Adventure of White Chord tier list - Who's your favourite heroine?
Updated on November 2nd, 2025 - Version: 1.4.4 - Latest Additions: Girona, Selinda, Scotland
We have ranked every single heroine on our Adventure of White Chord tier list, so you know exactly who you should equip as your main hero if your goal is to destroy all the enemy waves and progress through the story stages. Of course, you can also use the heroines in the dungeons, but the difficulty of those doesn't compare to the end-game battles in the story mode.
How to pick the best hero in Adventure of White ChordSelecting one hero to help you push through the stages is pretty simple early on. You won't have much choice, but to make things easier, you should redeem the latest Adventure of White Chord codes, since you'll get some free heroes from the codes too (Mephisto)!
If wondering how to assemble your team, it's pretty simple. You want to take into account the following:
- Pick a specific heroine (regardless of element) you like.
- Pick a skill that matches your hero's element, or several.
- Deploying your strongest pets that can enhance the hero's attack/skills.
All these play an important role, so if you want to pass the stages easily, these are the elements you need to pay attention to.
In the early game, it won't matter too much, so you can just equip your strongest (strongest gear, strongest pets, strongest skills), but the more you progress, the more they will make a difference.
Adventure of White Chord tier list breakdownThe tier list we've created focuses on the end-game and which heroes perform the best. There are several options, and I recommend you go for the ones in the S tier or S+ tier. As a general rule of thumb, if you happen to get Wige & Weisse, you should always use them. They're the absolute best in Adventure of White Chord, at least for now.
Now then, let's take a look at the tier list!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ tier
- Wige & Weisse
- Cynthia
- Elise of Light
- Loki
- Odette
- Secco
Wige & Weisse are the best heroes, earning them the spot at the pedestal of our Adventure of White Chord tier list. It's two heroes in one, belonging to the Aurous rarity. They have a combination of Fire and Water attacks, which also boost Water and Fire damage. Once you get them, you should equip them, even at level 1.
Elise of Light is a physical damage dealer who focuses mainly on basic attacks, but also on increasing ATK Speed, Crits, and basic attack bonus. She is great if you want a hero who can generally be good for clearing content with any pet.
Odette is one of the best AoE damage dealers of Legendary rarity. She is ranked so high because her skill boosts the Skill DMG Bonus of herself and the pets, which is a huge deal. Since she buffs pets, she basically makes your entire team a lot stronger.
2
S tier
- Ryza
- Niella
- Surtur
- Aurora
- Nidhogg
- Yu
- Mysh
Niella could be one of the best DPS heroes in Adventure of White Chord if she's upgraded. She deals a lot of flat Water damage, and her kit revolves mainly around boosting her Skill and ATK Speed.
Nidhogg is decent because of her Physical trait, which is overall good. She doesn't have any elements, but she has increased Skill Damage Bonus, which scales really well into the late game.
Surtur is similar to Nidhogg, except that she belongs to the Fire element. She has insane Attack Speed, but also applies Burn Points to enemies, which deal additional damage.
3
A tier
- Girona
- Selinda
- Klaudia
- Ankh
- Patricia
- Juliet
- Akihibi
- Miyo
- Olivia
- Yang Yuhuan
- Brynhild
- Skuld
- Cordelia
Ankh deals Wind damage, and she can boost her Wind DMG Bonus. Her basic attacks deal additional Wind damage, and a lot more Wind damage if she deals a Crit. She also has pretty low Cooldowns once she is upgraded.
Yang Yuhuan relies on her Fire basic attacks to do the work. She can boost her Basic ATK DMG Bonus, but also her ATK Speed and Fire DMG Bonus. She deals more damage the lower her HP goes, which can be good in certain scenarios (mainly dungeons).
Cordelia is one of the very few heroes with a skill that is more defensive than offensive. She can gain a shield and regen some of her HP, which is also good situationally. She's not ideal for the story mode, but for some dungeons, she can be really useful.
4
B tier
- Scotland
- Rosallynn
- Shylotte
- Fafnir
- Odile
- Pamina
- Mahou Shoujo
Mahou Shoujo is a Mythic hero who can inflict Weathering Points on the enemy. She is available for free to new players, which is useful, especially in the early game. She is quite strong towards early-mid game, but not ideal for the later stages.
Odile and Pamina are two Epics, and the only Epics we have right now. Odile is Water-type, while Pamina is Physical, but both of them are pretty average (or rather, below average) when it comes to how good they are in end-game scenarios.
Odile is available for free for just logging in and doing your dailies for 7 days, so she is a good hero to use until you have something better (preferably from the S or S+ tier).
5
C tier
- Faust
- Mephisto
- Field
- Scarlett
- Rothbart
- Mime
- Nilkina
- Macbeth
- Clara
All the characters in the last section of our Adventure of White Chord tier list are okay in the early game until you get something better, but they tend to fall off ever so slightly towards the end-game. They are not that rare (they are mainly Mythic or Rare), which means their basic stats are a lot lower than some of the Legendaries'.
I recommend you only use them until you get something better, since you have no chances of getting Legendaries until you upgrade your gachas to higher levels.
In case you love ranking characters and comparing them as much as we do, we've got a Wittle Defender tier list, and in case you're a fan of MMOs, then take a peek at our Etheria Restart tier list too.
Acecraft tier list - Become a Top Gun