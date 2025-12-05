Sakura Stand tier list - Every Stand and Spec ranked
The “average” stands and specs will only get you so far. Use our Sakura Stand tier list and only add the best ones.
Updated on December 5th, 2025 - Latest Additions: Frieren, Akaza, Kokushibo, Garou
As the name suggests, Sakura Stand is heavily inspired by the popular anime and manga series, JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure. But, at the same time, this Roblox experience did quite a bit of mixing and matching when characters like Gojo and Devil Fruits from the One Piece universe got added as obtainable power-ups. All this has created a diverse roster of “stands” that you can obtain and play around with.
However, not all stands are the same. Some are simply too strong, while others are absolutely useless. Through trial and error, we’ve created a Sakura Stand tier list that separates and ranks them all.
Due to the high number of stands and their varying power levels, we’ve ended up with SEVEN tiers - starting with the SS tier with the best stands, and going down to the F tier, where you can see the weakest!
Original article by Shah Zaib. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
SS Tier
- Cid Kageno
- Green Boy
- Gold Experience Requiem
- Nokotan
- Frieren
- Kokushibo
- Akaza
- Hie Hie
Previously known as Minoru Kageno, Cid Kageno is one of the few stands/specs with healing and timestop-destroying passive. With Cid Kageno equipped, you won’t be affected by the time-stopping of most stands/specs. The damage output isn’t too shabby either and the healing passive is OP!
Copyrights might have taken away the name but they didn’t change the fact that Green Boy - previously known as Deku - is still one of the strongest stands. Green Boy has one of the best move sets with a long list of possible combos. You should have Mastery 3, equip Standless, and conjure up all the luck you can to obtain Green Boy.Gold Experience Requiem is a canon stand from JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure and one of the strongest in Sakura Stand. You’ll need to get Golden Experience first and test your luck with a Requiem Arrow to get your hands on this shiny stand.
S Tier
- Sandevistan
- Shinra
- Rememberance of Dullahan
- Metallica
- Kaiju No.8
- Wonder of U
- Gebura
- Kurosaki Ichigo
- Soul of Cinder
- Bari Bari no Mi
- Padoru
- Saibaman
- Okarun
Escape combos, deal massive damage and counter the deadliest attacks with Sandevistan, a spec inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. You’ll have to kill a boss and a handful of NPCs and collect four Cyberware parts to obtain this deadly and speedy spec.
On the other hand, Padoru is easier to obtain. Although it lacks the looks, it is one of the strongest Specs in Sakura Stand. The Surprise move is so random that it can even one-shot enemies.
For defensive players, Bari Bari no Mi is the top choice. Based on Bartolomeo's Devil Fruit abilities, this spec allows players to generate unbreakable walls and barriers.
A Tier
- Anubis Requiem
- C-moon
- Carrot
- Garou
- Midknight (Vessel of Life)
- Isagi Yoichi
- Suguru Geto
- Herrscher of Flamescion
- Herrscher of Human Ego
- Yuta Okkotsu
- X Chara
- True Anubis
- Chariot Requiem
- Izayoi Sakuya
- The World
Specs reign supreme in the top two tiers of our Sakura Stand tier list but the stands are finally up and running.Anubis Requiem, an evolved version of Anubis, is a sword-based stand that can bypass blocks and counters while looking extremely cool. You’ll summon portals to draw swords, leave a lightning trail, and freeze entire dimensions. To get the Anubis Requiem stand, first get the Anubis stand, equip it, and then go into the thunder ring. You’ll have to go through quite an ordeal to get the coolest sword-based stand.
Using Dio’s Bone on dead bodies to summon a green baby, you can evolve White Snake into a stronger stand called C-moon. Then you can do everything White Snake does, except on a bigger scale.
