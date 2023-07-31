The most definitive Brown Dust 2 tier list ever
| Brown Dust 2
This is where you can find all of the characters from Brown Dust 2 ranked by their power.
Traditional marketing methodology dictates that first impressions matter, and this game’s bizarre naming convention is no stranger to that principle. Following its predecessor, Brown Dust 2 comes with unique console-like retro JRPG gameplay and graphics, dotted with glorious eye candy being served on a silver platter even the most hardcore NIKKE enjoyers will find irresistible.
In all frankness, Brown Dust (present-day Brave Nine) struck my fancy the moment I laid my eyes on its characters, each oozing a degree of charm with its consistent art style: a commodity that is absent in many of its popular peers such as Arknights that forego consistency for diverse input of art styles.
Welcome to the jungle...Jumanji style
Your ragtag squad of mercenaries who are also your starters in Brave Nine
Remember Jumanji? It's all about the cult classic and its reboot featuring the Rock, where the main protagonists get zapped into a console the moment they slot a cassette in. You’ll feel right at home with Brown Dust II whose hearty introductory chapters take a page out of Jumanji’s playbook. It boasts vibrant presentation, visuals, and worldbuilding that bear striking resemblance to mainstays such as Final Fantasy. It chooses a unique approach to storytelling that is unorthodox and does not bank on a continuum, preferring to keep things episodic instead. Cruising through the story mode, I never thought the day would come when I'd say, “Finally - no more story that hinges on an apocalyptic scenario.”
Unsurprisingly, as with many reboots or sequels, the majority of its cast is recycled from its predecessor and loaded with a visual upgrade on many fronts, with its dynamic 2D animation notably upping the ante.
Adopting the Honkai-verse multivariant approach, the characters start off with their base version that welcomes add-ons in the shape of costumes packed with varying attributes that shine in different situations. Each carries a skill they can provide to bolster a character’s arsenal. While the base version is the star for their respective storyline and thus freely given, the costumes and weapons are all exclusively from the gacha. Here’s where the throne of Nightmare lies. Each character is capable of donning a specific equipment or weapon, with the caveat being random stats that can make the weapon go bust.
Off the bat, all the characters here are ranked without considering any dupes - as some duplicates can turn the character's effectiveness around.
Off we go into the ranking actionContrary to most tier lists, we have made an exception to exclude a D rank - even the bottom-of-the-barrel C tier can make up for their shortcomings with proper investment on your part.
1
S Tier - the Proteges
Champions that you aspire to emulate, have substance, and let you breeze through the story in style.
|Character
|Element
|Explanation
|Justia
|Light
|Technically your starter. Her Quarter Moon Jab can strike two tiles while dealing True physical damage. Her other free costume: Knight of Blood, as well as the Kendo Club, both deal True damage but with different hit ranges. However, the lack of a taunt skill undermines her costume: Blood Glutton potential.
|Samay
|Dark
|
Samay happens to offer fantastic perks by applying weakness to enemy affinities against Physical and Magic attacks, topped off by her high damage output with her skills.
But that’s not the end of what she has to offer - her costume “Kind Student” has a skill that offers ATK boost in terms of Physical and Magic, complementing well with her Magic shred and healing the team for two turns.
|Helena
|Light
|Her support prowess lies in her ability to generate a supply of SP, as well as being able to constantly cycle the party-wide buff of decreasing incoming damage. She fits universally in any team.
|Kry
|Dark
|Like with Samay, any debuff that cripples enemy resistance is highly valued. In his merit, he has a heavy defence down debuff - starting at 50% at base level. The cherry on top is the duration, which lasts four turns. His second costume "Violent Student" is on the shorter end of the spectrum as it offers a neat knockback utility.
|Arines
|Light
|One of the starters who happens to be the best low-cost supporter. Provides utilities such as party-wide ATK and CRIT buffs that last six turns. Fits snugly in both Physical and Magic teams.
|Rou
|Dark
|Her expertise at evading - starting at 75% and decreasing by five per cent for two turns - and biting back with a nasty amount of damage makes her a scary foe in PvP teams. Notably, her base costume offers a skill capable of knocking back three tiles, eviscerating both the frail backline and frontline units.
2
A tier - the Veterans
|
Character
|Element
|
Explanation
|Wiggle
|Fire
|
The equivalent of Cherry Bomb from Plants Versus Zombies. You put him on a tile and have his range cover as many enemies as possible as you watch him blow himself up. He retains that one trick-pony persona of blowing away a swathe of enemies so omnipresent in story mode, all with relative ease of acquisition and minimal investment.
