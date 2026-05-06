Girls' Frontline: Blue Butterfly Contract promises PvE multiplayer action in the GF universe

Girls Frontline: Blue Butterfly Contract has received a new trailer and official announce

Previously only in testing, it's a PvE co-op shooter that's shied away from multiplayer

And best of all it's set to launch later this year!

Publisher Sunburn has been on a bit of a roll recently, with not only the announcement of Reverse Collapse: F, but also Girls' Frontline: Blue Butterfly Contract. And this upcoming PvE multiplayer project may be what fans looking to play with their friends in the world of Girls' Frontline have been waiting for!

As you might suspect, Girls' Frontline: Blue Butterfly Contract will see you and up to three friends diving into the familiar third-person shooter combat of the Girls' Frontline series. It's a bit of a lighter take on the format, especially compared to the eldritch action of Reverse Collapse: F.

Indeed, previously, Blue Butterfly Contract was even more differentiated from its peers. Previously, the shooter was PvP and experimental during testing across Asia. However, according to a recent interview on Weixin, the decision to move back to more familiar PvE was one that players had been baying for.

Butterfly in the sky

For the moment, Blue Butterfly Contract's future is a little closer than Reverse Collapse: F, as while it's still in active testing, the upcoming spinoff is already slated for a 2027 launch date. What little gameplay we see in the trailer is a little bit janky, but I can definitely see the potential there, especially in the co-op action.

For Girls' Frontline fans, it offers up a new perspective, closer to the action, as well as more active multiplayer cooperation. It's interesting to see Sunburn and their developers shy away from multiplayer a bit, but for those of you who like the PvE action of Girls' Frontline, it'll be a welcome return to form.

And if you do find yourself eager to try something else while you wait for Girls' Frontline: Blue Butterfly Contract, why not take a look at our list of some of the best shooters on iOS for our hand-curated list?