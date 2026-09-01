Aether Gazer tier list - Shrouded Night - Irkalla included
| Aether Gazer
- Updated September 1st, 2026 - Version: 4.6.0 - Latest Additions: Light of Serenity - Hodur
Our Aether Gazer tier list is specially created for perfectionists and theory-crafting admins looking for a one-stop guide to deck out your squad fully, or for love-struck admins wishing to bring out the best of their favourites, with so many maidens and blokes clad in exquisite futuristic suits to choose from.
To put an abrupt stop to your dilemma, we have put together an Aether Gazer tier list ranking each Modifier and measuring their overall performance for each part of the game, irrespective of their base ranks. Here’s how it works - each modifier stands a chance to fully realise its potential through Transcendence to the famed Omega rank. In addition, the term Omega is also commonly applied to a combo streak. It is denoted by the letters appearing at the upper left side of the corner that slowly build up as your characters attack.
Now, click on the big blue button, and let's head right into Modifier rankings.Original article by Anderson Han. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier
The real-deal elites, regardless of their shape and size, are the premier choice that you should throw your resources at whenever an opportunity arises. They are also the best choices for newbies to grasp the basics. As progression is timed by stamina, I'd encourage you to spend your hard-earned resources on them first. Fret not, as most in this category are obtainable from the starter’s pool.
- Mourning Butterfly - Hel
- Tempest Parvati
- Gray Ibis - Thoth
- Untainted Heart - Lingguang
- Madoibi Scorched - Kagutsuchi
- So-ei - Kuramitsuha
- Light of Serenity - Hodur
- Living Soul - Osiris
- Ethereal Enigma - Zhiming
- Shadow Cleaver - Serket
- Dimglare - Verthandi
- Trimurti - Brahma
- Hope - Skuld
- TaiYi - Gengchen
- Shinri - Tsukuyomi
- Jackal - Anubis
- Tenblaze - Jinwu
- Somezakura - Buzenbo Tengu
- Arctic Abyss - Poseidon
- Shrouded Night - Irkalla
- Puppet Master - Hades
- AblaZe - Tyr
- Gunspark – EK Chuah
- Serene Moon - Selene
- Kuramitsuha - So-ei
- Phantasmal Dawn - Hera
- Azure Lord – Mengzhang
- Ethereal Enigma - Zhiming
- Early Sakura - Ookuninushi
- Celestial Guardian - Heimdall
- Blood Bullet - Ciel
- Scarlet Echo - Alisha
We're starting off the Aether Gazer tier list with Tyr - he is a self-reliant powerhouse without needing to rely on signature Functors. He works exceptionally well even with a 4-star Functor or lower. His impressive stats provide him with enormous bulk, which can be left comfortably in the hands of AI while being able to dish out excellent damage to bosses and mobs. This is thanks to his skill, which enhances his damage percentage by the thousands (while most Modifiers have a ceiling of hundreds).
Ashura, the petite girl with the appetite of a glutton, is the top-tier fire-element damage dealer, and her position looks set to remain unchallenged for aeons to come. Her most unique calling card lies in her second skill, as she is the only modifier that can trigger a “Zero time” on demand. She is also capable of refreshing her skill cooldown with successful evades. The caveat is that she requires you to be hands-on. The AI simply isn't up to the task. Sakura, the rabbit-crazed maniac, is a top-tier team player as she is blessed with a competitive skill set that brings a plethora of buffs to the table, including a party-wide heal, attack up, pierce, and battery. Just like Tyr, she is already stellar without a signature functor. Her main mechanic as a berserker-type character is rage-inducing - she collects and deals high damage with a pretty important attribute called Divine Grace. Of course, her standout aspect stems from her first skill that randomly grants buffs (purple, yellow and green that bolster self-attack, gain rage points and self-heal). Unlike Rahu Asura, she is one of the best modifiers that has total compatibility with the AI. Artic Abyss is truly the cream of the crop of S rank modifiers - she is a support-oriented modifier who provides ample buffs to the team, and is known (and remains) to be the top-tier battery who provides Cooldown to skills and ultimates for your fellow allies, coupled with some healing and minor power-ups.
2
A Tier
They are the second top brass - not the shiniest but their prowess is almost equivalent to the S tier. They are highly capable and robust in their own right. Here is where the majority of A-grade modifiers reside.
- Eternal Dominion - Horus
- The Lioness - Sekhmet
- Baize
- Wadjet
- Kamuy - Zenkibo Tengu
- Chord of Convallaria - Athena
- Dawnray - Artemis
- Drowsie - Oneiroi
- Tenblaze - Jinwu (S)
- Nine-Tailed Guardian - Luwu
- Ludmila
- Cleansing Wind - Enlil
- Backflowing - Oceanus
- The Innocence - Osiris
- Windwalker - Hermes
- Darkstar - Hel
- Jin-ei - Kuninotokotachi
- Ailuros – Bastet
- Annihilator - Kali
- Roaring Thunder - Thor
- Gusty Lance - Shu
- Thundertusk - Kali
- Waverender - Skadi
- Dark Mistletoe - Hodur
- Frost Fang - Vidar
Starting this part with, Jin-ei, the one with unrivaled bodysuit appeal, is distinguished by being the jack of all elements and master of none thanks to her skill kit. Each of her skills allows her to deal with different kinds of elemental damage, making her a universal addition to the team. Sher will test enemy’s elemental disadvantages and fits in any element-themed team like a glove.
