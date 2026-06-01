Warframe's next narrative chapter, Jade Shadows: Constellations, arrives this month

Warframe's latest narrative update, Jade Shadows: Constellation, arrives later this month

The 65th warframe debuts as a double-header, switching between Sirius and Orion

Jump in and take on new Railjack missions and grab the latest weaponry

When it comes to hack 'n slash ARPG action, there have been few recent mobile releases as big as Warframe. Already a smash hit on console and PC, it's already made itself at home on smartphones. Now, the latest major narrative update for Warframe has just been announced, with Jade Shadows: Constellation arriving June 17th.

Of course, as always, the major news here is the latest warframe. And players are in luck because the 65th warframe isn't just 'one', it's two-in-one! Sirius and Orion inhabit the same body, and you can easily switch between the two, with each form having its own distinct abilities to draw upon in battle.

Half and half

The decision to make the 65th warframe technically a split between two characters is an interesting one. And judging by the abilities listed, which defy the usual split between squishy ranged and beefy close-quarter characters, means you'll have plenty of variety in how you play.

Aside from that, you'll find new Railjack missions to jump into, with two new protoframes to play as in the form of Ryoku (Ash) and Vena (Garuda) duking it out in orbit of Uranus. Not to mention a new scythe melee weapon and the latest Incarnon weapons for you to pick from.

Speaking of new characters, Styanax is set to become the newest prime warframe, receiving a big boost to stats. Add to that a host of new in-game cosmetics and an upcoming appearance at Summer Games Fest, and I think it's safe to say that there's a lot of great content for Warframe fans to look forward to.

Looking to try out more RPG action on mobile? Not sure where to start? Well, you could do a lot worse than digging into our list of the best RPGs on Android to find some of our favourite picks!