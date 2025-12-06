Adventure of White Chord codes to grab free tickets and diamonds

Updated on December 06, 2025 - new code added

There is always something fun about getting lots of free rewards, especially in games where you have to summon plenty of times. So, I compiled a list of the latest Adventure of White Chord codes, which will reward you with lots of Diamonds, but also various tickets.

Adventure of White Chord is an idle RPG with beautiful chibi anime heroes, and your goal is to battle through the stages, equip your best skills and pets, and constantly pull various gear from the Catsino Machine.

One of the best rewards you can get from the Adventure of White Chord codes is the Heroine Tickets, which you can use in the heroine gacha. The Pet Tickets and Skill Tickets are also good, since skills and pets need to be upgraded, but otherwise, the Heroine Tickets are the best. Diamonds can also be used in the gacha, so those'll come in handy too.

New Adventure of White Chord codes

Wige - Weekly Reward Code (Valid from December 8th until December 14th) (new!)

Weekly Reward Code (Valid from December 8th until December 14th) (new!) Rosalyn - Weekly Reward Code (Valid from December 1st until December 07th)

Weekly Reward Code (Valid from December 1st until December 07th) FOLLOWFB - 20 Skill Tickets, 100 Diamonds, 20 Heroine Tickets, 20 Pet Tickets

- 20 Skill Tickets, 100 Diamonds, 20 Heroine Tickets, 20 Pet Tickets VIP888 - 50 Diamonds, 20 God Hammers

- 50 Diamonds, 20 God Hammers VIP777 - 50 Cat Pullers, 50 Diamonds

- 50 Cat Pullers, 50 Diamonds VIP666 - 20 Pet Tickets, 1 Mephisto, 500 Diamonds, 20 Skill Tickets

Expired

Juliet - Weekly Reward Code (Valid until November 30th)

Ankh - Weekly Reward Code (Valid until November 23rd)

Girona - Weekly Reward Code (Valid until November 16th)

Scotland - Weekly Reward Code (Valid until November 9th)

Weekly Reward Code (Valid until November 9th) Effie - Weekly Reward Code (Valid until November 2nd)

Maou - Weekly Reward Code (Valid until October 26th)

Weekly Reward Code (Valid until October 26th) MIMZY - Weekly Reward Code (Valid until October 19th)

Selinda - Weekly Reward Code (October 06th to October 12th)

Nidhoff - Weekly Reward Code (September 29th to October 5th)

Olivia - Weekly Reward Code (September 22nd to September 28th)

Weekly Reward Code (September 22nd to September 28th) Odette - Weekly Reward Code (September 15th to September 21st)

Mysh - Weekly Reward Code (September 8th to September 14th)

Turandot - Weekly Reward Code (September 1st to September 07th)

Night - Weekly Reward Code (expires August 31st)

Weekly Reward Code (expires August 31st) Miyo - Weekly Reward Code (expires August 17th)

Weekly Reward Code (expires August 17th) Akihibi - Weekly Reward Code (expires August 10th)

Aurora - Weekly Reward Code (expires August 3rd)

Surtur - Weekly reward code (expires July 27th)

Elise - Weekly reward code (expires July 20th)

Scarlett - Weekly reward code (expires July 06th)

Nilkina

Macbeth

Cynthia

Niella

Queen

Prajna

Cordelia

Europe

North America

How to redeem codes in Adventure of White Chord

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Select the Redeem Code tab.

: Select the tab. Step 4: Type in your code, then hit Confirm. That's it!

If you don't know how to redeem all these codes, then follow these steps:

Adventure of White Chord codes are not case-sensitive, so you can type them in however you like. You can either copy them from this list or write them yourself in the textbox.

How to get more codes?