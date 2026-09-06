Brown Dust 2 tier list and a reroll guide
| Brown Dust 2
When you start playing gacha like this one, knowing which characters to aim for is crucial, and our Brown Dust 2 tier list is here to assist in that pursuit.
Updated on September 6th, 2026 - Version: 2.33.15 - Added: Savage Warrior Aquila
Traditional marketing methodology dictates that first impressions matter, and this game’s bizarre naming convention is no stranger to that principle. Following its predecessor, Brown Dust 2 offers console-like retro JRPG gameplay and graphics, dotted with glorious eye candy being served on a silver platter that even the most hardcore NIKKE enjoyers will find irresistible.
Why not have a look at our list of Brown Dust 2 codes too while you're at it?
Welcome to the jungle...Jumanji style
Adopting the Honkai-verse multivariant approach, the characters start off with their base version that welcomes add-ons in the shape of costumes packed with varying attributes that shine in different situations. Each carries a skill they can provide to bolster a character’s arsenal.
While the base version is the star of their respective storyline and thus freely given, the costumes and weapons are all exclusively from the gacha. Here’s where the throne of Nightmare lies. Each character is capable of donning specific equipment or weapons, with the caveat being random stats that can make the weapon go bust.
Off the bat, all the characters on our Brown Dust 2 tier list are ranked without considering any dupes, as some duplicates can turn the character's effectiveness around.
Stay on trend! Come and check out our awesome tier lists for the hippest games!
Contrary to most tier lists, we have made an exception to exclude a D rank - even the bottom-of-the-barrel C tier can make up for their shortcomings with proper investment on your part. Original article by Anderson Han. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier - the Proteges
|Character
|Element
|Explanation
|Magical Innovator Diana
|Wind
|Summons a pet that increases ally property damage. Summon stacks up to 4x. Masive boost for elemental teams.
|Apostle Blade
|Dark Physical
|Features a unique counterattack mechanic that damages all enemies when hit.
|Deadeye Nekyndalia
|Wind Magic
|Powerful sniper with Mark skill that bypasses evasion. Delivers devastating multi-hit vertical attacks, strong single-target and column damage.
|Sunny Inn Hand Helena
|Light Magic
|Single-target support that grants massive damage augmentation (+150%) and a 2-turn costume cooldown reduction to the next-attacking ally, alongside Energy Guard scaling off her Magic ATK. Ideal for enabling high-damage nukers in Last Night and Tower of Pride.
|Heavenly Guardian Successor Glacia
|Water Support
|Universal chain stack engine for PvE. Retains accumulated chain stacks across turns to amplify party-wide burst damage in endgame raids.
|Pure White Blessing Refithea
|Light
|Her kit is focused on property damage and buff chains, providing both defensive and offensive boosts to her team. She's not that amazing when it comes to PvP though.
|Apostle Morpeah
|Water
|It's Apostle Morpeah, what did you expect? Arguably the strongest in the game currently.
|Pure White Blessing Refithea
|Light
|Her kit is focused on property damage and buff chains, providing both defensive and offensive boosts to her team. She's not that amazing when it comes to PvP though.
|Earth Mother Believer Priestess
|Light
|Top-tier healer and a must-have in certain modes. Her protection counters bosses, and overall, her skillset adds a lot of team survivability.
|Palette (Shattered Dream)
|Dark
|Unique debuff extension mechanic. Her X-shape attack (up to 9 tiles) deals 500-700% Magic DMG, and extending all enemy debuffs by 2 turns. Amazing for Fiend Hunt/Guild Raid.
|Morpeah
|Water
|Morpeah is a new character in Browndust 2 who’s really powerful. She can attack before the fight starts and call friends to help her. Many players think she’s one of the best characters in the game. And we agree!
|Nebris
|Wind/Phys
|Nebris stacks multiple self-buffs and then converts them into a huge single-target nuke.
|Earth Mother Believer Priestess
|Light
|Top-tier healer and a must-have in certain modes. Her protection counters bosses, and overall, her skillset adds a lot of team survivability.
|Violent Student Kry
|Dark
|Very strong for a 4-cast character. Especially if you are an F2P player, this one is a must-have.
