Character Element Explanation

Magical Innovator Diana Wind Summons a pet that increases ally property damage. Summon stacks up to 4x. Masive boost for elemental teams.

Apostle Blade Dark Physical Features a unique counterattack mechanic that damages all enemies when hit.

Deadeye Nekyndalia Wind Magic Powerful sniper with Mark skill that bypasses evasion. Delivers devastating multi-hit vertical attacks, strong single-target and column damage.

Sunny Inn Hand Helena Light Magic Single-target support that grants massive damage augmentation (+150%) and a 2-turn costume cooldown reduction to the next-attacking ally, alongside Energy Guard scaling off her Magic ATK. Ideal for enabling high-damage nukers in Last Night and Tower of Pride.

Heavenly Guardian Successor Glacia Water Support Universal chain stack engine for PvE. Retains accumulated chain stacks across turns to amplify party-wide burst damage in endgame raids.

Pure White Blessing Refithea Light Her kit is focused on property damage and buff chains, providing both defensive and offensive boosts to her team. She's not that amazing when it comes to PvP though.

Apostle Morpeah Water It's Apostle Morpeah, what did you expect? Arguably the strongest in the game currently.

Pure White Blessing Refithea Light Her kit is focused on property damage and buff chains, providing both defensive and offensive boosts to her team. She's not that amazing when it comes to PvP though.

Earth Mother Believer Priestess Light Top-tier healer and a must-have in certain modes. Her protection counters bosses, and overall, her skillset adds a lot of team survivability.

Palette (Shattered Dream) Dark Unique debuff extension mechanic. Her X-shape attack (up to 9 tiles) deals 500-700% Magic DMG, and extending all enemy debuffs by 2 turns. Amazing for Fiend Hunt/Guild Raid.

Morpeah Water Morpeah is a new character in Browndust 2 who’s really powerful. She can attack before the fight starts and call friends to help her. Many players think she’s one of the best characters in the game. And we agree!

Nebris Wind/Phys Nebris stacks multiple self-buffs and then converts them into a huge single-target nuke.

Earth Mother Believer Priestess Light Top-tier healer and a must-have in certain modes. Her protection counters bosses, and overall, her skillset adds a lot of team survivability.

Violent Student Kry

Dark

Very strong for a 4-cast character. Especially if you are an F2P player, this one is a must-have.

Apostle Blade Dark/Phys Apostle Blade in Brown Dust 2 is a powerful damage dealer (up to 2700% damage), great for fiend hunts and guild raids, thanks to her counterattack. However, she's a glass cannon with low HP and a long 5-turn cooldown. She's best used with strong defensive support, and you get a free copy in Chapter 15. Future costumes may improve her.

Beachside Justice Michaela Light PvE content due to its spammable skill and high self-buff. Works well with teams that can provide healing or SP support to mitigate her HP cost and SP drain.

Naive Lady Elise Fire DPS carry that converts her traditional utility role into a battlefield-wide nuke, scaling up to a massive 330% damage amplification. Hits very hard when optimized.

Miracle Violet Palette Dark A premium dark magic attacker built for burst damage and debuff-based teams. She shines with a wide 3x3 AoE that can chain into seven hits, making her especially dangerous in long fights or setups scenarios.

Acting Archbishop Michaela Light Pre-battle attacks, S-tier debuffs, but she's squishy and team-dependent.

Bikini Agent Sylvia Water Her ability to extend the duration of her own buffs makes her a more flexible and powerful DPS, especially in end-game content like Fiend Hunter and Guild Raids. Best Water DPS in the game currently.

Dark Saintess Liberta Phys/Fire A must-have support that is a part of any good physical team comp.

Willhelmina (Splash Queen) Water She's highly valued for her ability to increase her chain stacks, making her an essential character for achieving high damage in single-target boss fights. While a strong unit on her own, players note that she performs best with a significant investment in her costume.

Shadowed Dream Sonya Dark Players highly recommend pulling for Sonya. She's incredibly versatile—her ability to make enemies more vulnerable to damage works against every element, so she fits into almost any team you build, especially for the late game.

Young Lady Blade Dark Young Lady Blade is a Dark Physical DPS character strong in PvE due to her high AoE damage (300% ATK) and amplification (+150%). She's essential for maximising Blade's potential, particularly with Apostle. However, her low durability makes her less effective in PvP. She's a good choice for PvE and those who enjoy glass cannon playstyles.

Michaela Light Michaela, the newest addition to Browndust 2, is a force to be reckoned with. Her magical attacks are incredibly powerful, thanks to a buff that boosts her damage by 200%. While this makes her the strongest magic attacker in the game, it comes at a steep cost: she loses a significant portion of her health. So that's something to be mindful of.

Poolside Fairy Refithea Water The highest SP cost buffer in the game, but at the same time she provides universal SP reduction to all allies, plus significant damage buffs.

Beachside Angel Teresse Water Provides up to 200% damage amplification buff, works exceptionally well with low-chain teams.

Justia Light Technically your starter, but still earning a spot on the first page of our Brown Dust 2 tier list, with the most powerful characters. Her Quarter Moon Jab can strike two tiles while dealing True physical damage. Her other free costumes: Knight of Blood, as well as the Kendo Club, both deal True damage but with different hit ranges. However, the lack of a taunt skill undermines her costume: Blood Glutton potential.

Samay Dark Samay happens to offer fantastic perks by applying weakness to enemy affinities against Physical and Magic attacks, topped off by her high damage output with her skills.

But that’s not the end of what she has to offer - her costume, Kind Student, has a skill that offers ATK boost in terms of Physical and Magic, working well with her Magic shred and healing the team for two turns.

Onsen Manager Liberta Dark Deals magic damage twice with each attack based on 80% of Magic ATK and reduces Magic Resist by 50% for four turns.

Helena Light Her support prowess lies in her ability to generate a supply of SP, as well as being able to constantly cycle the party-wide buff of decreasing incoming damage. She fits universally in any team.

Kry Dark Like with Samay, any debuff that cripples enemy resistance is highly valued. In his merit, he has a heavy defence down debuff, starting at 50% at base level. The cherry on top is the duration, which lasts four turns. His second costume, Violent Student, is on the shorter end of the spectrum as it offers a neat knockback utility.

Roxy Water Very strong single target burst damage. Great for both PvE and PvP.

Arines Light One of the starters who happens to be the best low-cost supporter. Provides utilities such as party-wide ATK and CRIT buffs that last six turns. Fits snugly in both Physical and Magic teams.

Samay (Kind Liberator) Dark She deals AoE Dark Magic damage (up to 900% MATK at +5) with a 15% Magic RES debuff, excelling in PvE mob clearing and PvP burst damage, especially with her 0 SP cost at max potential. Her low HP and reliance on buffs limit her survivability, making her a glass cannon best paired with supports like Helena.

Rou Dark Her expertise at evading - starting at 75% and decreasing by five per cent for two turns - and biting back with a nasty amount of damage makes her a scary foe in PvP teams. Notably, her base costume offers a skill capable of knocking back three tiles, eviscerating both the frail backline and frontline units.

Levia Fire Levia is a powerful mage in Brown Dust 2, excelling in single-target damage. Her costume offers exceptional single-target damage, while her Track and Field Team Captain costume provides respectable AoE damage and a magic vulnerability boost. Both costumes are essential for maximising Levia's damage output, especially in PvE.

Daughter of Starwind High Elf Archer Phys/Wind Daughter of Starwind High Elf Archer is one of the best single-target damage characters. Maybe that alone is enough to get her to S-Tier? That depends on the comp. She excels in stall-type strategies.