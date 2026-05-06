Talking Tom & Friends: World is letting kids save the day with its Superhero HQ update

Preferred Partner Feature

Who you gonna call?

Superhero Headquarters offers more than 90 interactive items

Meme Scene keeps the fun going

More outdoor content to come

Kids truly are the future, and if they’re going to be saving the day, they’ll need an ultra-cool Superhero HQ to do it. That’s exactly what Talking Tom & Friends: World, a game for kids from Outfit7, delivers in its newest update.

This update introduces two distinct new scenes. Superhero Headquarters brings hero-driven content to the forefront, with lots of sandbox activities for players to tinker around with as they embark on their own heroic adventures. The rooftop command centre, in particular, is packed with roleplay-focused interactions built around saving the day.

Alongside it, the update also introduces the Meme Scene, a separate space built for quick, playful surprises and visual gags. It’s a more chaotic, lighthearted counterpart, proving that not every moment in the game has to be about saving the world.

Apart from all this, there are also lots of outfits to choose from, special effects to discover, and tap-driven interactions (over 90 of them!) meant for slapstick but delightful surprises. And to up the ante, players can even pick their villains for over-the-top encounters that might just end in glitter bursts - because why not?

The superhero shenanigans continue into late May with the new outdoor Park scene update, and will keep the ball rolling throughout the summer with the Facepaint Studio, Tom’s Soccer Stadium, as well as the 4th of July Party scene.

There might even be a Mermaid Kingdom on the horizon, so suffice it to say there's plenty to look forward to in the next few months.

If all that's got you properly psyched, Talking Tom & Friends: World is free to play on iOS and Android!