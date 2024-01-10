Aether Gazer launches Crepuscular Cloudsong update with new Modifiers, a limited-time Xu Heng Celebration event and more

Yostar has announced a new update for Aether Gazer, letting players experience a rich expansion to the game's narrative and character roster. Titled "Crepuscular Cloudsong", the latest update launches Chapter 13 and invites everyone to join in on the "Xu Heng Celebration", along with three S-Grade Modifiers and two exclusive Modifier Outfits among other goodies.

The latest update for Aether Gazer will run until February 19th and will offer up plenty of rewards for a limited time only. New gameplay content such as the Anomaly Control and Perilous Chasm will task you with deploying Dispatch Modifiers to fight the good fight and earn rewards. For instance, the Tian Lu Vouchers that you're able to acquire from Anomaly Control can, in turn, be used to redeem items at the Tian Lu Firm.

The Xu Heng Celebration, on the other hand, will put the S-Grade Modifier Tenblaze - Jinwu up for grabs when you clear any four event tasks. This coincides with the arrival of S-Grade Modifier: Untainted Heart - Lingguang, S-Grade Modifier: Tenblaze - Jinwu, and S-Grade Modifier: Azure Lord - Mengzhang.

New Sigils, New Functors, and New Ultimate Skillchains come with the territory, of course, and if you're keen on learning more about the latest update, you can do so by downloading Aether Gazer on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.