Become a vessel of Sukuna and you can get the Suguru Geto spec. Along a Playful Cloud, you get curse manipulation and absorption skills. This increases combo possibilities and adds ranged attacks to your arsenal.Herrscher of Human Ego, a.k.a HoHE, and Yuta Okkotsu are two similar power-ups with just one difference - their weapons. While HoHE uses a bow, Yuta Okkotsu wields a katana. Apart from that, they both have a similar moveset that consists of melee, ranged, and AoE attacks. Izayoi Sakuya is an underrated spec in Sakura Stand and you should definitely play around with it if you haven’t already. This knife thrower can control time and has one of the best counter moves, Perfect Maid (H).
Use a Dio’s Bone on Unawakened Dio to get The World stand. The World deals some hefty damage and has crazy stun with nearly every move. But the long cooldown durations leave huge windows for counters.
B Tier
- The Red Mist
- Sukuna
- Roland
- Alucard
- Gojo
- Acerola
- Toji Fushiguro
- Eternal Wing
- Mochi Mochi no Mi
- Ice Reaper
- Midknight
- White Snake
Previously, Eternal Wing used to have an Unleashed version, but that’s no longer obtainable. However, you can get the plain version by achieving Mastery 6 and claiming it from the Mastery Menu. All EW's moves deal double-figure damage, but you miss out on ranged attacks.
Based on the devil fruit of Charlotte Katakuri, Mochi Mochi no Mi is another spec inspired by the One Piece universe. It’s a decent spec with good mobility and some short and long-ranged attacks. However, you must deal with long cooldowns and you’ll always be open to getting locked in enemy combos.
Think of White Snake as the base version of C-Moon. White Snake is Enrico Pucci’s stand that deals great damage and stuns the enemy at the end of almost every move. Once you have this stand, you can evolve it to C-Moon and Made In Heaven.
C Tier
- Made in Heaven
- Astolfo
- Baiken
- Eggxeed
- Eggwand
- Coyote Starrk
- Winter Time
- Auddy
- Half Overwrite Soul
- Spin
- Summer Time
- Rainy Time
The three seasonal stands - Winter, Summer, and Rainy Time - are only obtainable using the Mysterious Camera. If you want to play around with ice, go for Winter Time when winter strikes. If you want to add some firepower to your avatar, Summer Time it is. And Rainy Time is the only water-bender in Sakura Stand.
Fate Grand Order’s Astolfo also recently landed in Sakura Stand as an obtainable spec. Astolfo’s is a sabre spec that slashes enemies and shoots cool-looking beams that deal good enough damage.Made In Heaven is the final, and possibly the weakest, form of White Snake. You become the weapon and get launched around as a bullet. Moreover, this might be the toughest stand to obtain.
D Tier
- Crazy Diamond
- Star Platinum
- Cross
- Will-of-Fate
- Emperor
- Anubis
We’ve entered the “common” territory now. You’ll see more canonical stands with low rarity and lower value.Crazy Diamond, for instance, is a canon stand that can be obtained via Arrow. However, you get long cooldowns, poor damage output, and below-average healing abilities. Similarly, Star Platinum is shown as one of the strongest stands in the anime and manga, but in Sakura Stand, it’s one of the weakest because of an all-show-no-go move set.
As for the Emperor, it’s more of an item. You get a revolver that can shoot ranged bullets with the hopes of gunning down other stands. Talking of stands that should be items, Anubis is a sword doubling as a stand that takes a lot of effort to obtain but the returns are not enough.
E Tier
- Paw, a.k.a, Nikyu Nikyu No Mi
- Yuji
- Wildhunt
- Elysia
- Vampirism
- Hamon
- Bomu Bomu No Mi
Just like the top tiers, the bottom has more specs and fewer stands. Nikyu Nikyu No Mi, Hamon, Yuji, and Bomu Bomu No Mi are all obtainable specs inspired by different anime and manga series. However, none of these are even half as good as they are in their respective anime/manga. That’s why it’s best to avoid these stands/specs and get rid of them for the first offer you get.
Our Sakura Stand tier list also doubles as a Sakura Stand trade tier list. If you are unsure which stands and specs to trade for, use this tier list. Also, we have left out the unobtainable stands and specs from our tier list. They are no longer worth it, even from a trading perspective. However, if the meta shifts due to future updates, we might see new entrants in this list if some old names make a comeback.