|Apostle Blade
|Dark/Phys
|Apostle Blade in Brown Dust 2 is a powerful damage dealer (up to 2700% damage), great for fiend hunts and guild raids, thanks to her counterattack. However, she's a glass cannon with low HP and a long 5-turn cooldown. She's best used with strong defensive support, and you get a free copy in Chapter 15. Future costumes may improve her.
|Beachside Justice Michaela
|Light
|PvE content due to its spammable skill and high self-buff. Works well with teams that can provide healing or SP support to mitigate her HP cost and SP drain.
|Naive Lady Elise
|Fire
|DPS carry that converts her traditional utility role into a battlefield-wide nuke, scaling up to a massive 330% damage amplification. Hits very hard when optimized.
|Miracle Violet Palette
|Dark
|A premium dark magic attacker built for burst damage and debuff-based teams. She shines with a wide 3x3 AoE that can chain into seven hits, making her especially dangerous in long fights or setups scenarios.
|Acting Archbishop Michaela
|Light
|Pre-battle attacks, S-tier debuffs, but she's squishy and team-dependent.
|Bikini Agent Sylvia
|Water
|Her ability to extend the duration of her own buffs makes her a more flexible and powerful DPS, especially in end-game content like Fiend Hunter and Guild Raids. Best Water DPS in the game currently.
|Dark Saintess Liberta
|Phys/Fire
|A must-have support that is a part of any good physical team comp.
|Willhelmina (Splash Queen)
|Water
|She's highly valued for her ability to increase her chain stacks, making her an essential character for achieving high damage in single-target boss fights. While a strong unit on her own, players note that she performs best with a significant investment in her costume.
|Shadowed Dream Sonya
|Dark
|Players highly recommend pulling for Sonya. She's incredibly versatile—her ability to make enemies more vulnerable to damage works against every element, so she fits into almost any team you build, especially for the late game.
|Young Lady Blade
|Dark
|Young Lady Blade is a Dark Physical DPS character strong in PvE due to her high AoE damage (300% ATK) and amplification (+150%). She's essential for maximising Blade's potential, particularly with Apostle. However, her low durability makes her less effective in PvP. She's a good choice for PvE and those who enjoy glass cannon playstyles.
|Michaela
|Light
|Michaela, the newest addition to Browndust 2, is a force to be reckoned with. Her magical attacks are incredibly powerful, thanks to a buff that boosts her damage by 200%. While this makes her the strongest magic attacker in the game, it comes at a steep cost: she loses a significant portion of her health. So that's something to be mindful of.
|Poolside Fairy Refithea
|Water
|The highest SP cost buffer in the game, but at the same time she provides universal SP reduction to all allies, plus significant damage buffs.
|Beachside Angel Teresse
|Water
|Provides up to 200% damage amplification buff, works exceptionally well with low-chain teams.
|Justia
|Light
|Technically your starter, but still earning a spot on the first page of our Brown Dust 2 tier list, with the most powerful characters. Her Quarter Moon Jab can strike two tiles while dealing True physical damage. Her other free costumes: Knight of Blood, as well as the Kendo Club, both deal True damage but with different hit ranges. However, the lack of a taunt skill undermines her costume: Blood Glutton potential.
|Samay
|Dark
|Samay happens to offer fantastic perks by applying weakness to enemy affinities against Physical and Magic attacks, topped off by her high damage output with her skills.
But that’s not the end of what she has to offer - her costume, Kind Student, has a skill that offers ATK boost in terms of Physical and Magic, working well with her Magic shred and healing the team for two turns.
|Onsen Manager Liberta
|Dark
|Deals magic damage twice with each attack based on 80% of Magic ATK and reduces Magic Resist by 50% for four turns.
|Helena
|Light
|Her support prowess lies in her ability to generate a supply of SP, as well as being able to constantly cycle the party-wide buff of decreasing incoming damage. She fits universally in any team.
|Kry
|Dark
|Like with Samay, any debuff that cripples enemy resistance is highly valued. In his merit, he has a heavy defence down debuff, starting at 50% at base level. The cherry on top is the duration, which lasts four turns. His second costume, Violent Student, is on the shorter end of the spectrum as it offers a neat knockback utility.
|Roxy
|Water
|Very strong single target burst damage. Great for both PvE and PvP.
