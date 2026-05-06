Reverse Collapse: F is an upcoming third-person shooter from Girls' Frontline publisher Sunburn

Reverse Collapse: F is the newest release from publisher Sunburn to make its way to mobile

Set for a 2028 release, it offers up visually stunning third-person combat

You play as a 'recipient' transposed in space and time to battle strange entities

Girls Frontline publisher Sunburn have been on a bit of a spree recently. Aside from another newly announced spinoff to Girls' Frontline (we'll get to that shortly), they're also tackling a brand-new third-person shooter with Reverse Collapse: F! While we only have the official trailer to go off of now, it already looks promising.

Reverse Collapse: F bills itself as a cooperative shooter set in a sci-fi world where you play as a 'Recipient' transposed in space and time. That means blasting your way through unknown eldritch horrors and dark, dense landscapes rendered in gorgeous Unreal Engine 5 style.

Of course, if you're looking forward to this, then buyer beware, because you'll be waiting until 2028 for the planned mobile release. However, if the trailer is any indication, that time is being taken to perfect a particularly visually stunning example of third-person action, so if graphics are important to you, it's more than worth the wait.

Stranded

Now, I can't be the only one who gets Death Stranding vibes off this, right? Be that the strange fetus-like object contained in a yellow jar that seems key to our hero's survival, or the transposition of them to a World War One-style battlefield fighting vaguely undead horrors.

That's not a bad thing necessarily, and the gameplay footage certainly stands out as a more traditional third-person shooter. But if you were anticipating something that breaks the 'cute girls with guns' formula set-up by Sunburn's other published projects, then Reverse Collapse: F doesn't quite deliver on that front.

However, if while you wait to get your hands on Reverse Collapse: F, you find your to-play list looking a bit light, then we have you covered. Check out the latest edition of Off the AppStore, where Will explores the world of SheepKnight to see if this roguelike stands up for shearing!