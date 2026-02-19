The Forge Race tier list (February 2026)
Each race comes with its own buffs, whether that's extra luck or increased damage, and our The Forge race tier list breaks down each one.
Updated on February 19th, 2026
The Forge is an RPG where you mine goodies, so you want to spend your spins on a race that is actually going to give you something good, with, at the very least, some luck, right?
Well, in our handy The Forge race tier list, I will go through every single one and give you a small breakdown on how it ranks, as well as whether or not you should keep it or reroll it.
Before we dive in, I will cover some important things you need to know.
About the races/classesEach race comes with its own buffs: some grant you luck, others grant you increased damage or less damage taken. Some races have different looks, like the Angel with its wings or the Minotaur, being half-human. You can always choose to go for aesthetics, but I would strongly recommend going for stats instead.
How to reroll races in The Forge?You can reroll your race using Race Spins, which you can either get for free from The Forge codes or buy with Robux.
To reroll, just go to the Shop > Rerolls > Go to Race Menu > Reroll (the big button). This will give you one of the races shown on the list.
The Forge race tier list
|Tier
|Race
|S
|Archangel, Angel
|A
|Demon, Golem, Dragonborn, Dwarf, Goblin
|B
|Minotaur, Shadow, Zombie
|C
|Orc, Undead, Elf, Human
On the following pages, you will understand the stats of the top-tier races, so you can have a much easier time deciding which one to keep.Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Angel
The Angel has the following traits:
- Wings: +50% Dash Distance, +15% Longer Dash iFrames, +20% Movement Speed, +25% Jump Boost, +20% Stamina, -20% Dash Cooldown
- Mighty Clover: +30% Luck Boost
- Smite: 50% chance to call upon Smite on-hit for 30% of physical damage.
- Holy Hand: Have Infinite Stamina while below 20% health.
Why is Angel the best race in The Forge?The Angel is a class that has everything - it has INSANE luck odds, but it also has very good mobility and damage. I think it is the best class at the moment, since it is also valid for forging and mining.
2
Demon
The Demon has the following traits:
- Demonic Powers: +20% Movement Speed, +20% Attack Speed, +20% Physical Damage, +20% Stronger Fire Damage, 30% Height, +10% Width & Depth.
- Backfire: 25% chance to burn the enemy when damage is taken.
- Cursed Aura: While in combat, have a small area around you that deals 10% damage of your weapon per second.
- Devil's Finger: When you dash, teleport with hellfire particles and have a 20% chance to create a hellfire circle, dealing 45% of your weapon damage per second for 3 seconds to enemies inside.
What's the difference between the Angel and Demon races?The Demon race has a little bit more fighting prowess than the Angel. The Demon has that Cursed Aura, which is a great skill that continuously deals damage. It is fun, and if you're someone who is more attracted to combat than mining, this is the best alternative to the Angel.
3
Dwarf
The Dwarf has the following traits:
- Heavy Short: -20% Height, -5% Movement Speed.
- Gifted Miner: +15% Mining Damage, +5% Better Forge.
- Critical Mining: 20% chance to deal +50% damage to rocks.
Why is this Epic race so good?Okay, so the Dwarf is only an Epic race, but this class is basically all about mining damage. It's probably the best Epic race.
Mining damage is a good stat because it's what The Forge is all about - you mine stuff. Since the Dwarf helps you mine quicker, you can reliably stick to this class for a considerable time, or at least until you get enough spins to try again for Angel.