|Arines
|Light
|One of the starters who happens to be the best low-cost supporter. Provides utilities such as party-wide ATK and CRIT buffs that last six turns. Fits snugly in both Physical and Magic teams.
|Samay (Kind Liberator)
|Dark
|She deals AoE Dark Magic damage (up to 900% MATK at +5) with a 15% Magic RES debuff, excelling in PvE mob clearing and PvP burst damage, especially with her 0 SP cost at max potential. Her low HP and reliance on buffs limit her survivability, making her a glass cannon best paired with supports like Helena.
|Rou
|Dark
|Her expertise at evading - starting at 75% and decreasing by five per cent for two turns - and biting back with a nasty amount of damage makes her a scary foe in PvP teams. Notably, her base costume offers a skill capable of knocking back three tiles, eviscerating both the frail backline and frontline units.
|Levia
|Fire
|Levia is a powerful mage in Brown Dust 2, excelling in single-target damage. Her
|Daughter of Starwind High Elf Archer
|Phys/Wind
|Daughter of Starwind High Elf Archer is one of the best single-target damage characters. Maybe that alone is enough to get her to S-Tier? That depends on the comp. She excels in stall-type strategies.
|Acting Archbishop Michaela
|Light
|Costume turns her into a Light magic hyper‑carry, providing an enormous 500% crit‑damage buff for 6 turns and a cheap 3×3 magic nuke. Especially good versus Dark Fiend Hunts and bosses and one of the most important Light units for high‑end scoring.
2
A tier - the Veterans
|Character
|Element
|Explanation
|Ocean Vanguard Luvencia
|Dark Physical
|Strong self-buffering chainer that stacks massive ATK buffs through chain attacks. Excellent multi-hit damage and team support in prolonged fights.
|Savage Warrior Aquila
|Fire Physical
|Hit-reactive bruiser that scales massive ATK stacks (up to 99x) and reduces costume cooldowns when attacked. Specialized multi-hit Fiend Hunt boss counter.
|Wiggle
|Fire
|The equivalent of Cherry Bomb from Plants Versus Zombies. You put him on a tile and have his range cover as many enemies as possible as you watch him blow himself up. He retains that one-trick pony persona of blowing away a swathe of enemies so omnipresent in story mode, all with relative ease of acquisition and minimal investment. His alternate costume, A Bomb in a Hoodie, provides extra utility when he's priming for an opportunity in the form of physical damage over time, lasting three turns. Befitting his kamikaze tendency, he has a shallow HP pool.
|Deserted Flower Sylvia
|Phys/Water
|Desert Flower works well in combination with other Sylvia costumes, such as Sword Queen and Admiral. Overall, a very solid tank.
|Golbin Slayer
|Dark/Phys
|Golbin Slayer has a decent AoE attack and a taunt that can be helpful against certain bosses. That's all good, but on the flip side, he has a very high SP cost. So he gets an A.
|Beachside Angel Teresse
|Phys/Water
|Niche pick. She can be good, but only in certain team comps. She's A-Tier for her potential in such teams.
|Maid Bikini Rubia
|She is a nice-to-have character who adds value to a roster, but she is not a required unit to clear content.
|Acting Archbishop Michaela
|Acting Archbishop Michaela is a high-risk, high-reward character who excels in certain scenarios but requires specific team compositions in order to perform.
|The Descendant of the Great Witch Celia
|Dark
|A-tier when paired with her other costume, Masquerade Bunny. Otherwise, she's lower tier for sure.
|Iron Monarch Wilhelmina
|Water
|High physical DPS and pretty much a guild raid staple. That said, she's outclassed by other characters in PvP.
|Innocent Bunny Tyr
|Physical
|Huge single hit damage, but very high SP cost.
|Iron Monarch Wilhelmina
|Water
|High physical DPS and pretty much a guild raid staple. That said, she's outclassed by other characters in PvP.
|Onsen Practitioner Ventana
|Light Physical
|She deals massive single-target damage (up to 850% ATK against Taunting/Concentrated Fire enemies) and applies a 100% Light damage vulnerability debuff for six turns. She's a beast when it comes to PvE boss fights like Fiend Hunt and Tower of Pride when paired with her other costumes (Snow White, Comeback Idol). Her low HP and niche setup make her a high-investment pick, less suited for PvP or newbies.