His alternate costume, a bomb in a hoodie, provides extra utility when he's priming for an opportunity in the form of physical damage over time, lasting three turns.
Befitting his kamikaze tendency, he has a shallow HP pool.
|Emma
|Light
|Her base costume provides a massive buff attack that lasts for six turns and it is nothing to scoff at. Her skill that knocks two enemies off two left grids adds a lot of depth to team synergy.
|Andrew
|Fire
|
A self-sustaining damage dealer that plays the evasion gambit. He also bites back with good Physical damage. His most cherished attribute is his SP drain that can seriously cripple enemy damage output.
Off-combat, his steal ability is arguably the best in a game that mandates mugging as a way to acquire resources.
|Jayden
|Light
|Jayden is a capable off-tank most suited in a magic-oriented team, be it PvE or PvP. He's an impressive meat shield against magic users, while also having a penchant for offensive capabilities thanks to his high Critical Hit chance.
|Scheherazade
|Water
|Enemies may have a tendency to overwhelm you with a barrage of buffs on their side, which is why Scherenade comes to the rescue with her unique ability to remove Buff effects across three straight tiles.
|Lecliss
|Wind
|A tank with an add-on taunt for two turns, allowing her to fulfil her destiny as a damage sponge. On a positive note, her second costume stays true to the voodoo doll concept whereby she can counter the enemy for four turns - an eye for an eye indeed.
|Eclipse
|Dark
|A coveted character for her assets, the largest one coming from her base costume: she leeches off the enemy while healing a large chunk of her own HP. She further drains enemy SP gauge so they won't be able to use their special for the most part.
Honourable mention tier/A- tierDedicated to characters with strength deserving a spot in the A tier, but lacking in certain aspects.
|Element
|
Characters
|Fire
|Alec, Anastasia
|Wind
|Gynt, Olstein
|Water
|Cynthia, Sylvia, Ingrid, Remnunt
|Light
|-
|Dark
|Celia, Maria, Eleaneer
Both Maria and Celia are AoE dark wizards whose acumen comes from their wide-range skill that deals respectable magic-based damage. However, the current state of the game favours physical attackers. Magic attackers do need a little bit of a jump start to get them going.
Another notable mention is the specific sharpshooter trio, specialising in long-range sniping:
- Ingrid
- Remnunt
- Gynt
One distinctive aspect that distinguishes them is the versatility they bring for their rarity. With minimal effort, they are capable of multi-hit attacks while Remnunt and Gynt are capable of skipping lines.
3
B/C tier - the Commoners and Outcasts
B tier - The average Blokes and Bettys. They are serviceable for the most part. Their Achilles' heel is that they have either a non-strategic attack range, have fallen short in the competition of stats, or require proper setup.
|
Element
|
Characters
|Fire
|Beatrice, Rubia, Liartris, Lathel
|Wind
|Rignette, Fred
|Water
|Rafina, Carlson, Teresse
|Light
|Layla
|Dark
|Seir
It’s worth mentioning that Olstein is a gold mine - having him will ease your never-ending nightmare of gold shortage.
C tier - these characters have very narrow exploitable niches, but as a silver lining, they are not redundant.
|Element
|
Characters
|Fire
|Elise
|Wind
|Bernie, Julie, Lisianne
|Water
|Lydia
|Light
|-
|Dark
|Lucrezia
4
The Secret Brown Codex - Reroll guide
The key element that makes gacha games enjoyable is the ease of rerolling. Brown Dust II does not shy away from streamlining such quality of life to kick-start your journey. The dedicated banner ensures beginners have a surefire way to acquire a roster of characters and weapons to start on a good note.
The banner has explicitly guaranteed a five-star for all rerolls. Typically, it should be the focus that you should gravitate to, due to the unique acquisition of characters. To gain an advantage, it is wise to pull UR weapons or the lower rarity characters instead, with additional copies of five stars as the cherry on top.
Here are the weapons you should focus on:
- Ingrid
- Wiggle
- Kry
- Emma
As for the stats, Crit damage and Attack are the priority here. We always love pleasant surprises in the form of landing critical hit after hit.
Now, for the star rarity. It is advised to acquire copies of the below characters:
- Justia - always useful to power up her already devastating Quarter Moon Jab.
- Helena - Having a support staple quickly maxed out makes short work of foes. As a bonus, if you have the sheer dedication to go the extra mile, attempt to reroll her B-rank idol costume as well. It’s worth the effort.
Now, to satisfy that craving for perfection, you can choose to reroll the available limited banners that run concurrently. All you have to do is use the tried and tested guest account reroll method, though it can be quite arduous considering there are many skip buttons you have to tap to be released from locked beginner tutorial purgatory.