The real-deal elites, regardless of their shape and size, are the premier choice that you should throw your resources at whenever an opportunity arises. They are also the best choices for newbies to grasp the basics. As progression is timed by stamina, I'd encourage you to spend your hard-earned resources on them first. Fret not, as most in this category are obtainable from the starter’s pool.

Mourning Butterfly - Hel

Tempest Parvati

Gray Ibis - Thoth

Untainted Heart - Lingguang

Madoibi Scorched - Kagutsuchi

So-ei - Kuramitsuha

Light of Serenity - Hodur

Living Soul - Osiris

Ethereal Enigma - Zhiming

Shadow Cleaver - Serket

Dimglare - Verthandi

Trimurti - Brahma

Hope - Skuld

TaiYi - Gengchen

Shinri - Tsukuyomi

Jackal - Anubis

Tenblaze - Jinwu

Somezakura - Buzenbo Tengu

Arctic Abyss - Poseidon

Shrouded Night - Irkalla

Puppet Master - Hades

AblaZe - Tyr

Gunspark – EK Chuah

Serene Moon - Selene

Kuramitsuha - So-ei

Phantasmal Dawn - Hera

Azure Lord – Mengzhang

Ethereal Enigma - Zhiming

Early Sakura - Ookuninushi

Celestial Guardian - Heimdall

Blood Bullet - Ciel

Scarlet Echo - Alisha

We're starting off the Aether Gazer tier list with Tyr - he is a self-reliant powerhouse without needing to rely on signature Functors. He works exceptionally well even with a 4-star Functor or lower. His impressive stats provide him with enormous bulk, which can be left comfortably in the hands of AI while being able to dish out excellent damage to bosses and mobs. This is thanks to his skill, which enhances his damage percentage by the thousands (while most Modifiers have a ceiling of hundreds).

Ashura, the petite girl with the appetite of a glutton, is the top-tier fire-element damage dealer, and her position looks set to remain unchallenged for aeons to come. Her most unique calling card lies in her second skill, as she is the only modifier that can trigger a “Zero time” on demand. She is also capable of refreshing her skill cooldown with successful evades. The caveat is that she requires you to be hands-on. The AI simply isn't up to the task. Sakura, the rabbit-crazed maniac, is a top-tier team player as she is blessed with a competitive skill set that brings a plethora of buffs to the table, including a party-wide heal, attack up, pierce, and battery. Just like Tyr, she is already stellar without a signature functor. Her main mechanic as a berserker-type character is rage-inducing - she collects and deals high damage with a pretty important attribute called Divine Grace. Of course, her standout aspect stems from her first skill that randomly grants buffs (purple, yellow and green that bolster self-attack, gain rage points and self-heal). Unlike Rahu Asura, she is one of the best modifiers that has total compatibility with the AI. Artic Abyss is truly the cream of the crop of S rank modifiers - she is a support-oriented modifier who provides ample buffs to the team, and is known (and remains) to be the top-tier battery who provides Cooldown to skills and ultimates for your fellow allies, coupled with some healing and minor power-ups.