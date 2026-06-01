PUBG Mobile kicks off another K-pop collab with popular group Aespa

PUBG Mobile is kicking off its latest K-pop collab with the group Aespa

Grab new collectible in-game albums, including those featuring their previous collab track Dark Arts

And embody your favourite idol with new exclusive outfits and voice packs

It sort of goes without saying at the moment that K-pop has really stepped into the limelight. From being a relatively niche genre during the late 2010s and early 2020s, now plenty of names like BTS and Dreamcatcher are household names. And that's something PUBG Mobile has caught onto with a host of K-pop crossovers.

The latest of these crossovers has just gone live as well. Running until June 30th, popular girl group Aespa arrives in the world of PUBG Mobile. The collaboration has already proven a big hit in Japan and Korea, and now fans across the world get a chance to experience it for themselves.

Futuristically retro

Much of the content in this collaboration is, of course, themed around Aespa's musical catalogue. You'll be able to collect an in-game album featuring some of their most well-known tracks such as Whiplash, while the song Dark Arts (originally created for a previous collab with PUBG Mobile) also features.

And if you fancy showing off your moves on the battleground, you'll be more than able to with a host of new emotes inspired by Aespa's music. You'll even find outfits inspired by each member as well as voice packs, allowing you to emulate your favourite idol.

Keep an eye out for those collectible albums, as they'll be available via the PUBG Mobile Global Open event, as well as through the Perk Exchange System. I've no doubt that even those of you not all that invested in the exciting world of K-pop will still find plenty to enjoy here.

But if high-octane battles in PUBG are a bit much for you at the moment, maybe you'd prefer something more strategic? In which case, why not check out our latest edition of Ahead of the Game, where Catherine checks out Only One Tower for tough tower defence.