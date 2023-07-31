This is where you can find all of the characters from Brown Dust 2 ranked by their power.

Traditional marketing methodology dictates that first impressions matter, and this game’s bizarre naming convention is no stranger to that principle. Following its predecessor, Brown Dust 2 comes with unique console-like retro JRPG gameplay and graphics, dotted with glorious eye candy being served on a silver platter even the most hardcore NIKKE enjoyers will find irresistible.

In all frankness, Brown Dust (present-day Brave Nine) struck my fancy the moment I laid my eyes on its characters, each oozing a degree of charm with its consistent art style: a commodity that is absent in many of its popular peers such as Arknights that forego consistency for diverse input of art styles.

Welcome to the jungle...Jumanji style

Your ragtag squad of mercenaries who are also your starters in Brave Nine

Remember Jumanji? It's all about the cult classic and its reboot featuring the Rock, where the main protagonists get zapped into a console the moment they slot a cassette in. You’ll feel right at home with Brown Dust II whose hearty introductory chapters take a page out of Jumanji’s playbook. It boasts vibrant presentation, visuals, and worldbuilding that bear striking resemblance to mainstays such as Final Fantasy. It chooses a unique approach to storytelling that is unorthodox and does not bank on a continuum, preferring to keep things episodic instead. Cruising through the story mode, I never thought the day would come when I'd say, “Finally - no more story that hinges on an apocalyptic scenario.”

Unsurprisingly, as with many reboots or sequels, the majority of its cast is recycled from its predecessor and loaded with a visual upgrade on many fronts, with its dynamic 2D animation notably upping the ante.

Adopting the Honkai-verse multivariant approach, the characters start off with their base version that welcomes add-ons in the shape of costumes packed with varying attributes that shine in different situations. Each carries a skill they can provide to bolster a character’s arsenal. While the base version is the star for their respective storyline and thus freely given, the costumes and weapons are all exclusively from the gacha. Here’s where the throne of Nightmare lies. Each character is capable of donning a specific equipment or weapon, with the caveat being random stats that can make the weapon go bust.

Off the bat, all the characters here are ranked without considering any dupes - as some duplicates can turn the character's effectiveness around.

Stay on trend, fam! Come by and check out our awesome tier lists for the hippest games!

Off we go into the ranking action

Contrary to most tier lists, we have made an exception to exclude a D rank - even the bottom-of-the-barrel C tier can make up for their shortcomings with proper investment on your part.