Blood Strike teams up with popular anime series Tokyo Revengers for new collab

NetEase's Blood Strike is teaming up with popular anime Tokyo Revengers

Take on the personas of your favourite characters and grab themed cosmetics

Or just nab a variety of exciting new weapons to fight your way to victory!

NetEase's popular battle royale Blood Strike is one of their releases that's been somewhat overshadowed by their bigger-budget games like Where Winds Meet and Once Human. But it's been quietly chugging away in the background with plenty of content and collaborations, including their latest with none other than Tokyo Revengers!

Following the life of a high-school delinquent turned dead-end loser who finds himself able to travel back in time to put things right, Tokyo Revengers' bloody, brutal vibe certainly fits the action of Blood Strike. And with it running until June 14th, there's plenty of time to get to grips with it.

Revenge is a dish best served bloody

As usual, the additions here are split between free rewards and those available in limited-time events and featured pools. But everyone can get their hands on a new skin for Jack that lets him resemble main character Takemichi Hanagaki.

You'll also be able to grab yourself a themed Tokyo Revengers parachute, grab the MCX Bad Future and FN2000 Twin Dragons to take on your foes. All of which are available as daily log-in rewards, so be sure to check in while you have the chance!

Meanwhile, if you're willing to put in the legwork, you can grab anything from A new look for Nacho that lets him resemble Manjiro Sano to a variety of themed weapons and emotes. Whether you're a complete stranger to the world of Tokyo Revengers or a dedicated fan, you'll find plenty of stuff to dig into as part of this limited-time event!

If you're looking to put your skills to the test and scratch that itchy trigger finger, then there're even more options than just Blood Strike to try on mobile. Check out our list of the best battle royales on Android for some of our favourite picks!