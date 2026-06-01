Monopoly Go! announces upcoming collaboration with iconic TV series The Simpsons

Ay carumba!

Monopoly Go's latest pop-culture collaboration is none other than The Simpsons

The Simpsons collab sees the board feature iconic locations from Springfield and beyond

Marge, Homer, Bart and Lisa all appear as characters alongside a new animated short

For Scopely, their tabletop adaptation Monopoly Go has proven to be the most lucrative and successful game so far. No doubt helped by all the high-profile collaborations with pop-culture powerhouses featured throughout its lifespan. But this time around it's a famous yellow family that's taking centre stage with the arrival of The Simpsons!

Yes, The Simpsons clan is arriving in Monopoly Go starting June 3rd and running through to July 29th. The Monopoly Go board will be transformed with iconic locations from Springfield and beyond, while a host of exciting in-game events lets you follow the misadventures of your favourite characters. All this with plenty of easter eggs hidden throughout for eagle-eyed players.

[Trailer here]

Cowabunga!

Yes, yes, The Simpsons has arguably overstayed its welcome in pop culture by, well, decades at this point. But I've no doubt many of you are still excited to see characters like Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa (what, no Bumblebee Man?) taking to the board for this new collaboration.

To fit the theme of an animated series, this new collaboration will be split into 'episodes' played out over different, interconnected, themed boards featuring original animation segments and minigames to complete. Not to mention a full animated short detailing the rivalry between Mr Monopoly and Mr Burns.

Beyond that, there are exclusive sticker sets to collect, Simpsons-themed runs, shutdowns and heists, not to mention the ability to bribe everyone's favourite corrupt police chief Wiggum for a chance to get out of jail. While The Simpsons may be a bit dated, there's still plenty of nostalgia value for fans of everyone's favourite yellow family to be had here.

If you're planning on hopping in to try out this newest event, be sure to take a look at our list of daily free dice links for Monopoly Go to give yourself an edge against your friends!