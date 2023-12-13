Aether Gazer adds new Modifier, Ultimate Skillchains and more in version 1.6 update

Yostar has announced an exciting new update for Aether Gazer, letting players get their hands on version 1.6 titled "Dreams Undreamed". In particular, you can look forward to experiencing a new chapter within the ARPG that's all about Skuld, with a special limited-time event and a new Modifier to boot.

In the latest update to Aether Gazer, you can expect to welcome 2 new ultimate skillchains to the fray, along with in-game goodies that will be given away up to January 8th. Different gameplay features such as the "Integrated Analysis", "Thunder Parade", and "Reflection Reversed" will be available for Administrators, where Shifted Stars, Sigil Module T3 and more will be up for grabs.

As for the new Modifier, S-Grade Modifier: Roaring Thunder - Thor is a Melee Modifier that you can use to strike down your foes with Mjölnir, which comes with lightning attribute damage. The 2 Ultimate Skillchains include Lightning and Thunder: Roaring Thunder - Thor & Comet R4Y - Zenkibo Tengu, as well as Rumbles from Underworld: Roaring Thunder - Thor & Living Soul - Osiris.

All these come on top of new goodies to score at the in-game store, which includes the "New Year BunBun" outfit, the Limited-time Event Outfit for New Pact - Verthandi, and more.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Aether Gazer on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's latest additions.