Moving on in the A rank echelon, we have The Innocence, a modifier shrouded with a meek veneer. Thanks to her damage-oriented kit, she can nearly match everyone here. Additionally, it is easy to max transcend her. Her skills allow her to easily solo bosses and wipe the floor with mobs.
The next A rank modifier is Gusty Lance, an operator who debriefs admins on their missions. She dual-wields combat lances and easily racks up damage by parrying while consistently dodging. On top of that, she easily draws out her strength without relying much on functors, much like Tyr.
Similarly, Frost Fang is an evasion-based modifier just like Gusty Lance. She can receive a good 50% boost to her ice elemental attacks for every successful evasion. She makes for a good boss killer as well as crowd control thanks to the incremental attack gain (up to 90% permanently during battle) granted by one of her skills.Dark Mistletoe is certainly worthy of consideration as an entry-level AoE damage dealer whose damage output increases over time. Her kit is simple yet effective and gets the job done. With her high hit count, she has no trouble accumulating combo streaks to the highest level for a heightened party damage output.
3
B Tier
This echelon mostly constitutes A-grade modifiers who fell short compared to the upper ranks, either overshadowed in terms of virtue or their niche involving high stakes. With that said, they can be serviceable to tackle most in-game content with subpar efficiency, provided they are given the proper nourishment.
- Enlightening - Heimdall
- Flowfly Mist - Shu
- Ryugiri - Kagutsuchi
- Rahu - Asura
- Sakubo - Tsukuyomi
- Tidal Song - Poseidon
- Drifting Flurry - Leviathan
- Airgetlam - Nuadha
- Firebrand - Tyr
- Shinku - Buzenbo Tengu
- Archaic Oath - Verthandi
- Countertide - Leviathan
- Radiant Feather - Hera
While their abilities slightly pale in comparison to their peers in higher ranks, they are serviceable and can get through most content, provided they have higher transcendence and better gear investment. This is especially great as the majority of Modifiers here are A-rank modifiers, and so their shards are relatively easier to farm.
Starting with the lone wolf in the bunch, Ryugiri is a base S rank modifier on paper as he is a sturdy tank impervious to hitstun. Due to his expertise in wielding one-handed blades, he is suited to soloing enemy bosses. To achieve maximum efficiency, he requires a boatload of investment (access key functors, transcendence, and sigils) to be able to perform slightly below the strongest S rank modifiers. Above all, he requires the possession of very specific fire-type modifiers, as well as support within a team to fully drive out his potential.
Moving on to the second member of the icy pair, Drifting Flurry is a hybrid support tank modifier. Her standout trait is her skill that can invalidate boss units with crowd control effects that hinder modifiers. She shines perfectly in a full-fledged ice team and pairs well with Vidar.
Shinku is a modifier focused on dealing continuous damage and building up a combo streak. While her blade-slashing animations are flashy and gratifying, she is unfortunately hampered by very low damage output owing to the low damage percentage on all her skills, forcing her to rely on resource investment, particularly Sigils, to function properly. Radiant Feather can ensnare a group of mobs in one spot and apply a debuff that cripples the enemy's resistance to fire-type attacks. She is an ideal support for any fire team, but works exceptionally well with Ryugiri and Aigertlam. Sadly, that’s where her versatility ends. Nuasha stands out as a fire damage dealer with good AoE coverage, but his damage scales with how much damage he consistently takes. Though, as a countermeasure, he can recover a small portion of HP based on the damage he’s taken, branding him as a decent meat shield in a fire team.
4
C Tier
This is also known as the "Never-Used" tier.
- New Pact - Verthandi
- Surefire - Zenkibo Tengu
- Comet Ray - Zenkibo Tengu
- Croc Rage - Sobek
- The Glare - Apollo
Just like many other gacha games, each newcomer is given a set of modifiers to unravel their tale. In Aether Gazer, the main “starter” is Verthandi. Her original base variant is less than useful in the long run and should only be used if you find her outspoken and cheerful personality endearing. However, further on in the game, she is poised to receive a new suit that makes her much more viable and feasible in the meta. Still, she can see some use in the early stages thanks to how easily you can stack her character shards for Transcendence.
Other candidates include the tag-along “starter” Surefire and the enigmatic Croc Rage. Surefire, sadly, is overshadowed in every way. Croc Rage, despite his ”hotheaded” banter, is mostly underwhelming with a suicide-happy skillset that takes effort to fully command his character. Some skills are unusable for bosses, though he can dispose of humanoid enemies that can be fulfilled by other modifiers. The sole A rank modifier in this list is The Glare. While his speciality is being able to leap back a distance by repeatedly spamming his second skill, he is hindered by his confusing skill kit and severely low damage output.
And that's our complete Aether Gazer tier list updated with every modifier in the game at the moment. For the latest buzz in the industry, we also have tier lists for NIKKE: Goddess of Victory, Neural Cloud and Path to Nowhere tier list .