumping around and customizing your kitty with various hats (among which a dog one, if you'd rather jump around as a doggo).
It's one of those heartwarming auto runners that can be cute, while still packing a punch (in terms of gameplay). It's intense, it's fun, and it's extremely adorable. We have a Bubbles The Cat review for you!Download Bubbles the Cat
9
Super Glitch Dash
An extremely slick and challenging first person runner with a sharp sci-fi setting. If you want to feel like you're really running through a futuristic dystopia, this is your game.
It's unlike the other "typical" auto runners, where you are enjoying the endless running in third persion. Here, you can immerse yourself into the game a lot easier, and you'll feel like all of your decisions will impact the game a lot more. It's exciting, and definitely worth a play!Download Super Glitch Dash
10
Double Pug Switch
We've had a game for the cat lovers, and now it's time to pick one for the pupper lovers out there. An auto-runner that sees you taking control of an adorable dimension-hopping pug. Or rather, two, as you switch between them according to the colour of the obstacle.
In Double Pug Switch, you can enjoy the colourful looking graphics and gameplay (that gets challenging pretty fast) with a cartoonish approach to the genre. We recommend playing it on a bigger screen to really enjoy the thrill. Therefore, we're going to go ahead and say that it's one of the best Android endless runner games for tablets out there.Download Double Pug Switch
11
Boson X
A brilliant, twitchy arcade masterpiece that takes the 3D endless runner to new heights. Boson X takes the player into a minimalist particle accelerator and challenges them to run and jump around the various randomly-generated platforms.
It's a challenging game that looks fantastic and follows a unique approach. In a way, it's similar to the good ol' SkyRoads on DOS - from the platform perspective at least. It's absolutely gorgeous.
Did someone mention the Boson X Review? Of course, we have it.
12
Monster Dash
Monster Dash dates back to the early days of smartphone gaming, but it received an unexpected "bigger, badder" revamp in mid-2020. It still plays great, but it now looks a little sharper.
It's from Halfbrick Studios, just like Jetpack Joyride, and that only means one thing - Barry is the OG character when it comes to auto runners. He's the epitome of an amazing gunner, jumper, pilot and driver. In Monster Dash, for instance, he's driving his motorcycle while slashing through all kinds of monsters. It's that much more exciting.Download Monster Dash
13
Rest in Pieces
A decidedly unusual 3D auto-runner that adds a schlocky horror vibe to this typically chirpy genre. There's a swing-based control system that lifts the game a further notch above the ordinary.
This challenging endless runner takes various creepy elements and elevates the difficulty of Rest in Pieces to a never-before-seen level. If you're not a fan of horror, you might want to stay away from it. Otherwise, make sure to check it out. This unique approach is something to behold.Download Rest in Pieces
14
Summer Catchers
Think the auto-runner genre is fresh out of ideas? Summer Catchers says hi, with its added deck-building elements and bouncy car-platformer gameplay.
The pixelated graphics make it that much more appealing, because it simply says I don't care about fancy-looking graphics, I care about playing well and offering a genuine experience - and that it does. It's one of the top auto runners for Android you could try, and the premium price is well worth the money.
Read our Rest in Pieces review
15
Jumanji: Epic Run
Jumanji: Epic Run takes your typical endless runner game and gives it a brand new look. It's a beautiful game, and while there's nothing that makes it clearly stand out from the rest, it's a great game that doesn't need other features to make it good.
Take your favourite Jumanji character on a stroll through the jungle and complete the adventure in style.Download Jumanji: Epic Run
16
Jetpack Joyride
An undisputed endless runner classic from the early days of the Google Play Store. Jetpack Joyride's tactile, surprisingly varied gameplay is still going strong. The game receives updates regularly, and the playstyle is as crazy as ever (if not more).
If you haven't tried this classic before, make sure to do so. It's not only got a plethora of free customizations, but also more than enough features to make it a highly competitive and engaging game. It's one of the best auto runners for Android of all time - undisputed.Download Jetpack Joyride
17
Pac-Man 256
A game that ingeniously takes the familiar maze-running premise of Pac-Man and applies it to a modern Android endless runner framework.
This 8-bit Android runner game at its core is one of the best ever made, and the 256 release only adds a few more layers to the challenge it brings, when it comes to defeating the pesky ghosts and outrunning the glitch. It's brilliant.Download Pac-Man 256
18
Into the Dead 2
If you are looking for a more unique approach to the Android runner games, you can shift your attention towards Into the Dead 2. Without a clear path that you can run on, you can choose the way you want to move, upgrade your weapons and take down zombies along the way.
Into The Dead 2 pulls the auto-runner genre kicking and screaming into the first person, as you run for your life through fields of the undead. Eek!Download Into the Dead 2
19
FOTONICA
This starkly minimalist first-person auto-runner has you dashing and bounding through wireframe landscapes. It's stomach-lurchingly immersive.
If you wanted one of our clear picks for the best endless runners on Android, here you have it. This premium game is all the rave for a number of reasons. You have the trippy minimalist graphics, the engaging play style and the unique approach. What is there not to like, really?Download FOTONICA
20
Hyperburner
Hyperburner is an auto-runner that stirs in elements of sci-fi flight sims and futuristic racers. It feels pretty darned epic, all in all.
You have hyperrealistic yet cartoonish graphics that give you a wow! feel, while the gameplay is quite simple yet challenging. Take your time, and make sure to enjoy every single aspect of this stunning game. It's absolutely wonderful.Read Hyperburner review Download Hyperburner
21
Crossy Road
The game that kicked off a new kind of auto-runner, Crossy Road combines tappy gameplay with adorably blocky graphics and loads of unlockable characters.
It's a game that gives the endless runner genre a much more calming approach, by making the levels less... punishing by losing. Instead, it makes them fun, engaging, and extremely satisfying. While it's not your typical game belonging to the genre, it is one of the best endless runner games for Android phones and tablets out there.
Maybe this guide to unlock every character in Crossy Road will get you hyped up about the game!Download Crossy Road
22
Dragon Hills 2
Dragon Hills 2 is like an inverse Tiny Wings, but with oodles of gleeful destruction. One of the most empowering auto-runners on the Google Play Store.
This colourful game will let you pilot a powerful dragon through different world, all while trying to take down enemies lurking around at every corner. It's one of the most exciting auto runners on this list!Download Dragon Hills 2
23
Slashy Camp
An endless runner with a gruesome twist - you have to murder your way through a stream of screaming teens. It's all pulled off with a bright, schlocky horror movie flourish.
Slashy Camp is an unexpectedly brilliant auto runner, despite not looking the part at first glance (if we were to be a tad bit judgemental). It's definitely worth a shot though!Download Slashy Camp
24
Temple Run 2
The sequel to the daddy of 3D endless runners isn't as fresh or as game-changing as the original - how could it be? - but it is a very polished example of the format.
It's a very classical looking endless runner, without additional layers of beautifying features. It doesn't need them. The game is as good as it could get, and it's everything you could ever want from it. A timeless classic.Download Temple Run 2
25
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
Crash Bandicoot always had the spirit of an autorunner at its core, so this mobile adaptation makes perfect sense. It's a fairly typical 3D runner, but with that extra dash of charm and polish.
It's got all the characters you may or may not know, and that's just another layer of fun to this already hyper-engaging auto runner. In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, you have a game that's fairly similar to Temple Run and Subway Surfers, but with enemy battles and much more.Download Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!