The real-deal elites, regardless of their shape and size, are the premier choice that every player should throw their resources at whenever an opportunity arises. They are also the best choices for newbies to grasp the grassroots of the game. As progression is timed by stamina, players are encouraged to spend their hard-earned resources on them first. Fret not as most in this category are obtainable from the starter’s pool.

AblaZe - Tyr

Rahu Asura

Early Sakura - Ookuninushi

Artic Abyss - Poseidon

We're starting off the Aether Gazer tier list with Tyr - he is a self-reliant powerhouse without needing to rely on signature Functors. He works exceptionally well even with a 4-star Functor or lower. His impressive stats provide him with enormous bulk, which can be left comfortably in the hands of AI while being able to dish out excellent damage to bosses and mobs. This is thanks to his skill that enhances his damage percentage by the thousands (while most characters have a ceiling of hundreds).

Ashura, the petite girl with the appetite of a glutton, is the top-tier fire-element damage dealer and her position looks set to remain unchallenged for aeons to come. Her most unique calling card lies in her second skill as she is the only modifier that can trigger a “Zero time” on demand. She is also capable of refreshing her skill cooldown with successful evades. The caveat is that she requires players to be hands-on. Sakura, the rabbit-crazed maniac, is a top-tier team player as she is blessed with a competitive skill set that brings a plethora of buffs to the table, including a party-wide heal, attack up, pierce, and battery. Just like Tyr, she is already stellar without a signature functor. Her main mechanic as a berserker-type character is rage-inducing - she collects and deals high damage with a pretty important attribute called Divine Grace. Of course, her standout aspect stems from her first skill that randomly grants buffs (purple, yellow and green that bolster self-attack, gain rage points and self-heal). Contrary to Rahu Asura, she is one of the best modifiers that have total compatibility with the AI. Artic Abyss is truly the cream of the crop of A rank modifiers - she is a support-oriented modifier who provides ample buffs to the team, and she is known (and remains) to be the top-tier battery who provides Cooldown to skills and ultimates for your fellow allies, coupled with some healing and minor power-ups.