|Specialist Andrew
|Dark
|Very decent character for a 3-star. Specialist Andrew is an evasion-based tank that can taunt and interrupt enemies.
|Supreme God Archbishop Sword Maiden
|Light
|Very high SP-Cost and lack of follow-ups are the main problems with Supreme God Archbishop Sword Maiden.
|Emma
|Light
|Her base costume provides a massive buff attack that lasts for six turns, and it is nothing to scoff at. Her skill that knocks two enemies off two left grids adds a lot of depth to team synergy.
|Prophetic Dream Darian
|Water
|Strong damage potential with AoE skills.
|Starlight Guardian Tyr
|Wind
|Solid damage attacker for wind-based teams.
|Labyrinth Gatekeeper Nebris
|Wind
|Nebris is good in long battles like Fiend Hunts and Guild Raids. Her range allows her to hit a full column, making her effective in PvP against certain comps.
|Little Pumpkin Girl Sonya
|Dark
|Little Pumpkin Girl Sonya is a dark-type attacker who’s great at hitting groups of enemies. She really shines in PvE when teamed up with other dark chain attackers. On top of that, she can put enemies into a ‘nightmare’ state, which makes them take extra damage whenever they’re hit.
|Boo Ghost Grnahildr
|Physical
|Her design is top notch and for some of us that's a good enough reason to pull her from the banner. That said, she's good but has a niche use. Not recommended for new players.
|Andrew
|Fire
|A self-sustaining damage dealer that plays the evasion gambit. He also bites back with good Physical damage. His most cherished attribute is his SP drain that can seriously cripple enemy damage output. Off-combat, his steal ability is arguably the best in a game that mandates mugging as a way to acquire resources.
|New Hire Seir
|Dark
|New Hire Seir is a niche but effective character for specific content. Her primary skill, P-please Sign the Contract!, increases all allies' DMG Dealt by 10% for six turns each time she is hit, up to a maximum of 99 stacks
|Jayden
|Light
|Jayden is a capable off-tank most suited in a magic-oriented team, be it PvE or PvP. He's an impressive meat shield against magic users, while also having a penchant for offensive capabilities thanks to his high Critical Hit chance.
|Scheherazade
|Water
|Enemies may have a tendency to overwhelm you with a barrage of buffs on their side, which is why Scherenade comes to the rescue with her ability to remove Buff effects across three straight tiles.
|Eris
|Fire
|Eris is a fronline bruiser who deals physical single target damage, plus she can debuff enemies lowering their physical defense.
|Retired Legend Olivier
|Magic‑type
|SSR costume for Olivier that acts as a high‑end magic buffer and sub‑DPS. her domain skill buffs magic damage for another team (Team 2) and gives huge self/ally magic‑attack buffs, making her excellent in optimized magic Fiend Hunts and PvP, but expensive in SP and not mandatory for general play.
|Shattered Dream Palette
|Dark
|SSR costume for Palette focused on **extending debuff durations**, including boss debuffs like the 200% Redeeming Strike vulnerability in Guild Raids, which gives extra turns of massive burst; currently a strong niche Dark raid support with high future potential as more Dark/debuff partners release.
|Lecliss
|Wind
|A tank with an add-on taunt for two turns, allowing her to fulfil her destiny as a damage sponge. On a positive note, her second costume stays true to the voodoo doll concept, whereby she can counter the enemy for four turns - an eye for an eye indeed.
|Neon Stalker Liatris
|Neon Stalker Liatris excels with her AoE attack that can take out an entire column, making her strong against weaker units in PVP. However, her initial damage is low, and the burn effect is delayed, which might result in missed kills. Additionally, her effectiveness in PVP can drop without the +3 Rodevs Star costume due to limited options on the second turn.
|Mamonir (Night of Death)
|Dark
|Transformation Tank / AoE Attacker. While transformed (6 turns), all skills cost 0 SP and deal wide-area damage scaling with her Max HP (11% per hit, 8 hits). High Critical Damage (+280%) and SP efficiency are major strengths, but a long 7-turn cooldown and limited community testing mean her final meta rank is still pending.
|Pool Party Justia
|Water
|Requires +3 for PvP viability (1 SP cost) and +5 for maximum effectiveness (4th dodge).
|Eclipse
|Dark
|A coveted character for her assets, the largest one coming from her base costume: she leeches off the enemy while healing a large chunk of her own HP. She further drains the enemy SP gauge so they won't be able to use their special for the most part.
