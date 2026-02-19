The Forge Race tier list (February 2026)

Each race comes with its own buffs, whether that's extra luck or increased damage, and our The Forge race tier list breaks down each one.

Updated on February 19th, 2026

The Forge is an RPG where you mine goodies, so you want to spend your spins on a race that is actually going to give you something good, with, at the very least, some luck, right?

Well, in our handy The Forge race tier list, I will go through every single one and give you a small breakdown on how it ranks, as well as whether or not you should keep it or reroll it.

Before we dive in, I will cover some important things you need to know.

About the races/classes

How to reroll races in The Forge?

Each race comes with its own buffs: some grant you luck, others grant you increased damage or less damage taken. Some races have different looks, like the Angel with its wings or the Minotaur, being half-human. You can always choose to go for aesthetics, but I would strongly recommend going for stats instead.You can reroll your race using Race Spins, which you can either get for free from The Forge codes or buy with Robux.

To reroll, just go to the Shop > Rerolls > Go to Race Menu > Reroll (the big button). This will give you one of the races shown on the list.

The Forge race tier list

Tier Race S Archangel, Angel A Demon, Golem, Dragonborn, Dwarf, Goblin B Minotaur, Shadow, Zombie C Orc, Undead, Elf, Human

On the following pages, you will understand the stats of the top-tier races, so you can have a much easier time deciding which one to keep.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.