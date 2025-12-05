Sakura Stand tier list - Every Stand and Spec ranked

The “average” stands and specs will only get you so far. Use our Sakura Stand tier list and only add the best ones.

Updated on December 5th, 2025 - Latest Additions: Frieren, Akaza, Kokushibo, Garou

As the name suggests, Sakura Stand is heavily inspired by the popular anime and manga series, JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure. But, at the same time, this Roblox experience did quite a bit of mixing and matching when characters like Gojo and Devil Fruits from the One Piece universe got added as obtainable power-ups. All this has created a diverse roster of “stands” that you can obtain and play around with.

However, not all stands are the same. Some are simply too strong, while others are absolutely useless. Through trial and error, we’ve created a Sakura Stand tier list that separates and ranks them all.

Due to the high number of stands and their varying power levels, we’ve ended up with SEVEN tiers - starting with the SS tier with the best stands, and going down to the F tier, where you can see the weakest!

Original article by Shah Zaib. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.