Honourable mention tier/A- tierDedicated to characters with strength deserving a spot in the A tier, but lacking in certain aspects.
|Element
|Characters
|Fire
|Alec, Anastasia, Loen
|Wind
|Gynt, Olstein, Gray, Nebris, Bright Moon Dalvi
|Water
|Cynthia, Sylvia, Ingrid, Remnunt, Water Park Queen Wilhelmina
|Light
|-
|Dark
|Celia, Maria, Eleaneer, Queen of Signatures Michaela
Alec carries the legacy and veneration of Six Devils. He's a highly capable single-target damage dealer, bar none. Being able to deal the highest percentage of True damage against a single enemy can make short work of bulky bosses. However, his exclusive gear and reliance on multiple copies drag him down. Anastasia is another missed potential. While on paper her Crit steroids - boosts by 100% - is a valuable asset, lasting only one turn dampens her and makes her suitable to hit hard on one turn, just like Wiggle, minus the self-destruct part. All in all, she operates with the mantra of high-risk, high-reward. Both Maria and Celia are AoE dark wizards whose acumen comes from their wide-range skill that deals respectable magic-based damage. However, the current state of the game favours physical attackers. Magic attackers do need a little bit of a jump start to get them going. Another notable mention is the specific sharpshooter trio, specialising in long-range sniping:
- Ingrid
- Remnunt
- Gynt
One distinctive aspect that distinguishes them is the versatility they bring for their rarity. With minimal effort, they are capable of multi-hit attacks, while Remnunt and Gynt are capable of skipping lines.
3
B/C tier - the Commoners and Outcasts
B tier - The average Blokes and Bettys. They are serviceable for the most part. Their Achilles' heel is that they have either a non-strategic attack range, have fallen short in the competition of stats, or require proper setup.
|Element
|Characters
|Fire
|Ikaruga, Beatrice, Rubia, Liartris, Lathel, Loen (Avatar)
|Wind
|Rignette, Fred, Bright Moon Dalvi, Nebris (Avatar)
|Water
|The Magic School Professor Scheherazade, Rafina, Carlson, Teresse
|Light
|Layla, Faithful Wings Olivier
|Dark
|Seir
|Bleed
|Tricky Lover Dalvi
It’s worth mentioning that Olstein is a gold mine - having him will ease your never-ending nightmare of gold shortage.
C tier - these characters have very narrow exploitable niches, but as a silver lining, they are not redundant. There are just more powerful characters in our Brown Dust 2 tier list that you should focus on.
|Element
|Characters
|Fire
|Elise
|Wind
|Bernie, Julie, Lisianne
|Water
|Lydia
|Light
|-
|Dark
|Lucrezia
4
The Secret Brown Codex - Brown Dust 2 reroll guide
The key element that makes gacha games enjoyable is the ease of rerolling. Brown Dust II does not shy away from streamlining such quality of life to kick-start your journey. The dedicated banner ensures beginners have a surefire way to acquire a roster of characters and weapons to start on a good note.
The banner has explicitly guaranteed a five-star for all rerolls. Typically, it should be the focus that you should gravitate to, due to the acquisition of characters. To gain an advantage, it is wise to pull UR weapons or the lower rarity characters instead, with additional copies of five stars as the cherry on top.
Here are the weapons you should focus on:
- Ingrid
- Wiggle
- Kry
- Emma
As for the stats, Crit damage and Attack are the priority here. We always love pleasant surprises in the form of landing critical hit after hit.
Now, for the star rarity. It is advised to acquire copies of the following characters:
- Justia - always useful to power up her already devastating Quarter Moon Jab.
- Helena - Having a support staple quickly maxed out makes short work of foes. As a bonus, if you have the sheer dedication to go the extra mile, attempt to reroll her B-rank idol costume as well. It’s worth the effort.
Now, to satisfy that craving for perfection, you can choose to reroll the available limited banners that run concurrently. All you have to do is use the tried and tested guest account reroll method, though it can be quite arduous considering there are many skip buttons you have to tap to be released from locked beginner tutorial purgatory.
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