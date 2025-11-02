Adventure of White Chord tier list - Who's your favourite heroine?

Updated on November 2nd, 2025 - Version: 1.4.4 - Latest Additions: Girona, Selinda, Scotland

We have ranked every single heroine on our Adventure of White Chord tier list, so you know exactly who you should equip as your main hero if your goal is to destroy all the enemy waves and progress through the story stages. Of course, you can also use the heroines in the dungeons, but the difficulty of those doesn't compare to the end-game battles in the story mode.

How to pick the best hero in Adventure of White Chord

Selecting one hero to help you push through the stages is pretty simple early on. You won't have much choice, but to make things easier, you should redeem the latest Adventure of White Chord codes , since you'll get some free heroes from the codes too (Mephisto)!

If wondering how to assemble your team, it's pretty simple. You want to take into account the following:

Pick a specific heroine (regardless of element) you like.

Pick a skill that matches your hero's element, or several.

Deploying your strongest pets that can enhance the hero's attack/skills.

All these play an important role, so if you want to pass the stages easily, these are the elements you need to pay attention to.

In the early game, it won't matter too much, so you can just equip your strongest (strongest gear, strongest pets, strongest skills), but the more you progress, the more they will make a difference.

Adventure of White Chord tier list breakdown

The tier list we've created focuses on the end-game and which heroes perform the best. There are several options, and I recommend you go for the ones in the S tier or S+ tier. As a general rule of thumb, if you happen to get Wige & Weisse, you should always use them. They're the absolute best in Adventure of White Chord, at least for now.

Now then, let's take a look at the tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.